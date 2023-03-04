Berkshire County Real Estate Transactions for Feb. 13-17

Adams
Berkshire County ARC Inc. sold property at 11 Sayles St., Adams, to Lorraine P. Palm, trustee of the Craig R. Kelly Supplemental Needs Trust, $195,000.
Burke Construction Co. Inc. sold property at 6 Refrew St., Adams, to La Familia Group LLC, $1,000,000.
Becket
Neil F. and Deborah A. Toomey sold property at Mitchell Road, Becket, to United States of America, $762,000.
Francis D. and Theresa A. Santore sold property at 134 Fireside Lane, Becket, to Michael C. Jordan and Amy Bainbridge-Jordan, $180,000.
Hughey Capital LLC sold property at Fred Snow Road, Becket, to Julie Elizabeth Simon, $31,000.
Gregory Cohen and Yisraela Sivan Rodriguez sold property at 375 Long Bow Lane East, Becket, to Gregory Cohen, $125,000.
Cheshire
Kelly K. Grogan sold property at 10 Hutchinson Lane, Cheshire, to Veronica Cuello, $368,000.
Dalton
Patricia L. Cyphers sold property at 163 Orchard Road, Dalton, to Gregory Boino, $400,000.
Florida
Kenneth E. Stockdale sold property at 350 Mohawk Trail, Florida, to James Pedro, $60,000.
Gregory J. and Kelly G. DePietro sold property at 31 Monroe Road, Florida, to Pamela K. and Robert E. Horner, $390,000.
Eastern Summit LLC sold property at 335 Mohawk Trail, Florida, to James M. Pedro, $150,000.
Great Barrington
Estate of Eugene Gollogly sold property at 177 East St., Great Barrington, to Brendan Patrick Mulroy and Molly MacKenzie Olsen, $405,000.
Hinsdale
Irina Polchlopek sold property at 615 East Washington Road, Hinsdale, to Kelly Kilfeather Grogan, $500,000.
Lee
Richard Lippin and Jessica L. Barest sold property at 135 Wood Duck Road, Lee, to Merry Regenstreich, trustee of the Merry Regenstreich RVT Trust 2018, $465,000.
Kathleen R. Bort sold property at 45 Forest St., Lee, to Diplacon Investments LLC, $325,000.
Monterey
Mildred A. Church-Hurd sold property at 62 Mount Hunger Road, Monterey, to Kate Kapner, $230,000.
Merry Regenstreich Revocable Trust 2018 sold property at 7 Seven Arts Road, Unit 1, Seven Arts Condominium, Monterey, to 23 Seven Arts LLC, $950,000.
North Adams
22-36 Taft Street LLC sold property at 22-36 Taft St., North Adams, to Onyx Development & Management Inc., $600,000.
Edward and Dinah Luczynski sold property at 89 Barth St., North Adams, to Bryce J. Maruco, $240,000.
Sean M. Carollo sold property at 205 Corinth St., North Adams, to Erin E. Poplaski, $230,000.
Pittsfield
Gary E. Bellows sold property at 207 South Mountain Road, Pittsfield, to DNC Real Estate LLC, $162,000.
Vincent L. Leydet sold property at 22-24 McKinley Terrace, Pittsfield, to Churchill Street Realty LLC, $220,000.
Charles P. and Ellen K. Ramsey sold property at Peck’s Road and Kellie Drive, Pittsfield, to Paul Supranowicz, $52,600.
Robert J. O’Connor Jr. sold property at 69 Wood Ave., Pittsfield, to Kandice Dannielle and Deron Glenn D’Avanzo, $200,000.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, trustee, sold property at 481 West St., Pittsfield, to Joseph and Mary Lou Trzcinka, $40,000.
Wells Fargo Bank N.A. sold property at 51-53 Orchard St., Pittsfield, to Derrick J. Hatwood, $93,000.
David M. Amlaw, personal rep. of the Estate of Sarah Helen Amlaw, sold property at 148 Parkside Ave., Pittsfield, to Joseph Amlaw, $180,000.
Jamie Regene Williamson sold property at 10-12 Worthington St., Pittsfield, to Michael E. Durant, $30,000.
Richmond
Robert R. and Susan M. Benner sold property at 39 Lake Road Ext., Richmond, to Andrew Littman and Barbara F. Shatkin, $685,500.
Sandisfield
Rudolph L. Annecharico and Andrew F. Annecharico sold property at 83 Sandisfield Road, Sandisfield, to Switzerly LLC, $180,000.
Stockbridge
Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC and Fiona E. Gangell sold property at 16 Goodrich St., Stockbridge, to Lenox Mountain Realty LLC, $230,000.
Kevin C. Charlton sold property at 11 Glendale Road, Stockbridge, to Peter Arger and Heidi Reis-Arger, $180,000.
Windsor
IQ EQ Trust Company U.S LLC, trustee of the Carl F. Piontkowski FT, sold property at 429 East Windsor Road and East Windsor Road, Windsor, to Windsor Terra LLC, $135,000.
FT — Family Trust LLC — Limited Partnership LT — Life Trust NT — Nominee Trust RET — Real Estate Trust RT — Realty Trust RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.