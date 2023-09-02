Berkshire County Real Estate Transactions for Aug. 14 to 18

Aug. 14-18
Adams
Matthew A. and Brandy M. Ziter sold property at 27 Murray St., Adams, to Jeffrey Mazza and Angie Maroney, $227,000.
Viet Nam Pham and Kim Do sold property at 42 Burt St., Adams, to David Schlesinger, $284,000.
Marcia A. Lobik, Karen M. Campagna and David E. Gajda, trustees of the Gajda Family Irrevocable Trust, sold property at 45 Randall St., Adams, to Peter J. Wagner and Lisa A. Mendel, $275,000.
Kaitlyn A. Moresi sold property at 12 Beech St., Adams, to Shawn, Sandra and Joseph Dipietro Jr., $250,000.
Maple Grove Properties LLC sold property at 5 Baskin Lane, Adams, to Ashton Goyette and Trevor L. Hathaway, $156,500.
Becket
Ian N. Curtiss sold property at 1242 Main St., Becket, to Robert N. Lowell, trustee, 1242 Main Street Realty Trust, $230,000.
Diane R. Brissette, trustee, Philip A. Wheeler & Carol R. Wheeler Joint RVT, sold property at 227 King Richard Drive, Becket, to Arthur R. Sorel, $352,000.
Cheshire
E. Richard Scholz, trustee of the Scholz Trust of 2019, sold property at 790 Stafford Hill Road, Cheshire, to Christopher M. Nobrega, $264,000.
Dalton
Dion Dalton LLC sold property at 1188 North St., Dalton, to MB Hauling LLC, $500,000.
Nicholas D. Miller, trustee, Alyce J. Salois RVT, sold property at 48 Deming St., Dalton, to Joseph and Jodi Hassoun, $271,000.
Kathleen P. Ochs sold property at 49 East Housatonic St., Dalton, to Alper Kuruca, $90,000.
Egremont
Sharon La Branche, trustee of Anthony and Sharon LaBranche Family Trust, sold property at 26 Shun Toll Road, Egremont, to Brendan James Blagbrough and Mia Johanna Hindrell, $1,100,000.
Jonathan Gross, trustee of Charlotte Gross Nominee Realty Trust, sold property at 0 Mountain View Road, Egremont, to Angela Hall and Patrick Hickey, $180,000.
Hancock
Lynn A. Mora sold property at 139 Birch Grove Road, Hancock, to Brian L. and Amber L. DiNicola, $430,000.
Hinsdale
Susan M. and Robin L. Korte sold property at Bonnie Drive, Hinsdale, to Paula Walczyk, $54,500.
Lanesborough
Lance M. Beauchamp and Jennifer S. Carr sold property at 79 Meadow Lane, Lanesborough, to HLP Realty Holdings LLC, $145,000.
413 Development LLC sold property at 11 Bangor St., Lanesborough, to Jeffrey A. and Michele Diane Ducharme, $435,000.
Debra A. Carlson-Farrell sold property at 71 Miner Road, Lanesborough, to Jacob Belanger, $148,000.
Gerard W. and Teresa A. Christopher sold property at 57 Old State Road, Lanesborough, to Adam T. Bradley and Rhia E. Morrissette, $415,000.
Lee
Alice Nathan, trustee, Amended & Restated Irving Marks 2000 LT, sold property at 110 Fox Run, Lee, to Ellen Franco, $744,000.
Beatrice Susan Dagwell sold property at 22 High St., Lee, to Aaron James Biasin, $340,000.
Donna Marie Long sold property at 135 Church St., Lee, to Perla S. Mendoza and Eladio Mendoza Hernandez, $363,000.
David J. and Amy F. Foote sold property at 405 Fairview St., Lee, to Kirstin Leigh Daniel, $321,000.
Lenox
Alexander S. Kloman and Danielle A. Dyer sold property at 100 & 120 Old Stockbridge Road, Lenox, to 100 Old Stockbridge Road LLC, $1,300,000.
Mount Washington
David Velsmid and Rebecca Ben-Ezra, trustees of Velsmid Family Trust; John Velsmid and David Velsmid, sold property at 728 East St., Mount Washington, to Ian O. Collins and Malaika N. Benjamin, $350,000.
New Marlborough
Franklin Henry Betry, trustee of Ingrid Birgitta Bone Living Trust, sold property at 0 Route 57, New Marlborough, to Nahum Burstein and Cheryl H. Burstein, $10,000.
North Adams
David Coury sold property at 62 Tyler St., North Adams, to Rebecca J. Goldbach and Alishia D. Alther, $217,250.
James Pedro sold property at 21-23 Montgomery St., North Adams, to Vikrant V. Kudesia and Anne C. A. Mercurio, $20,000.
William D. Archer and Arthur L. Debow sold property at 26-28 Chase Ave., North Adams, to Viet Nam Pham and Kim Do, $317,000.
Otis
58 Stanley Road LLC sold property at 58 Stanley Road, Otis, to Kenneth Mahan and Carrie Jung, $90,000.
Kenneth A. and Constance Ann Gazda sold property at Old State Road, Otis, to Kevin and Jodi Kaufman, $33,000.
