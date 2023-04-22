<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Berkshire County Real Estate Transactions

Berkshire County Real Estate Transactions for April 3-7

April 3-7

Adams

Guiseppa Scieszka sold property at 42 Melrose St., Adams, to Joseph Gagliardi, $250,000.

Alford

Douglas J. Flackman sold property at 402 West Road, Alford, to Adam R. Brebner and Miranda L. Purves, $419,000.

Clarksburg

Richard J. Bernardi sold property at 64 Farview Heights aka 64 Fairview Heights, Clarksburg, to Nicholas A. Fortin and Noelle C. Howland, $235,000.

Egremont

Danny Charles Smith aka Danny C. Smith sold property at 224 Hillsdale Road, Egremont, to Hilltown Hot Pies LLC, $767,500.

Great Barrington

Leigh Curtiss sold property at 102 Egremont Plain Road, Great Barrington and Egremont, to John P. Humes and Elisabeth R. Humes, $275,000.

Hancock

Frederick W. Kruger sold property at 137 Brodie Mountain Road, Hancock, to 137 Fine Dining Inc., $950,000.

Joseph G. Clarke and Celeste A. Patton, trustees of Clarke Patton LT, sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to Howard Greenspan, $133,000.

Lanesborough

Joseph R. and Lisa A. Trybus sold property at North Main Street, Lanesborough, to Daniel Gaylord, $10,150.

Lee

Dale K. Drimmer, trustee of Dale K. Drimmer Living Trust, sold property at 3 Whiteholm Road, Lee, to Jamieson and Doreen Schiff, $950,000.

54-58 Main Street LLC sold property at 54-58 Main St., Lee, to 54-58 Amicon Lee LLC, $680,000.

Monterey

Sidney Robert Smith V and Douglas Adam Smith, devisees of estate of Sidney Robert Smith IV aka S. Robert Smith, sold property at 0 Lake View Ave., Monterey, to Cheryl A. Bronstein, $30,000.

New Ashford

Polish American Realty LLC sold property at Beach Hill Road, New Ashford, to James and Therese Nishimura, $170,000.

North Adams

Ellen Millard, trustee of the Deep Realty Trust II, sold property at 53-55 River St., North Adams, to 30 River Street LLC, $28,000.

Elizabeth Nackoul, personal rep. of Timothy O’Brien, sold property at 195 Eagle St., North Adams, to Jorge E. and Claudia E. Acosta, $160,000.

Adams Community Bank sold property at 62-64 Charles St., North Adams, to David Field, $35,000.

Donald E. Pierce sold property at 394 River St., North Adams, to North Adams Ambulance Service Inc., $334,900.

Jared A. Lampiasi sold property at 19 Clark St., North Adams, to Kurt A. and Pamela A. Lazits, $249,500.

Michael Lavigne sold property at 167 Liberty St., North Adams, to D & B Real Estate Ventures LLC, $28,500.

Tammy L. and William J. St. Pierre sold property at Lorraine Drive, North Adams, to Carrie B. and Kyle B. Schadler, $20,000.

Otis

David B. Warren sold property at 51 North Pine St., Otis, to William Bloomfield, $13,558.19.

Roger L., Wendy and Sarah Duryea sold property at 633 East Otis Road, Otis, to David Peralta-Villalobos and Virginia D. Garza-Villicana, $670,000.

Pittsfield

Steven Lanphear sold property at 304 Tyler St., Pittsfield, to Steamship Mars LLC, $159,900.

Erinn Hnafonko, formerly known as Erinn K. Rice and Erin K. Nejaime, sold property at 26 Meadow Lane, Pittsfield, to Karen Orner, $120,000.

Louis Arace sold property at 83 Blythewood Drive, Pittsfield, to Elizabeth J. Quigley, trustee of the S & G Real Estate Trust, $645,000.

Jogeshwar Singh sold property at 49 Churchill Crest, Unit 49, Pittsfield, to Joan Tenuto and Benjamin Rickard, trustee of the 3 Amigos NT, $255,000.

Martha J. Haughey, formerly known as Martha J. Thibodeau, sold property at 15 Strong Ave., Pittsfield, to Mark A. Amuso Jr. and Kathleen A. Amuso, trustees of the Mark & Kathleen Amuso RVT, $185,000.

Sandisfield

Peter Mele sold property at 32 Bosworth Road, Sandisfield, to Hannah Mele Andrews, $85,000.

Sheffield

Sikorsky Construction LLC sold property at 1399 & 1405 North Main St., Sheffield, to 1399 LLC, $1,340,000.

Nancy A. Perry sold property at 44 East Stahl Road, Sheffield, to Havens Lawn & Patio LLC, $134,310.

Stockbridge

Wilma Guerette, trustee of the Guerette NT, sold property at 200 Old Stockbridge Road, Unit 3B, Stockbridge, to Edmund A. Grossman, $990,000.

West Stockbridge

Susan Leo sold property at 4 Lenox Road, West Stockbridge, to Steven Schulz, $405,000.

Williamstown

Michele S. Riley sold property at 189 Stratton Road F-3, Williamstown, to William B. Raymond, $180,000.

Sylvia Kennick Brown sold property at 56 Waterman Place, Williamstown, to Karen Lee Bowen, $840,000.

160 Water LLC sold property at 160 Water St, Unit 22, Williamstown, to John S. and Jane B. Howland, $715,000.

180 Water LLC sold property at 6-8 River Run, Unit 8, Williamstown, to Steven G. and Ann Loar Brooks, $1,040,000.

K. Beth Phelps sold property at 0 Oblong Road, Williamstown, to Williamstown Rural Land Foundation Inc., $745,000.

FT — Family Trust

LLC — Limited Partnership

LT — Life Trust

NT — Nominee Trust

RET — Real Estate Trust

RT — Realty Trust

RVT — Revocable Trust

The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

