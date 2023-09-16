Berkshire County Real Estate Transactions for Aug. 28-Sept. 1

Aug. 28-Sept. 1
Adams
Jacob R. and Amanda M. Dabrowski sold property at 28 West St., Adams, to Alice Turner, $249,900.
PHH Mortgage Corporation sold property at 4 Harding Ave., Adams, to Michele Purcell, $150,000.
Alford
R. Geoffrey Donelan, trustee of 185 East Road Nominee Trust, sold property at 185 East Road, Alford, to Andrew Noble Sodroski & Carolyn Sue Hammer, $1,550,000.
Becket
Kathryn M. and Thomas C. Strohmenger, trustees, Kathryn M. Strohmenger LT, sold property at 303 Old Pond Road, Becket, to Edward and Erin Kowalczyk, $475,000.
Raymond C. and Maria Bordwell sold property at 97 Stoney Brook Road, Becket, to HLP Realty Holdings LLC, $250,000.
Donald T. and Ann T. Tuleja sold property at 162 Mystic Isle Way, Becket, to Yaw A. and Nicole S. Anim, $675,000.
Charles I. Rich sold property at Moburg Road, Becket, to Joshua Geisler, $10,500.
Cheshire
Loretta M. Mach, trustee of the Daniel J. Pupo Irrevocable Living Trust, sold property at 400 Ingalls Road, Cheshire, to Richard D. and Misty L. Kardasen, $450,000.
Joshua E. Biggart sold property at 185 School St., Cheshire, to Amanda Ledaire and William Edward McGovern Jr., $315,000.
Clarksburg
Heather Lynn and John C. Tietgens Jr. sold property at Middle Road, Clarksburg, to Timothy Sherman, $350,000.
Dalton
Gordon Carr sold property at 110 Carson Ave., Dalton, to Gina M. Dario, $388,000.
Egremont
Ingrid Borwick & John Borwick sold property at 22 Warner Road, Egremont, to Peter C. Papamichael & Andrea E.M. Miller, $1,550,000.
Daniel A. Levinson sold property at 104 Mount Washington Road, Egremont, to Allison B. Crane, $560,000.
Great Barrington
Karen Drucker, trustee of Karen Drucker Revocable Trust, sold property at 15 Highland Drive Great Barrington, to Peter Drucker, Richard Drucker & Debra Drucker, $720,000.
Estate of Martha J. Shaw sold property at 9 Forest Row, Great Barrington, to William S. Leicht, $276,000.
Peter J. Delgrande, trustee of 1 River Street Realty Trust, sold property at 425 Park St. and River Street, Great Barrington, to 274GP LLC, $352,000.
Mary T. Auger sold property at 30 Silver St., Great Barrington, to Alex J. Cotton & Rachael L. Thatcher, $450,000.
Lenox Landings Barrington Brook Holdings LLC sold property at 13 Thrushwood Lane, Great Barrington, to Richard Mikita & Sharon Shaloo, $921,563.80
Hancock
Valerie E. and Joseph Fox sold property at 2325 Hancock Road, Hancock, to Karin Ludwig and Bernhard Rohrbacher, $735,000.
Hinsdale
Michael G. George sold property at 16 Shore Drive, Hinsdale, to A.C. Enterprises LLC, $555,000.
Richard D. and Misty L. Kardasen sold property at 157 South Shore Road, Hinsdale, to Chandravathi and Srinivas Loke, $639,900.
Thomas D. Carkhuff sold property at 280 Maple St., Hinsdale, to Wynter R. Bachetti and Kathyann Pellegrini, $336,000.
Lanesborough
David J. Plaza and Jennifer A. Ganem, trustees of the Gamen Plaza RVT, and David J. Plaza, trustee of the Plaza FT, sold property at 0 Ore Bed Road, Lanesborough, to Kevin Ricci and Carrie Roy, $70,000.
Lee
Lisa M. Wills and Joseph R. Dupont sold property at 395 Fairview St., Lee, to Zon Weng Lai, $260,000.
Regina M. Campbell, trustee, 210 Summer Street RT, sold property at 210 Summer St., Lee, to Zachary F. Gagnon, $375,000.
Geraldine R. Lalli sold property at 60 Cliffwood St., Lee, to Stephen and Emily Andenmatten, $389,000.
Monterey
Susan N. Delamater, trustee of Kickery Family Trust, sold property at 2 Pine St., Monterey, to Nikki Kickery, $55,000.
