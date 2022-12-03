Berkshire County Real Estate Transactions for Nov. 14-18

Nov. 14-18
Adams
Linwood W. Gerry sold property at 18 Lincoln St. and Burnett Street, Adams, to Steve and Kristina M. Snyder, $185,000.
Robert G. and Kaitlin E. Barrett sold property at 157 Friend St., Adams, to Ellen M. Abbott and Susan B. Lovell, $250,000.
Judith A. Degere sold property at 134 Bellevue Ave., Adams, to James K. Meara and Amanda L. LeBeau, $239,900.
Amadeu Almeida sold property at 10 Glen St., Adams, to Trevor W. Crombie, $70,000.
Becket
David P. O'Brien sold property at 455 Woodmere Road, Becket, to Eric P. Lesser and Alison F. Silber, $505,000.
Susan B. Douglas sold property at 305 Sherwood Drive, Becket, to Dawn Lidstone, $17,500.
Cheshire
Bruce P. and Carol A. Clerc sold property at 321 Fred Mason Road, Cheshire, to Nicole Leigh Adams, $245,000.
Clarksburg
Frank F. and Terri A. Bird sold property at 16 Stoneybrook Drive, Clarksburg, to Matthew and Kyla D. Davis, $450,000.
Dalton
Steven V. Olihan sold property at 265 North St., Dalton, to Elaine Callahan, $299,900.
John A. and Jill M. Powell sold property at 488 East Housatonic St., Unit 12, Dalton, to Christina A. Lima, $220,000.
Great Barrington
Patricia Anne Igoe sold property at 16 Lewis Ave., Great Barrington, to John Delmolino, $405,000.
Mary Stephen sold property at 0 Castle Hill Ave., Great Barrington, to Jonathan Hirsch, $15,000.
Jonathan Hirsch sold property at 140 Castle Hill Ave., Great Barrington, to Aurelien de Saint Andre & Molly de St. Andre, $265,000.
Charles A. Burger II sold property at 4 Meadow Lane, Great Barrington, to Sarah Hagedorn, $460,000.
Hancock
James P. and Jannette I. Van Dyke sold property at 2959 Hancock Road, Hancock, to Keith L. and Cynthia A. Gerard, $300,000.
Hinsdale
Doris G. Aaronson, trustee of the Ashmere 177 Realty NT, sold property at 177 Ashmere Road, Hinsdale, to Monique Tobet, $199,000.
Lanesborough
Michael F. McNeil sold property at 55 Imperial St., Lanesborough, to Andrew J. and Kim Alison Sonderfan, $610,000.
Town Crest Property Group LLC sold property at 8 Squanto Road, Lanesborough, to Kenneth R. McCormick and Lynette M. Knight, $216,000.
Trinity Ventures LLC sold property at 6 Glenns Road, Lanesborough, to Kelsey Ouimet, $250,000.
Lee
Adams Community Bank, Sean P. Daley and Amanda Brown sold property at 105 St. James Ave., Lee, to Adams Community Bank, $170,000.
Hope E. Burgess and John J. Barrett sold property at 80 St. James Ave., Lee, to Rebecca J. Leger and Amy L. Guzie, $354,000.
Brian Frank Glattstein, personal rep. of the Estate of Gloria G. Glattstein, sold property at 880 East St., Unit 18A, Lee, to Susan Kerley, $387,000.
Chad R. and Brittany H. Cummings sold property at 131 West Road, Lee, to David A. and Corrin Ann Pasquerlla, $400,000.
Lenox
Erin and Daniel Brof, and Julie Mayer and Daniel Brof, trustees of the Jane Brof Irrevocable Trust and the Richard Brof Irrevocable Trust, sold property at 48 Brunnell Ave., Lenox, to Roberto Serrano and Amy S. Serrano, co-trustees of the Trust Agreement of Amy S. Serrano, $482,000.
Suzanne L. Ross sold property at 144 Old Stockbridge Road, Lenox, to Patrick J. and Carolyn M. Abrams, $585,000.
