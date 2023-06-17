Berkshire County Real Estate Transactions for May 29 to June 2

May 29 to June 2
Adams
Daniel J. Lahey sold property at East Orchard Terrace, Adams, to Benjamin J. and Allison L. Kleiner, $36,500.
Aaron T. Harrington sold property at 17 Newark St., Adams, to April Zaragoza and Nicholas Filchak, $184,500.
Trevor P. O’Bryan sold property at 17 Highland Ave., Adams, to William E. Kelly, $254,000.
Manuel Hernandez sold property at 3 Hayer St., Adams, to M. Emilie Holland and Charles G. Westcott, $280,000.
William E. Kelly sold property at 27 Anthony St., Adams, to Jack J. Wolfe, $250,000.
Stephen J. and Teresa M. Vigna sold property at 41 North Summer St., Adams, to Lorenzo Cristofolini, $227,700.
Joseph A. Solari sold property at 7 East Orchard Terrace, Adams, to Nathan Andrew and Sarah Prouty, $150,000.
Becket
George T. Samuel III and Toni M. Samuel sold property at Woodmere Road, Becket, to Carleton E. Corrales, $35,000.
Kristen H. Deburro, individually, heir and personal rep. of the Estate of Patricia Hachadourian, and Susan K. Santaniello, heir, sold property at South Cove Drive, Becket, to Jane Farrell Link, $19,000.
Peter Mark Murray and Sarita Posada sold property at 176 Beech Tree Lane, Becket, to Mark T. Goracke and Emily K. Wiecek, $720,000.
Dalton
Jessica Brandi Levy and Jennifer Brandi sold property at 12 Richard Drive, Dalton, to Christopher Michael Peltier, $291,604.
Egremont
Jean M. Briggs, trustee of Virginia L. Farnum Irrevocable Trust of 2009, sold property at 61 Sheffield Road, Egremont, to Sarah Claire Tranter and Hunter William Tranter, $403,500.
Great Barrington
Ronald J. Dlugosz and Sharon M. Dlugosz, co-trustees of Ronald J. Dlugosz Revocable Trust and co-trustees of Sharon M. Dlugosz Revocable Trust, sold property at 14 Lake View Road, Great Barrington, to Thomas Maguire & Michele Maguire, $1,250,000.
Alex McPhail and Arielle Tillou sold property at 18 Wyantenuck St., Great Barrington, to Mary Margaret E. Clark, $335,000.
Canaan Mountain LLC sold property at 306-310 Main St., Great Barrington, to CDCSB Sumner Block Inc., $1,600,000.
Seth Levy sold property at 6 Kirk St., Great Barrington, to Jeffrey M. Mitchell, $450,000.
Nancy E. King, trustee of Nancy E. King Revocable Trust of 2012, sold property at 680 South Egremont Road, Great Barrington, to Benjamin A. Weinberger and Deborah M. Lehmann, $630,000.
Gregg O. Wellenkamp and Eric H. Wellencamp sold property at 0 North Plain Road, Great Barrington, to Thomas A. Cappaert and Kimberly A. Munroe, $80,000.
Jolly Roger Realty LLC sold property at 414 Park St., Great Barrington, to Three Black Rabbits LLC, $806,550.
Hancock
Andre L.H. Rambaud sold property at Williamstown Road, Hancock and New Ashford, to Wildwood Outdoor Resort LLC, $325,000.
Hinsdale
Joann M. Farrell, trustee, Louis J. Carmel RVT, sold property at 99 Plunkett Ave., Hinsdale, to David J. Bassett, $250,000.
Lanesborough
Irene Powers sold property at 580 South Main St., Unit 6, Building 1, Lanesborough, to Rocco Errichetto Jr., $130,000.
Gary P. and Deanna L. Traversa sold property at 455 Summer St., Lanesborough, to RRR 455 Summer Street LLC, $740,000.
Lee
Douglas T. and Lorita A. Trombly sold property at 45 School St., Lee, to Paul H. and Dawn R. Face, $230,000.
New Marlborough
Berkshire Property Rentals LLC sold property at 26 Cross to Canaan Valley Road, New Marlborough, to Brian M. Barlow and Sarah A. Barlow, $775,000.
James H. Perkins sold property at 1976 Clayton Mill River Road, New Marlborough, to Timothy Martin, $50,000.
North Adams
Norman E. Rosch sold property at 375 Eagle St., North Adams, to Daina R. Bouquin and Owen S. Rogers, $130,000.
Joseph and Angelo Russotto sold property at 286-288 Walnut St., North Adams, to Veronica Beatriz Ferreyra, trustee of the Lord Cope Family NT, $175,000.
Christopher B. and Graziana Ramsden sold property at 282 Church St., North Adams, to Kyleen Boutte, $250,000.
