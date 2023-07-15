Berkshire County Real Estate Transactions for June 26-30

June 26-30
Adams
Walter W. Levesque, individually and as trustee of the WAN Realty Company, sold property at 50 Dean St., Adams, to TCI Holdings LLC, $50,000.
Curtis M. Gazaille sold property at 12 Summit Ave., Adams, to Samuel A. and Rebecca M. Cuscaden Marvin, $300,000.
Kathleen Pew, trustee of the Pew Investment Trust, sold property at 48 Summer St., Adams, to Ashley Galvez, $96,500.
Richard A. and Cynthia J. Berti sold property at 42 Valley St., Adams, to Jason M. and Christian J. Garner, $200,000.
Tracey A. Wojcik sold property at 27-29 Spring St., Adams, to D&B Real Estate Ventures LLC, $365,000.
PB Summer Street LLC sold property at 54 Maple St., Adams, to Bey & Bey Holdings LLC, $117,500.
Regina A. Hill, personal rep. of Barbara F. Couture, sold property at 33 Crandall St., Adams, to Benjamin Woolnough and Lauren Redowicz, $215,000.
Celia M., Robert D., Keith A., and Randy M. Wroblewski, Amber L. Frederick, Nancy Bourdon, and Linda S. Blake sold property at 2 Water St., Adams, to David and Lorraine Boschetti, $192,615.45.
Frederick W. Diamond, personal rep. of Sandra Ann Diamond, sold property at 2 Water St., Adams, to David and Lorraine Boschetti, $43,084.55.
Becket
John Graham and Holly R. Gurry, trustees, Graham and Holly Gurry Trust AGMT, sold property at 225 East Shore Road, Becket, to Mary K. Canty and Robert Linden, $450,000.
Barbara A. Shaw, trustee, Frank L Lecchi Jr. Living Trust, sold property at Bonny Rigg Hill Road, Becket, to Joseph I. Cosentino, $70,000.
James Steven Fetter, trustee, James Steven Fetter Trust, sold property at Sir Walter Road, Becket, to Mark F. Butler and James L. Gibbs, $3,000.
0 Tyringham Road LLC sold property at Tyringham Road, Becket, to David A. Johnson and Karen M. Bump, $28,500.
0 Tyringham Road LLC sold property at Tyringham Road, Becket, to Scott and Julie Craumer, $51,000.
Cheshire
Kristin O’Connor sold property at 200 Willow Cove, Cheshire, to NKS Investment Properties LLC, $207,000.
Donald R. Kruszyna sold property at Greylock Road, Cheshire, to Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, $110,000.
Clarksburg
Ronald D. Miles and Maria Bartini sold property at 619 East Road, Clarksburg, to Daniel K. and Jessica M. Marshburn, $400,000.
Dalton
Holly M. Hunter sold property at 621 Kirchner Road, Dalton, to Daniel M. Kasuba, $370,000.
Bruce Lee and Joan K. Johnston sold property at 95 Bruce Drive, Dalton, to Christopher William and Michelle Bush, $355,000.
Colin M. Elliott sold property at 437 East Housatonic St., Dalton, to Michael James Smith and Mary Jane O'Connor, trustees, James Michael Smith and Jean Marie Smith FT, $380,000.
HLP Realty Holdings LLC sold property at 32 River St., Dalton, to Anthony Michael Goodwin, $107,000.
Egremont
Alice Greene and Elizabeth Greene, trustees of Martin Greene Revocable Trust Agreement & Barbara Greene Revocable Trust Agreement, sold property at 7 Brookvale Road, Egremont, to Alice Greene and Susan Fine, $465,000.
Florida
Todd A. and Anne F. Poirot sold property at Mohawk Trail, Florida, to Hunter Sessions, $70,000.
Great Barrington
Sean Stanton sold property at 25 Hart St., Great Barrington, to Tess Diamond Stafford and Loretta Anne Diamond, $325,000.
