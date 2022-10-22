Berkshire County Real Estate Transactions for Oct. 3-7

Adams
Carol A. Daignault sold property at 19 Leonard St., Adams, to Donald E. and Sally Reese, John C. Pitroff and Jessica Bourassa-Pitroff, $271,500.
John F. and Barbara A. Bordeau and Constance A. Thompson sold property at 13 Murray St., Adams, to Daniel E. and Jill M. Nye, $129,900.
Adelle E. Michaud-Doerring sold property at 5 Dubis St., Adams, to Michael J. and Helene L. Sommer, $210,000.
Kelsey N. Ouimet sold property at East Orchard Terrace, Adams, to Sean M. Cota, $33,000.
James J. and Barbara S. McKenna, trustees of the James J. McKenna and Barbara S. McKenna NT, sold property at 14 East Orchard Terrace, Adams, to Stephen J. and Leslie A. Bransfield, $320,000.
Jereme C. and Jacqueline M. Vinette sold property at 105 Alger St., Adams, to Nicholas R. Sorrell, $236,000.
Ruth E. Lennon and Dwane Rougeau sold property at 27 East Orchard Terrace, Adams, to Patricia E. Farnam, $282,500.
Becket
Dorothy Svoren, personal rep. of the Estate of David J. Allard Jr. aka David A. Allard Jr., sold property at 52 Blue Boar Lane, Becket, to Keith, Cynthia and Dennis J. Manley, $108,000.
Francisco Miranda Jr. and Molly Miranda sold property at 116 Partridge Lane, Becket, to Gloria Shahin and David M. Dziena, $549,000.
Thomas and Kimberly L. Therrien sold property at Quarry Road, Becket, to Jason D. Housh, $30,000.
Clarksburg
Chali Nondo and Helen Mbewe sold property at 72 Gleason St., Clarksburg, to Jereme C. and Jacqueline M. Vinette, $325,000.
DaltonMindy Perrault, formerly known as Mindy Block, sold property at 77 Frederick Drive, Dalton, to Katherine Lockridge, $550,000.
EgremontRhett W. Proctor sold property at 100 Baldwin Hill Road West, Egremont, to Matthew E. Berg and Sarah E. Bishop, $545,000.
Great Barrington
Alan J. Righi, commissioner for Bernice Washington and Carla Smith, sold property at 28 Rosseter St., Great Barrington, to Shelly Szabo and Sandor Szabo, $344,000.
Rhett H. Mundy sold property at 420 Stockbridge Road, Unit 11, Jenifer House Commons Condominium, Great Barrington, to Skwirl Shack LLC, $100,000.
Robert J. Ostellino and Catherine K. Ostellino sold property at 3 Hillside Ave., Great Barrington, to Samuel Harris Crawford, $347,500.
HancockCharles S. and Jane S. Cumming sold property at 37 Corey Road, Hancock, to Paul J. and Lena M. DeSantis, $337,500.
Hinsdale
Leonard E. Day III sold property at 316 Ashmere Road, Hinsdale, to Carol L. LeBlanc, $207,500.
LanesboroughTimothy J. and Ann Flanagan sold property at 209 Narragansett Ave., Lanesborough, to Dennis J. and Paula Mlynarski and William Pulasky, $405,000.
Victor J. and Christy L. Cappadona sold property at 39 North Mountain Road, Lanesborough, to Nicholas and Mindy Perrault, $650,000.
LeeDaniel A. Zaccardo sold property at 300 Moose Drive, Lee, to Sara Joseph, $750,000.
LenoxJohanna D. Weymore sold property at 234 Lee Road, Lenox, to Cynthia Birnbaum, $435,000.
Esther Z. Rosenthal, trustee of the Rosenthal Family Winden Hill Trust, sold property at 200 Old Stockbridge Road, Lenox & Stockbridge, to Deborah Sagner, $595,000.
New MarlboroughLawrence A. Agoglia and Susan R. Agoglia sold property at 732 Brewer Hill Road, New Marlborough, to William Cassidy and Kathryn Ann Cassidy, $1,490,000.
North AdamsRichview Properties LLC sold property at 59 Howland Ave., North Adams, to FSCL Homes LLC, $29,000.
James J. Borowski and Ann M. Shartrand sold property at 32-34 Meadow St., North Adams, to Obilio Rodriguez Jr., $150,000.
Isabel J. Pellegrini, personal rep. of Maarten Nicholas Pellegrini, sold property at 56 Liberty St., North Adams, to Jennifer Fey, $72,500.