Enrico C. and Rosemary N. Daniele sold property at New Hollywood Boulevard, Otis, to Christian E. Lucht, $28,700.
Peru
Charles I Wohl and Alba M. Passerini, trustees, CIW-AMP NT, sold property at Lakeview Road, Peru, to John M. Galt, $45,000.
Pittsfield
US Bank Trust NA, trustee, and Catherine S. Lucier sold property at 187 Lakeway Drive, Pittsfield, to Thomas A. Faulkner, $148,000.
Jason C. Labelle sold property at 5 Cascade St., Pittsfield, to Leann and Melissa Mason, $345,000.
Steven R. and Michelle L. Little sold property at 92 Clydesdale Drive, Pittsfield, to Taylor and Emily DiSantis, $675,000.
David N. and Shauna J. Powell sold property at 69 Fort Hill Ave., Pittsfield, to Eric Bird and Deirdre Horan, $388,800.
Mark P. and Lisa I. Tully, trustees, Mark & Lisa Tully RVT, sold property at 58 Oak Hill Road, Pittsfield, to David N. and Shauna J. Powell, $450,000.
376 Tyler Street LLC sold property at 105 Fourth St., Pittsfield, to G&W Rentals LCC, $300,000.
Matthew P. and Tracey A. Thayer sold property at 54 Joan Drive, Pittsfield, to Robert A. and Tina M. Schettini, $425,999.
Tina M. Wood, personal rep. of the Estate of Theresa Margaret Petell, sold property at 81 Stoddard Ave., Pittsfield, to Jessica L. Sullivan and Terance Moore, $245,000.
Jeffrey R. and Erin M. Burke sold property at 34 Henry Ave., Pittsfield, to Natalia and Robert Carl Monahan Jr., $352,000.
Lavon Robert Cuyler and Ashley M. Caesar sold property at 42 Pomeroy Ave., Pittsfield, to LBJM Pittsfield LLC, $287,500.
Brian L. and Amber L. DiNicola sold property at 67 Wood Ave., Pittsfield, to Kimberly Beaudin, $275,000.
Robert L. Dasch and Lee Ann McGonagle sold property at 4 Juliana Drive, Pittsfield, to Adam Philip and Megan Leigh Trivilino, $650,000.
Craig A. Allshouse and Beverly D. Smith, trustees, Allshouse/Smith FT, sold property at 39 Taylor St., Pittsfield, to Sandra Levinn, $320,000.
McLean Properties LLC sold property at 106 Wendell Ave., Pittsfield, to CH 101 LLC, $365,000.
U.S. Bank Trust NA, trustee, sold property at 15 New Hampshire Ave., Pittsfield, to Ciara Berkeley, $250,000.
AJA Pittsfield Realty LLC sold property at 231 Columbus Ave., Pittsfield, to AK 231 Realty Trust, $55,000.
Manoj and Preeti N. Munjal, trustees NNM RT, ADN RT and ABS RT, sold property at 1 Dan Fox Drive, Pittsfield, to Dan Fox Drive Pittsfield LLC, $6,363,539.
Sandisfield
Philip Cipollone sold property at West Street, Sandisfield, to David A. Lupiani, $30,000.
Sheffield
Ronald E. Dynneson and Linde S. Dynneson sold property at 48 South Main St., Sheffield, to Bradley J. Sanzenbacher and Jamison Nicole Herbert, $705,000.
Stockbridge
Marc, Michael and Jaime Teich Entner, trustees, Jack Teich 2005 FT, sold property at Rattlesnake Mountain Road, Stockbridge, to Alberto and Amanda L. Barcenas, $150,000.
Jonathan R., Nina L. and Kenneth D. Aronoff sold property at 19 Yale Hill Road, Stockbridge, to Figrocker Berkshire LLC, $755,000.
Williamstown
Melinda Hawkes, trustee of the Mesick NT, sold property at 85 Benlise Drive, Williamstown, to Morgan J. and Natalie Everett, $380,000.
Sharman O. Devaney and Sharyn O. Pudvar, co-trustees of the Norman E. Ott Testamentary Trust, sold property at 22 Benlise Drive, Williamstown, to Gabriel M. and Devon P. Nowlin, $350,000.
Ann L. and Robert C. Sprague III, co-trustees of the Sprague FT, sold property at 130 South Hemlock Lane, Williamstown, to Linda J. Lohman, $310,000.
Charles J. Bonenti and Stephanie L. Johnson sold property at 52 Cold Spring Road, Williamstown, to Steven B. Belin and Kristin A. Bengtson-Belin, $588,500.
Kenneth I. and Fern G. Sann sold property at 164 Longview Terrace, Williamstown, to Kittisak and Phetchara Khajornaisak, $732,500.
Robert D. and Jane E. Seaman sold property at 1039 Cold Spring Road, Williamstown, to Lisa J. Boucher and Alex Parnia, $481,500.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.