John J. Mirallegro, personal rep. of Debra Marie McDaniels, sold property at 273 State Road, North Adams, to Tyler J. Roberts, $159,900.
Otis
James Murad, personal rep. of the Estate of Carl P. Feidner, sold property at 481 West Center Road, Otis, to Jason Isaacson and Katherine Behar, $560,000.
Peru
Justin R. and Jessica A. Russell sold property at Haskell Road, Peru, to Maryellen E. Smith and William L. Smith Jr., $1,600.
Pittsfield
Bernadette McMahon, Brenda A. Whiteaker and Barbara J. Scace sold property at 186 Lebanon Ave., Pittsfield, to Bruce Smachetti, $135,000.
Cavalier Holdings LLC sold property at 162 Woodlawn Ave., Pittsfield, to Berkshire Capital LLC, $735,000.
Joseph A. Carusotto sold property at 33 Crown St., Pittsfield, to Kervans Alcide, $211,000.
Richard A. and Lynn M. Penna sold property at 75 Somerset Ave., Pittsfield, to Madison J. Soldato, $315,000.
Nathan G. and Migdeliz Girard, trustees of the Migdeliz Girard Living Trust, sold property at Eastbrook Lane, Pittsfield, to Pamela R. and Jay R. Green, $43,470.
David A. Colli sold property at 271 Barker Road, Pittsfield, to Melissa Hunter, $272,500.
Stuart A. and Elizabeth J. Racine Lambert sold property at 46 Broadway St., Pittsfield, to Donna M. and Glenn M. Murphy, $244,000.
Cynthia Risatti Litano sold property at 45-51 Greylock Terrace, Pittsfield, to T&D Rental Properties Inc., $180,000.
Mohammad Bilal Hanif sold property at 161 Allengate Ave., Pittsfield, to Marina Y. Barahona, $281,300.
David B. Robillard sold property at 121-123, 125 and 289-291 Second St. and Wallace Place, Pittsfield, to Second Street Rentals LLC, $650,000.
Berkshire Home Rentals LLC sold property at 139-141 Francis Ave., Pittsfield, to Osvaldo Cruz-Melendez and Ocvaldo Cruz-Jimenez, $200,000.
Giang Huynh sold property at 15 Longfellow Ave., Pittsfield, to Kristina B. Hallock and Evan Boulais, $257,500.
Nancy A. Daly sold property at 234 California Ave., Pittsfield, to Carl Hanson, $244,000.
Patricia Makes and Susan Pivero, trustees of the Angelina Rufo 2017 Irrevocable Trust, sold property at 31 Churchill Crest, Pittsfield, to Timothy Michael Donovan and Susan Annette Hajjar, $265,000.
Emily R. Osthoff sold property at 42 Lowden St., Pittsfield, to Parker Blessing and Lauren Aitken, $260,000.
Kevin Coffman Bopp, trustee of the SNK NT, sold property at 1249 Churchill St., Pittsfield, to Helen Blythe Kielty, $1,150,000.
Marcy G. Cohen sold property at 3 Woodland Circle, Pittsfield, to Corey J. Van Splinter and Daniela Marshall, $750,000.
Judith A. Green, personal rep. of the Estate of Diane K. Green, sold property at 1073 Dalton Ave., Pittsfield, to Paul R. Lewis, $144,000.
Aron Callahan sold property at Dewey Avenue, Pittsfield, to Roderick S. Stanbrook and Ulrike Nagel, $37,000.
Shavelle L. Boire sold property at 27 Westover St., Pittsfield, to Taylor A. Robinson, $235,000.
Robert W. Shade sold property at 263 Barker Road, Pittsfield, to Trinity Ventures LLC, $120,000.
James P. and Tammy E. Dalton sold property at 35 Crestview Drive, Pittsfield, to Emellin Pineda, $240,000.
Wajid Mahmood and Mahmood S. Awan sold property at 43-45 Lake St., Pittsfield, to Parker Springside LLC, $185,000.
Kristina Brooke Hallock sold property at 297 Connecticut Ave., Pittsfield, to Pamela Monterosso and Charles H. Biegel, $230,000.
Sandisfield
Richard A. Gurfein sold property at 302 Sequena Drive, Sandisfield, to Howard D. Strickler, $685,000.
Williamstown
Bobby Earle and Carol Irene Cohen sold property at 139 Sweet Farm Road, Williamstown, to Steward J. and Lauren S. Levine, $362,250.
Hugh L. Guilderson and Arlene C. Kirsch, trustees of the Guilderson Kirsch FT, sold property at 189 Stratton Road, D-5, Williamstown, to Erica Domeier, $192,000.
David P. and Suzanne G. Kemple sold property at 75 Hill Province Road, Williamstown, to Christopher A. and Katherine Barker Swindell, $859,000.