Michael D. Collins sold property at 109 West St., Lenox, to Jakob Tobias Sieker and Jessica Jimenez Sieker, $615,000.
Matthew M. and Lauren K. Bellinger sold property at 1-7 Morgan Manor, Lenox, to Karen G. Kaufman, trustee of the Karen Kaufman Trust, $155,000.
Debra Bolt Thompson sold property at 260 Pittsfield Road, Unit B10, Lenox, to Sidney M. and Valerie P. Bennett, $205,000.
Joseph and Marisa Brava sold property at 54 Pine Knoll Road, Lenox, to Erin M. and Daniel L. Brof, $620,000.
North Adams
Diane M.G. Parsons, trustee of the Diane M.G Parsons Trust, sold property at 56 Highland Ave., North Adams, to Taylor A. Kline, $200,000.
John Haynes and Galen Cheney sold property at 132 East Quincy St., North Adams, to Marcus Owens, $315,000.
Ellen M. Abbott and Susan B. Lovell sold property at 25 West End Terrace, North Adams, to James Matthew Jarzyniecki and Amanda Elizabeth Johnson, $250,000.
Kyla Davis sold property at 246 Daniels Road, North Adams, to Dennis M. and Phyllis M. Hakeem, $315,000.
Kyle B. and Carrie A. Schadler sold property at 63 Franklin St., North Adams, to Corrina Cancro and Brandie Lefevre, $175,000.
Colleen R. Pirzl sold property at 69 Prospect St., North Adams, to Herbert J. Pirzl IV, $83,000.
Audrey Rachel Morin sold property at 44 Yale St., North Adams, to Matthew Stephen Labonte, $149,000.
George A. LeSage sold property at 77 Front St., North Adams, to Amir Zeidani, $91,000.
Shereen R. Girard sold property at 10 Charles St., North Adams, to Corey M. Girard and Audrey L. McDonald, $155,000.
Glen R. Collings sold property at 372 West Main St., North Adams, to Leahanna and Joshua MacDaniel, $185,000.
Alicia M. and Michael J. Reddin sold property at 28 Lorraine Drive, North Adams, to Carrie A. and Kyle B. Schadler, $315,000.
Otis
John J. Cournoyer and Melissa L. Wilson sold property at 986 West Center Road, Otis, to Francis Tangredi, $585,000.
Pittsfield
Shyam N. Shah sold property at 6 Charisma Drive, Pittsfield, to Matthew David and Aimee Jean Packard, $577,500.
Donna M. Hayes sold property at 59 Melbourne Road, Pittsfield, to Joanne Nelson-Unczur, $270,000.
Nicholas Perrault sold property at 15 Sunset St., Pittsfield, to Justin Beckwith, $120,000.
Corey Richard Sadlowski sold property at 32 Farnsworth Terrace, Pittsfield, to Ryan P. Dugan, $240,000.
Matthew D. Packard and Aimee J. Packard, formerly known as Aimee J. Martel, sold property at 18 Greenings Ave., Pittsfield, to Christopher Colby and Ashley Drake, $335,000.
Stanley S. and Marilyn Tulgan, trustees of the Marilyn Tulgan Living Trust, sold property at 1136 Baker Road, Unit 55, Pittsfield, to Jennifer L. Miller and Cathy M. Castaneda, $645,000.
Patricia K. Voll sold property at 19 New York Ave., Pittsfield, to Jeffrey T. Egan, $252,000.
Christopher D. and Brenda J. Walsh sold property at Old Farm Lane, Pittsfield, to Restorations Inc., $64,750.
McGowan Pomeroy Properties LLC sold property at 12, 14 and 16 Spring St., Pittsfield, to Nikolaos Orestes Dionysopoulos, $190,000.
Edward A. Codding sold property at 1526 North St., Pittsfield, to Berkshire Mountain Hospitality LLC, $124,000.
Linda A. Adriance and James E. Burnick, personal reps. of the Estate of James Richard Burnick, sold property at 27 Wood Ave., Pittsfield, to Matthew P. Ahern, $190,000.