Sigmund S. Semon, personal rep. for the Estate of Thelma Blanche Wallach, sold property at 22 Monument Valley Road, Great Barrington, to Robert G. Clarke & Elizabeth M. Clarke, $520,000.
Deann Halper, trustee of Deann Halper Revocable Trust, sold property at 5-7 Copper Beech Lane, Great Barrington, to Kristen M. Colston, $1,800,000.
Hancock
Lynn Mora sold property at 199 Main St., Hancock, to Katherine Marie Mora, $177,500.
John A. and Lauren M. Torres sold property at 37 Corey Road, Unit 823, Hancock, to Rodwest3 LLC, $262,500.
Hinsdale
Annick M. Kanter-St. Hubert sold property at 851 East Washington Road, Hinsdale, to Jarred Hagerty and Angie B. Lamica, $350,000.
Gregory P. and Jennifer D. Coscia sold property at 139 South Shore Road, Hinsdale, to Sarovar LLC, $820,000.
Lanesborough
Kent Fox and Alan J. Righi, personal rep. of Kory L. Fox, sold property at 38 Meadow Lane, Lanesborough, to Christopher and Tiffanie Smith, $450,000.
Barnes & Kiley Water Conditioning LLC sold property at 720 South Main St., Lanesborough, to MKAT Properties LLC, $220,000.
Lee
Edward A. Forfa sold property at 48 Rose Ave., Lee, to Sergio D. Norena and Alejandra Giraldo, $185,000.
Lisa Pincus Hamroff sold property at 355 Fairview St., Lee, to Alex J. Bolder and Avery Vanasse, $558,500.
George Jerzy Jr. and Barbaralee Sass sold property at 6 Jennifer St., Lee, to 6 Jennifer Street LLC, $241,000.
Monterey
Elizabeth Sorlie, Linda Pilloud and Richard D. Tryon Jr. sold property at Harmon Road, Monterey, to Roger Collins Tryon and Katherine Jean Reis Tryon, $220,000.
Jeffrey W. Rubin sold property at 6 Main Road, Monterey, to Beth Adams, trustee of 6 Main Road Nominee Trust, $149,000.
Adam Cohen sold property at 84 Beartown Mountain Road, Monterey, to Michael Kantor and Kathy Landau, $575,000.
Carrie E. Negrini sold property at 158 Main Road, Route 23, Monterey, to Andrew G. Ritter, $210,000.
New Ashford
J.W. Kelly’s Enterprises Inc. sold property at 92 Beach Hill Road, New Ashford, to 92 Beach Hill Road LLC, $325,000.
J.W. Kelly’s Enterprises Inc. sold property at Mallery Road, New Ashford, to Steepleview New Ashford LLC, $310,000.
J.W. Kelly’s Family LLC sold property at Mallery Road, New Ashford, to Steepleview New Ashford LLC, $40,000.
New Marlborough
Arthur P. Fisch sold property at Clayton and Sodom Road, New Marlborough, to Roland W. Betts & Lois P. Betts, $450,000.
North Adams
David C. Atwell and Deanna L. Salvagni-Atwell sold property at 60 Murray Ave., North Adams, to Joseph R. and Emma M. Wood, $175,900.
Linda Allen sold property at 243 Union St, Unit 303, North Adams, to Kathleen Kennedy, $350,000.
Lisa M. Rennell, personal rep. of Diane M. O’Brien, sold property at 135-137 River St., North Adams, to Kenneth Kauffman, $200,000.
William Reyburn sold property at 141 Cliff St., North Adams, to D&B Real Estate Ventures LLC, $165,000.
Edith T. Leu sold property at 50 Hawthorne Ave., North Adams, to Curtis M. and Laurie Gazaille, $290,000.
Maia Robbins-Zust, trustee of Rex Realty Trust, sold property at 40-42 Jackson St., North Adams, to Ronald R. McDowell, $230,000.
Henry G. Doran, trustee of the Marcia G. Doran NT, sold property at 672 Barbour St., North Adams, to William F. and Brigita Fuhrmann, $330,000.
