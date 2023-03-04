<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Berkshire County Real Estate Transactions for Feb. 13-17

Adams

Berkshire County ARC Inc. sold property at 11 Sayles St., Adams, to Lorraine P. Palm, trustee of the Craig R. Kelly Supplemental Needs Trust, $195,000.

Burke Construction Co. Inc. sold property at 6 Refrew St., Adams, to La Familia Group LLC, $1,000,000.

Becket

Neil F. and Deborah A. Toomey sold property at Mitchell Road, Becket, to United States of America, $762,000.

Francis D. and Theresa A. Santore sold property at 134 Fireside Lane, Becket, to Michael C. Jordan and Amy Bainbridge-Jordan, $180,000.

Hughey Capital LLC sold property at Fred Snow Road, Becket, to Julie Elizabeth Simon, $31,000.

Gregory Cohen and Yisraela Sivan Rodriguez sold property at 375 Long Bow Lane East, Becket, to Gregory Cohen, $125,000.

Cheshire

Kelly K. Grogan sold property at 10 Hutchinson Lane, Cheshire, to Veronica Cuello, $368,000.

Dalton

Patricia L. Cyphers sold property at 163 Orchard Road, Dalton, to Gregory Boino, $400,000.

Florida

Kenneth E. Stockdale sold property at 350 Mohawk Trail, Florida, to James Pedro, $60,000.

Gregory J. and Kelly G. DePietro sold property at 31 Monroe Road, Florida, to Pamela K. and Robert E. Horner, $390,000.

Eastern Summit LLC sold property at 335 Mohawk Trail, Florida, to James M. Pedro, $150,000.

Great Barrington

Estate of Eugene Gollogly sold property at 177 East St., Great Barrington, to Brendan Patrick Mulroy and Molly MacKenzie Olsen, $405,000.

Hinsdale

Irina Polchlopek sold property at 615 East Washington Road, Hinsdale, to Kelly Kilfeather Grogan, $500,000.

Lee

Richard Lippin and Jessica L. Barest sold property at 135 Wood Duck Road, Lee, to Merry Regenstreich, trustee of the Merry Regenstreich RVT Trust 2018, $465,000.

Kathleen R. Bort sold property at 45 Forest St., Lee, to Diplacon Investments LLC, $325,000.

Monterey

Mildred A. Church-Hurd sold property at 62 Mount Hunger Road, Monterey, to Kate Kapner, $230,000.

Merry Regenstreich Revocable Trust 2018 sold property at 7 Seven Arts Road, Unit 1, Seven Arts Condominium, Monterey, to 23 Seven Arts LLC, $950,000.

North Adams

22-36 Taft Street LLC sold property at 22-36 Taft St., North Adams, to Onyx Development & Management Inc., $600,000.

Edward and Dinah Luczynski sold property at 89 Barth St., North Adams, to Bryce J. Maruco, $240,000.

Sean M. Carollo sold property at 205 Corinth St., North Adams, to Erin E. Poplaski, $230,000.

Pittsfield

Gary E. Bellows sold property at 207 South Mountain Road, Pittsfield, to DNC Real Estate LLC, $162,000.

Vincent L. Leydet sold property at 22-24 McKinley Terrace, Pittsfield, to Churchill Street Realty LLC, $220,000.

Charles P. and Ellen K. Ramsey sold property at Peck’s Road and Kellie Drive, Pittsfield, to Paul Supranowicz, $52,600.

Robert J. O’Connor Jr. sold property at 69 Wood Ave., Pittsfield, to Kandice Dannielle and Deron Glenn D’Avanzo, $200,000.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, trustee, sold property at 481 West St., Pittsfield, to Joseph and Mary Lou Trzcinka, $40,000.

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. sold property at 51-53 Orchard St., Pittsfield, to Derrick J. Hatwood, $93,000.

David M. Amlaw, personal rep. of the Estate of Sarah Helen Amlaw, sold property at 148 Parkside Ave., Pittsfield, to Joseph Amlaw, $180,000.

Jamie Regene Williamson sold property at 10-12 Worthington St., Pittsfield, to Michael E. Durant, $30,000.

Richmond

Robert R. and Susan M. Benner sold property at 39 Lake Road Ext., Richmond, to Andrew Littman and Barbara F. Shatkin, $685,500.

Sandisfield

Rudolph L. Annecharico and Andrew F. Annecharico sold property at 83 Sandisfield Road, Sandisfield, to Switzerly LLC, $180,000.

Stockbridge

Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC and Fiona E. Gangell sold property at 16 Goodrich St., Stockbridge, to Lenox Mountain Realty LLC, $230,000.

Kevin C. Charlton sold property at 11 Glendale Road, Stockbridge, to Peter Arger and Heidi Reis-Arger, $180,000.

Windsor

IQ EQ Trust Company U.S LLC, trustee of the Carl F. Piontkowski FT, sold property at 429 East Windsor Road and East Windsor Road, Windsor, to Windsor Terra LLC, $135,000.

FT — Family Trust LLC — Limited Partnership LT — Life Trust NT — Nominee Trust RET — Real Estate Trust RT — Realty Trust RVT — Revocable Trust

The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