Herbert J. Pirzl IV sold property at 23-27 East Mill St., Pittsfield, to Daniel J. Connors Jr. and Emma D. Connors, $205,000.
S&I Realty Partnership sold property at 555 Dalton Ave., Pittsfield, to Mathes LLC, $840,000.
Deborah Salmon sold property at 287 Second St., Pittsfield, to Andrew Kallmes and Ivy Figueroa, $255,000.
Jason W. Smegal sold property at 54 & 56 Copley Terrace, Pittsfield, to Jack R. Stimpson and Heather Traversa, $150,000.
Reynolds Childrens Properties LLC sold property at 1634 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield, to Vetley Pittsfield LLC, $1,825,000.
Timothy J. Harrigan sold property at 34 Hungerford St., Pittsfield, to Michael Caryofilles, $65,000.
Edward A. Kuni Sr. and Mary A. Kuni-Schilling sold property at 253 Lebanon Ave., Pittsfield, to Olivia E. Nealon, $200,000.
Daniel J. Connors Jr. and Emma D. Connors sold property at 16 Harold St., Pittsfield, to Jeanna S. and Noah J. Elwood, trustees of the Elwood Family RVT of 2019, $43,000.
James R. Larimore Jr. and Keesha E. Larimore sold property at 37 Plinn St., Pittsfield, to Amanda V. Larimore, $121,000.
Rita M. Bertolino sold property at 27 Winesap Road, Pittsfield, to Marianne Fresia, $311,000.
Sandisfield
M.J. Tuckers LLC sold property at 61 South Main St., Sandisfield, to Fairhaven LLC dba Fairhaven Partners, $185,000.
Stockbridge
Anthony W. Errichetto Jr. and Gino F. Errichetto sold property at 41 Glendale Road, Stockbridge, to Nicholas Errichetto, $400,000.
Washington
Charles E. Woodard Jr. sold property at 1191 South Washington State Road, Washington, to Keziah Kelsey, trustee of the Keziah Kelsey Trust, and Tachi Rivera, trustee of the Tachi Rivera Trust, $559,000.
Jessica Swail, personal rep. of the Estate of Judith E. Pelkey, and Jessica and David Swail, sold property at 115 Upper Valley Road, Washington, to Noco Enterprises LLC, $60,000.
West Stockbridge
Hugh Anders Gyllenhaal Jr. and Beverly M. Gyllenhaal, trustees of Hugh Anders Gyllenhaal Jr. Revocable Trust Agreement & Beverly M. Gyllenhaal Revocable Trust Agreement, sold property at Austerlitz Road, West Stockbridge, to J. Scott Jenny and Michelle L. Laremee-Jenny, $275,000.
Jeanette R. Tenney sold property at 7 State Line Road, West Stockbridge, to Heather J. Hicks, $447,000.
Williamstown
Bryan Peters sold property at 189 Stratton Road, Unit G6, Williamstown, to Rita M. Bertolino, $199,000.
Tarik Shapli, trustee of the Tryntje Shapli RVT, sold property at 898 North Hoosac Road, Williamstown, to Nancy Alice Newlon, $287,000.
Dante Meyer and Krista Michele Birch sold property at 57 Maple St., Williamstown, to Phi Hong Su and William Samuel Stahl, $410,000.
Beverly A. Haley sold property at 726 Simonds Road, Williamstown, to Holly A. Seguin, $160,000.
Windsor
Philip A. and Josephine N. Cyr sold property at 1540 East Windsor Road, Windsor, to Cheryl M. Callahan, $429,000.
Jeffrey J. Allan and Linda Joyce Picciuto-Allan, Catherine J. Creighton, Ellen and Richard N. Shelansky sold property at Savoy Hollow Road, Windsor, to Tamarack Hollow Nature and Cultural Center Inc., $79,900.
Michael R. and Cheryl L. Connors sold property at East Windsor Road, Windsor, to Zachary A. Weber, $20,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.