Mary F. Terio sold property at 27 East Ave., North Adams, to Scott A. Henderson, $245,000.
Thomas J. Rotolo sold property at Tremont Street, North Adams, to Kevin Gadde, $26,000.
Laurie J. Boucher sold property at 70 Frederick St., North Adams, to Sonia Domkarova, $232,000.
Tara L. and Andrew J. Floriani sold property at 44 Cady St., North Adams, to Patrick W. and Dawn J. Schoorlemmer, $75,000.
Otis
Shonni Silverberg and John Shapiro, trustees, Mervin Silverberg 2015 Trust AGMT, sold property at 63 Tyringham Road, Otis, to Yael Silverberg-Urian, $410,000.
Michael H. and Mishele L. Tarr sold property at Route 8, Otis, to Bettina Laviana, $53,000.
Pittsfield
Phyllis M. Somerville, trustee, Schultz Family 2022 Trust, sold property at 152 Strong Ave., Pittsfield, to Muhammad Salman Janjua, $290,000.
Ronald R. Mazzeo Jr. and Rose L. Mazzeo sold property at 18 Pacific St., Pittsfield, to Pacific Hills LLC, $193,000.
Dianna Courtney-Chmiel, personal rep. of the Estate of Edward Thomas Courtney, sold property at 223 Chapel St., Pittsfield, to Thomas F. Stevens II and Lillian K. Silk, $305,000.
David A. and Kyneret Albert sold property at 67 Flintstone Drive, Pittsfield, to Daniel M. and Maria C. Levine, $645,000.
Adrian D. Iusco and Gabriela Goloman sold property at 43 Baldwin Ave., Pittsfield, to Shanjun Helian and Yijing Ding, $430,000.
Chester J. and Stephanie W. Johnston sold property at 175-177 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield, to Pittsfield RE Investing LLC, $225,000.
Chester J. and Stephanie W. Johnston sold property at 179-181 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield, to Jonathan Couper, $300,000.
Roger V. LaRoche sold property at 79-81 Maplewood Ave., Pittsfield, to Suprano Properties LLC, $150,000.
Stuart J. Silver, personal rep. of the Estate of Constance R. Silver, sold property at 33 Maplewood Ave., Unit 306, Pittsfield, to Stephen Craig Jr. and Heather Kollist Connors, $195,500.
Jason Smegal sold property at 561 Peck’s Road, Pittsfield, to George A. Sender, $470,000.
Betnr Industrial Development Corp. sold property at 21 Downing III, Pittsfield, to 21 Downing Three LLC, $3,100,000.
Robert Davis sold property at 123-125 Circular Ave., Pittsfield, to Thomas A. Andrews, $215,000.
Kim Taglieri sold property at 579 Fenn St., Pittsfield, to Independent Connections LLC, $260,000.
Carolee R. Harrigan sold property at 275 Hungerford St., Pittsfield, to Onota Brook Industries LLC, $250,000.
Real Estate Investments Northeast LLC sold property at 4 Ring St., Pittsfield, to Shackelton Joseph Jr., $218,900.
U.S. Bank Trust National Association, trustee, sold property at 210 Woodlawn Ave., Pittsfield, to Peter Brown, $168,000.
Therese Michaud, trustee, Gaetan M. Michaud RVT of 2010, sold property at 156-158 Francis Ave., Pittsfield, to Luiz Fernando Ferreira Dos Santos, $186,000.
Andrew W. and Susannah P. Long sold property at 10 Eastbrook Lane, Pittsfield, to Robert A. Proskin, $1,100,000.
Christopher and Tiffanie Smith sold property at 45 Grace Terrace, Pittsfield, to Patrick Kalinowsky, $325,000.
Eileen M. Champoux, personal rep. of the Estate of Jean E. Kycia, sold property at 72 Morningview Drive, Pittsfield, to Darnell and Marcela Alston, $226,000.
