Berkshire County Real Estate Transactions for April 3-7

April 3-7
Adams
Guiseppa Scieszka sold property at 42 Melrose St., Adams, to Joseph Gagliardi, $250,000.
Alford
Douglas J. Flackman sold property at 402 West Road, Alford, to Adam R. Brebner and Miranda L. Purves, $419,000.
Clarksburg
Richard J. Bernardi sold property at 64 Farview Heights aka 64 Fairview Heights, Clarksburg, to Nicholas A. Fortin and Noelle C. Howland, $235,000.
Egremont
Danny Charles Smith aka Danny C. Smith sold property at 224 Hillsdale Road, Egremont, to Hilltown Hot Pies LLC, $767,500.
Great Barrington
Leigh Curtiss sold property at 102 Egremont Plain Road, Great Barrington and Egremont, to John P. Humes and Elisabeth R. Humes, $275,000.
Hancock
Frederick W. Kruger sold property at 137 Brodie Mountain Road, Hancock, to 137 Fine Dining Inc., $950,000.
Joseph G. Clarke and Celeste A. Patton, trustees of Clarke Patton LT, sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to Howard Greenspan, $133,000.
Lanesborough
Joseph R. and Lisa A. Trybus sold property at North Main Street, Lanesborough, to Daniel Gaylord, $10,150.
Lee
Dale K. Drimmer, trustee of Dale K. Drimmer Living Trust, sold property at 3 Whiteholm Road, Lee, to Jamieson and Doreen Schiff, $950,000.
54-58 Main Street LLC sold property at 54-58 Main St., Lee, to 54-58 Amicon Lee LLC, $680,000.
Monterey
Sidney Robert Smith V and Douglas Adam Smith, devisees of estate of Sidney Robert Smith IV aka S. Robert Smith, sold property at 0 Lake View Ave., Monterey, to Cheryl A. Bronstein, $30,000.
New Ashford
Polish American Realty LLC sold property at Beach Hill Road, New Ashford, to James and Therese Nishimura, $170,000.
North Adams
Ellen Millard, trustee of the Deep Realty Trust II, sold property at 53-55 River St., North Adams, to 30 River Street LLC, $28,000.
Elizabeth Nackoul, personal rep. of Timothy O’Brien, sold property at 195 Eagle St., North Adams, to Jorge E. and Claudia E. Acosta, $160,000.
Adams Community Bank sold property at 62-64 Charles St., North Adams, to David Field, $35,000.
Donald E. Pierce sold property at 394 River St., North Adams, to North Adams Ambulance Service Inc., $334,900.
Jared A. Lampiasi sold property at 19 Clark St., North Adams, to Kurt A. and Pamela A. Lazits, $249,500.
Michael Lavigne sold property at 167 Liberty St., North Adams, to D & B Real Estate Ventures LLC, $28,500.
Tammy L. and William J. St. Pierre sold property at Lorraine Drive, North Adams, to Carrie B. and Kyle B. Schadler, $20,000.
Otis
David B. Warren sold property at 51 North Pine St., Otis, to William Bloomfield, $13,558.19.
Roger L., Wendy and Sarah Duryea sold property at 633 East Otis Road, Otis, to David Peralta-Villalobos and Virginia D. Garza-Villicana, $670,000.
Pittsfield
Steven Lanphear sold property at 304 Tyler St., Pittsfield, to Steamship Mars LLC, $159,900.
Erinn Hnafonko, formerly known as Erinn K. Rice and Erin K. Nejaime, sold property at 26 Meadow Lane, Pittsfield, to Karen Orner, $120,000.
Louis Arace sold property at 83 Blythewood Drive, Pittsfield, to Elizabeth J. Quigley, trustee of the S & G Real Estate Trust, $645,000.
Jogeshwar Singh sold property at 49 Churchill Crest, Unit 49, Pittsfield, to Joan Tenuto and Benjamin Rickard, trustee of the 3 Amigos NT, $255,000.
Martha J. Haughey, formerly known as Martha J. Thibodeau, sold property at 15 Strong Ave., Pittsfield, to Mark A. Amuso Jr. and Kathleen A. Amuso, trustees of the Mark & Kathleen Amuso RVT, $185,000.
Sandisfield
Peter Mele sold property at 32 Bosworth Road, Sandisfield, to Hannah Mele Andrews, $85,000.
Sheffield
Sikorsky Construction LLC sold property at 1399 & 1405 North Main St., Sheffield, to 1399 LLC, $1,340,000.
Nancy A. Perry sold property at 44 East Stahl Road, Sheffield, to Havens Lawn & Patio LLC, $134,310.
Stockbridge
Wilma Guerette, trustee of the Guerette NT, sold property at 200 Old Stockbridge Road, Unit 3B, Stockbridge, to Edmund A. Grossman, $990,000.
West Stockbridge
Susan Leo sold property at 4 Lenox Road, West Stockbridge, to Steven Schulz, $405,000.
Williamstown
Michele S. Riley sold property at 189 Stratton Road F-3, Williamstown, to William B. Raymond, $180,000.
Sylvia Kennick Brown sold property at 56 Waterman Place, Williamstown, to Karen Lee Bowen, $840,000.
160 Water LLC sold property at 160 Water St, Unit 22, Williamstown, to John S. and Jane B. Howland, $715,000.
180 Water LLC sold property at 6-8 River Run, Unit 8, Williamstown, to Steven G. and Ann Loar Brooks, $1,040,000.
K. Beth Phelps sold property at 0 Oblong Road, Williamstown, to Williamstown Rural Land Foundation Inc., $745,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.