New Marlborough
John H. Smith & Mildred M. Smith sold property at 68 Amory Lane, New Marlborough, to Timothy J. Hanford & Kathryn G. Hanford, $1,422,500.
North Adams
Belvedere Development Co. LLC sold property at 47 Washington Ave., North Adams, to P5 Property Management LLC and Joshua Poitras, 245,000.
Rose Richard, Salvatore Bua and Madeline Andrews sold property at 382 Eagle St., North Adams, to Michael K. Snyder, $284,000.
Ralph A. Ballou sold property at 38 High St., North Adams, to David D. Dennison, $300,000.
Ryley and Heidi Hartzell Gaudreau sold property at 240 Daniels Road, North Adams, to Lucas and Mollie Markland, $405,000.
Caleb Y. Christopher sold property at 34 Charles St., North Adams, to Guy R. Cariddi, $25,000.
Bonnie Lynn Perry sold property at 49 A St., North Adams, to Jayne Bergeron, $196,000.
Lori M. Spencer, personal rep. of Emily Anne Breen, sold property at 549 Church St., North Adams, to Rebekah S. Jorjorian and Jason Gazda, $179,000.
Otis
Capri A. Brighenti, personal rep. of the Estate of Sandra A. Trudeau, sold property at Reservoir Road, Otis, to Dennis Tripp, $27,500.
8 Crawford Way LLC sold property at 8 Crawford Way, Otis, to Thomas C. and Suzanne P. Sullivan, $468,000.
Richard Baxter Jr. sold property at Great Lake Estates, Otis, to William S. and Doreen Ann Hoddinott, $1,500.
Pittsfield
Secretary of Veterans Affairs sold property at 134 Doreen St., Pittsfield, to Brent M. Boos, $195,000.
Denise Roszkowski, trustee, Denise Roszkowski Trust, sold property at 27 Concord Parkway, Pittsfield, to Andrew M. and Virginia O. Weiss, $469,000.
Paul R. Yarmey sold property at 173 Barker Road, Pittsfield, to Miguel A. Portillo, $169,000.
Anthony G. Massimiano and Patrick J. Larkin, trustees, William D. Larkin Jr. 2008 Trust and Marilyn E. Larkin 2008 Trust, sold property at 156 Blythewood Drive, Pittsfield, to Patrick J. and Ana M. Larkin, $1,099,000.
Steven A. Tobin and Diane K. Whitehead, trustees, Steven A. Tobin and Diane K. Whitehead RVT Agreement, sold property at 148 Alpine Trail, Pittsfield, to Penny Apter, trustee, Apter Family RVT, $726,000.
Patrick J. and Ana M. Larkin sold property at 155 Ann Drive, Pittsfield, to Michael King and Cheryl Martin, $660,000.
Michael and Charles Schena and Candida Erickson, trustees, MCC RT, sold property at 41-43 Perrine Ave., Pittsfield, to Tarkan Topcuoglu, $342,000.
Joseph F. and Mary J. Schilling-Martin sold property at 54 Pomeroy Ave., Pittsfield, to Andrew Putnam McCann and Kyra Davita Saltman, $410,000.
Ingrid B. Richardson sold property at 1136 Barker Road, Pittsfield, to Werner Peter Metz III, $567,500.
Kevin C. and Mary L. McGinnis sold property at 58 Pomeroy Ave., Pittsfield, to Chelsea Nagayama, $325,000.
Kenneth L. Gero sold property at 61 Harris St., Pittsfield, to Jalen M. Hill and Savannah Berkeley, $2,250,500.
Daniel R. Collins Jr. sold property at 35 Greenway St., Pittsfield, to Anthony J. Baroli and Jennifer L. Harrington, $333,500.
Joshua J. and Caitlyn M. Rahilly sold property at 21 Hawthorne Ave., Pittsfield, to Amanda L. Walton, $180,000.
Arleen T. Flaherty sold property at 56 Sampson Parkway, Pittsfield, to Colin and Caroline Shebar, $365,000.
Paul Saldana sold property at 81 Longview Terrace, Pittsfield, to Cynthia Keenan Williams, trustee, Cynthia K. Williams Living Trust, $320,000.
Victor A. Bertolozzi Jr., Richard Bertolozzi, David Bertolozzi, and Donna M. Sinclair sold property at 48 East Housatonic St. & 95-97 Wendell Ave., Pittsfield, to Hoover and Dominique Lopez, $201,000.