Audrey M. Dobrowolski, individually and as personal rep. of the Estate of Joseph Dobrowolski, and Mary A. O'Neil sold property at 59 Merriam St., Pittsfield, to Dennis J. and Mary A. O'Neil, $72,500.
Shaun Keeler, trustee Gloria J. Berne 2022 RVT, sold property at 370 Fort Hill Ave., Pittsfield, to Michael D. Carnevale and Carly R. Decelles, $225,000.
Alan and Sandra Rubin sold property at 5 Woodland Drive, Pittsfield, to Anthony W. and Kimberly A. Ringie, $649,000.
Delalba Holdings LLC sold property at Commercial Street, Pittsfield, to Sonya J. and Thomas M. Wells Jr., $25,000.
Judith I. LeVardi sold property at 42 Rhode Island Ave., Pittsfield, to Alexander Cruz Torres and Elizabeth Lay Aguayo, $180,000.
Thomas W. and Deborah L. Curry sold property at 188 Windsor Ave., Pittsfield, to Vincent M. McDermott and Tracey L. Fagan-Green, $379,900.
Carol A. Hoyda, personal rep. of the Estate of Michael L. Travers, sold property at 117-119 Lincoln St., Pittsfield, to Top Line Properties LLC, $50,000.
Joel D. Curran, individually and as personal rep. of the Estate of Phyllis S. Curran, sold property at 29 Valentine Road, Pittsfield, to Susan Bergen Hart, $576,000.
Allison M. Geary Gobbi, personal rep. of the Estate of Linda A. Geary, sold property at 900 West St., Pittsfield, to Joel and Jennifer Sendek, $1,100,000.
Robert J. and Ann Marie Perry sold property at 21 Beacon Ave., Pittsfield, to Brittney White, $227,750.
Richmond
Anthony and Freya Segal, trustees, Freya Segal Living Trust and Anthony Segal Living Trust, sold property at 1220 Lenox Road, Richmond, to Michael D. and Janet L. Goodman, $925,000.
Besty A. Bemis sold property at 1867 Dublin Road, Richmond, to Garrett and Molly Claire Colvin, $395,000.
Sandisfield
David P. Etzel Jr., Beryl Jesser, Michael J. Etzel, Alan G. Etzel, Suzanne Etzel, Peter M. Etzel, Lisa Etzel, and Eileen N. McDonald, trustee of Ann M. McDonald Trust Agreement, sold property at Cold Spring to West Otis Road, Sandisfield, to Commonwealth of Mass. Department of Conservation & Recreation, $190,000.
Savoy
Christina D. Palmer, personal rep. of Sheila Ann Palmer, sold property at Barnard Road, Savoy, to Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, $250,000.
Sheffield
Ernest R. Beckwith Jr. and Linda M. Beckwith sold property at 1354 County Road, Sheffield, to Matthew Warner and Cassandra Warner, $475,000.
Robert W. Davis sold property at 1350 Berkshire School Road, Sheffield, to Berkshire Black Rock LLC, $900,000.
Stockbridge
Lynn Caponera sold property at 21A Interlaken Road, Stockbridge, to Jason Macioge, $277,500.
Robert H. and Janet Ann Spero sold property at 6 Maple Lane, Stockbridge, to 80 Norwood Delaware Associates LLC, $1,165,000.
Marc and Michael Teich and Jaime Teich Entner, trustees, Jack Teich 2005 FT, sold property at Prospect Hill Road, Stockbridge, to Stanley G. and Norma J. Bolton, $150,000.
Williamstown
Nathan P. and Jessica Whitcomb Cook sold property at 754 Simonds Road, Williamstown, to Andrew J. and Kathryn M. Agostini, $375,000.
Matthew J. and Jeannette N. Smith sold property at 7 Sycamore Drive, Williamstown, to Noah and Shawnette J. Kane-Smalls, $399,900.
Daie Shirayama and Nami Aoyagi sold property at 882 Simonds Road, Williamstown, to Ilia D. Partuk, $260,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.