Diane B. Schwarzer sold property at 343 West Main St., North Adams, to Keith D. Kurman and Vicki M. Campbell, $155,000.
Carriage Barn Wellness LLC sold property at 184 East Main St., Unit 2, North Adams, to A.P. Benson LLC, $340,000.
Jeremy and Dawn M. Broadwell sold property at 23 Arnold Place, North Adams, to Four Directions LLC, $10,000.
Richard and Jayne M. Lavariere sold property at 53-55 Brooklyn St., North Adams, to Robin R. Sears, $220,000.
Valmore Richards, personal rep. of Lois M. Harvey, sold property at 60 Brooklyn St., North Adams, to Marika Eva Kobel, $190,000.
Perry K. and Kimberly J. Burdick sold property at 60 Meade Ave., North Adams, to Timothy M. and Yennifer C. Maffei, $215,000.
OtisBetty Ann Fillio sold property at 1479 North Main Road, Otis, to Brandon Otto Smith, $400,000.
Kathleen M., Matthew, David, and Janice Wheeler sold property at 19 Pine Grove Ridge, Otis, to Amy B. Humphrey, $685,000.
Betty Ann Fillio sold property at Stebbins Road, Otis, to Nicholas A. Fillio, $35,000.
PittsfieldRita E. Welch, personal rep. of the Estate of Catherine A. Higgins, sold property at 413 West St., Pittsfield, to Theodore B. Hiser, $85,000.
David Barile Jr. sold property at 81 Longview Terrace, Pittsfield, to Paul Saldana, $125,000.
Vincent F. Monitto III sold property at 39 Circular Ave., Pittsfield, to Tim J. Allen, $105,000.
John J. Giardina sold property at 160 Wahconah St., Pittsfield, to William Bravo and Lia Saldana, $145,000.
Greylock Federal Credit Union sold property at 744 William St., Pittsfield, to Schmidt Dental Real Estate LLC, $280,000.
Greylock Federal Credit Union sold property at 224-226 Linden St., Pittsfield, to K.O.W. LLC, $82,500.
Lillian M. Kennedy sold property at 27 Adelaide Ave., Pittsfield, to Andrea M. Kennedy, $76,600.
Bruce D. and Christine G. Eaton sold property at 577 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield, to Jose Luis Rivers II and Kahlye Jitsu Albez, $275,000.
Heather A. and John J. McLean sold property at 3 Northbrook Lane, Pittsfield, to Rinku Jakhar and Deepak Nainal, $790,000.
Alfred G. and Amy R. Gelinas, trustees of the Alfred & Amy Gelinas Living Trust, sold property at 161-163 Stoddard Ave., Pittsfield, to Marcos Washington Reinoso Contreras, $230,000.
Bryan R. Nutting sold property at 50 Vinal Ave., Pittsfield, to Ashok Kumar Palakurthi and Sandyarani Palakurhi, $316,000.
SandisfieldTasim Klenja sold property at 88 South Main St., Sandisfield, to 88 South Main Street LLC, $250,000.
Francis Palma sold property at 8 Bosworth Road, Sandisfield, to Jeffrey Mallgrave and Anne M. Mallgrave, $109,000.
SavoyJohn C. and Barbara A. Sherman sold property at Route 116, Savoy, to Julie Pavia, $249,900.
StockbridgeEllen C. Marshall sold property at 5 Cherry Hill Road, Stockbridge, to H. David Stein, $570,000.
Jeffrey P. and Theodore Labonte sold property at 31 Glendale Road, Stockbridge, to Jed and Jessica Drake, $545,000.
TyringhamKathryn T. Greenthal sold property at 129B and 129 Main Road, Tyringham, to Ashley and Robin Wright, $485,000.
West Stockbridge
Brenda M. Elling, trustee of Landmark Trust, sold property at 273 Great Barrington Road, West Stockbridge, to Madeleine A. Elling and Abraham S. Hunrichs, $165,000.
WilliamstownDavid E. and Bernadette A. Archibald sold property at 1026 North Hoosac Road, Williamstown, to Peter L. and Elisabeth S. Beck, $871,165.
WindsorWayne Poirier sold property at 35 Savoy Road, Windsor, to Steven A. and Steven Matthew Poirier, $156,000.
Warren M. Mayer sold property at 516 North St., Windsor, to Terri M. and Angelo J. Garzone Jr., $29,900.
FT — Family Trust LLC — Limited Partnership LT — Life Trust NT — Nominee Trust RET — Real Estate Trust RT — Realty Trust RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.