DNC Real Estate LLC sold property at 257 Dewey Ave., Pittsfield, to Dominic S. Smith, $190,000.
Robert C. and Eileen F. Mercer sold property at 253 Williams St., Pittsfield, to Thomas and Kimberly Nowlan, $310,000.
Roberta M. Tynan, personal rep. of the Estate of Dixie L. Allessio, sold property at 923 Holmes Road, Pittsfield, to Marcus Silveira, trustee, Silveira RVLT, $165,000.
Greg and Linda Babich sold property at 36 Alpine Trail, Pittsfield, to George C. Whaling and Karen C. Gomula, $602,999.
Elizabeth M. Papirio sold property at 42 Churchill Crest, Pittsfield, to Jacqueline Jette, $200,000.
Julia M. Phykitt sold property at 428 Dalton Ave., Pittsfield, to Ashley Margaret Gangell and Joel David Eason III, $268,000.
Stephen J. Demastrie sold property at 143-147 Lincoln St., Pittsfield, to DUTA Real Estate LLC, $118,000.
Jon J. and Denise Carmon sold property at 45 Paul Ave., Pittsfield, to Kristin E. and Kileen R. Miller, $180,000.
Daniel Love sold property at 78 Nancy Ave., Pittsfield, to Sayed H. Elsarafy, $279,900.
Peter T. Niarchos Jr. sold property at 28 Meleca Ave., Pittsfield, to Alejandra Nicol Paredes Abarca, $273,000.
John A. and Cheryl A. Keelan sold property at 90 Valentine Road, Pittsfield, to Ronald Mercier Jr. and Stephanie Carmel, $489,000.
Richard J. Herbert, personal rep. of the Estate of Ann B. Herbert, sold property at 265 Dalton Ave. and Brighton Avenue, Pittsfield, to Jonathan and Daric Herbert, $25,000.
Kristina Z. Kisiel, personal rep. of the Estate of Leonard R. Marino, sold property at 50 Stearns Ave., Pittsfield, to LND Investments LLC, $100,000.
Raymond H. Shaw sold property at 751 East St., Pittsfield, to Henry G. Sayers Jr., trustee, 751 East St. NT, $30,000.
Richmond
Marta Cutter sold property at 456 Summit Road, Richmond, to Gregory Adam Cutter, $215,250.
Sheffield
Doris Hutton sold property at 1014 Salisbury Road, Sheffield, to Andrea Ellen Shear, $350,000.
Richard G. Scapin & Donna L. Scapin sold property at 1741 Home Road, Sheffield, to Victor Matthew Marcos & Pauline Aicha Marcos, $493,000.
Stockbridge
Miyo Kato sold property at 15 Park St., Stockbridge, to Frances & Cole LLC, $390,000.
Pearse A. and Elizabeth F. Murray sold property at 30 Mahkeenac Road, Stockbridge, to Kathryn Noyes, $809,000.
Ethan Jadow sold property at 1 Shamrock St., Stockbridge, to Anne Wein, $484,000.
Derek V. Witt, trustee, JCD Realty Trust, sold property at 57 Main St., Stockbridge, to Lise Laprelle, $335,000.
Robert A. Schubert and Audrey Shachnow sold property at 8 Meadow Road, Stockbridge, to Andrew O. Smith and Lavea Brachman, $1,820,000.
West Stockbridge
Christopher S. Duncan & Delores Duncan sold property at 16 Smith Road, West Stockbridge, to Lauren E. Hyde & Russell M. Hyde Jr., $458,000.
Alan E. Champney sold property at 17 Glendale Road, West Stockbridge, to Brendan J. Ryan, $630,000.
Ruth Barrett, trustee of 5 Silver Mine Realty Trust, sold property at 5 Silver Mine Road, West Stockbridge, to Susan J. Frank & Michael J. Sternschein, co-trustees of Susan J. Frank Revocable Living Trust & Michael J. Sternschein Revocable Living Trust, $1,200,000.
Williamstown
160 Water LLC sold property at 160 Water St, Unit 405, Williamstown, to Noriko Honda and Norman Chen, $585,000.
Donna J. and Samuel R. Westcott Jr. sold property at 130 Berkshire Drive, Williamstown, to Richard K. and Linda B. Archibald, $249,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.