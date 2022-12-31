<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Berkshire County Real Estate Transactions for Dec. 12-16

Berkshire County Real Estate Transactions for Dec. 12-16

Adams

Bernard A. and Melissa J. Martin sold property at 146A Bellevue St., Adams, to James M. and James B. Shea, $246,500.

Town of Adams sold property at 20 East St, Adams, to Hinton’s Berkshire Homes LLC, $25,000.

Kenneth R. Brooks sold property at Bucklin Road, Adams, to Ryan P. Thomann, $41,250.

Scott Jacobs sold property at 2 Daniels Court, Adams, to Anne M. Adamczyk Read, $180,000.

Kevin James Tyler and Anna Susan Downing sold property at 78 Friend St., Adams, to Zachary D. Stedman, $75,000.

Christine M. Nimmons sold property at 10 Glendale Drive, Adams, to Dennis C. and Nancy J. Underwood, $259,000.

Becket

Dennis and Catherine LaFlamme sold property at 105 County Road, Becket, to Stephen Poneck, $280,000.

Gary G. and Regina M. Johnson sold property at 512 Silver Leaf Drive, Becket, to James J. Schneider and Cara Sgobba, $418,500.

Cheshire

Raymond Kushi, trustee of the JD RET, sold property at 69 Lake Shore Drive, Cheshire, to Donald and Bonnie Marks, $305,000.

Clarksburg

Dennis C. and Nancy J. Underwood sold property at 20 Middle Road, Clarksburg, to Matthew Runciman, $243,500.

Dalton

Carolina Galliher and Joseph Caliento, personal reps. of the Estate of Mary Jane Caliento, sold property at 321 High St., Dalton, to Aaron T. Harrington, $340,000.

Egremont

Miriam Rose Shapiro sold property at 190 Egremont Plain Road, Egremont, to Karin Schaefer, $250,000.

Great Barrington

Christopher E. Ryan sold property at 12 Manville Street, Unit 4, Manville Manor Condominium, Great Barrington, to Sheila Estelle Bandyopadhyay, $316,000.

Kornelia Krzyzanowska sold property at 27 Blue Hill Road, Great Barrington, to Nancy Jean Hancock & Jill Irene Patterson, trustees of Birgit I. Patterson Irrevocable Trust, $317,000.

Sandra D. Szahun sold property at 358 North Plain Road, Great Barrington, to Thomas Matthew Hocker & Kathryn Heeder Hocker, $687,500.

Damien Flores sold property at 281 Main St., Unit 4B, Southworth Condominium, Great Barrington, to James Hendrick, $385,000.

Hancock

John S. and Allys P. Macken, trustees of the Macken RVT, sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to Howard Greenspan, $132,500.

Hinsdale

Nicholas T. and Kristina E. Shailies sold property at 401 George Schnopp Road, Hinsdale, to Nathan J. and Katelynn Pitoniak, $530,000.

Lanesborough

Theresa L. Tracy, Matthew Tracy, Elizabeth Tracy, and Catherine Poirier sold property at 2 Ann Drive, Lanesborough, to Colleen Blanchard, $229,000.

Timothy and Gena Sherman sold property at 61 Old Orebed Road, Lanesborough, to Andrew and Rebecca Carlson, $310,000.

Lee

Kathleen King and Sharon Brauns, trustees of the Driscoll Family Real Estate Trust, sold property at 100 South Prospect St., Lee, to Andrew J. and Mary E. Naventi, $425,000.

John C. and Denene Pelkey sold property at 786 East St., Lee, to Dennis and Catherine LaFlamme, $237,500.

Paul G. Bove, personal rep. of the Estate of Anthony David Bove, sold property at 221 George St., Lee, to Peter C. Miskinis, $247,500.

Lenox

Linda D. Sullivan and Michael E. Duval, trustees of the Mary L. Duval Testamentary Trust, sold property at 40 Tucker St., Lenox, to John M. and Judith A. Duval, $395,000.

8-12 Tucker Street LLC sold property at 8 Tucker St., Lenox, to North Sandy Brook LLC, $1,250,000.

Front Yard LLC sold property at 310 Old Stockbridge Road, Lenox & Stockbridge, to Linda Susan Law, trustee of the Linda Susan Law Trust, $8,000,000.

New Marlborough

Berkshire Property Rentals LLC sold property at 48 Cross to Canaan Valley Road, New Marlborough, to Janine S. Begasse, $795,000.

North Adams

Jack L. Sleigh, Russell H.P. Sleigh and Janet A. Criscione Sleigh sold property at 388 Ashland St., North Adams, to Elizabeth A. Fischer, $60,000.

Scott L. Lincoln, personal rep. of Shirley M. Lincoln, sold property at 294 Notch Road, North Adams, to Claire L. Hutchinson, $255,000.

U.S. Bank National Association as trustee sold property at 455 State St, North Adams, to James M. Pedro, $69,000.

Otis

Michael Evan Marston, trustee of the Marston Family NT, sold property at 1975 West Center Road, Otis, to Hayes Pond Overlook LLC, $970,000.

Pittsfield

Deanna L. Ruffer, trustee of the Ruffer Business NT, sold property at 155-161 North St., Pittsfield, to Pittsfield North 157 LLC, $285,000.

Thomas M. Hocker and Katheryn A. Heeder Hocker sold property at 63 Concord Parkway, Pittsfield, to Ross G. and Cynthia Rae Comstock, $398,000.

Anne Fleuriot sold property at 480-482 Pomeroy Ave., Pittsfield, to Sava Svirskiy, $269,900.

Eric J. Christopher, personal rep. of the Estate of Nancy A. Roots, formerly known as Nancy A. Christopher, sold property at 44-46 Parker St., Pittsfield, to Dean Christopher and Brenda Pettit, $170,000.

Arthur J. Nichols Jr. and Maris M. Nichols and Berkshire Bank, trustees of the Eileen M. Nichols 1996 RVT, sold property at 127 Shore Drive, Pittsfield, to Amihai Miron, $1,255,000.

Meaghan A. Stiles sold property at 34 Holmes Road, Pittsfield, to Arnoldo Constanza, $210,000.

David J. and Alicia Pravia sold property at 22 Scalise Drive, Pittsfield, to Edwin M. Ramirez and Marybel Santana-Peralta, $370,000.

RPM Properties Inc. sold property at 1311 East St., Pittsfield, to Organic Cultivation Developers LLC, $535,000.

Holly Shaker sold property at 3 Walden Lane, Pittsfield, to Lorraine Deyo, $360,000.

Kermit S. Goodman sold property at Bradford Street, Pittsfield, to Beverly Bolden, $5,000.

Heather A. Kelley sold property at 92 Northumberland Road, Pittsfield, to Daryl Brooke and Susanne East-Brooke, $405,000.

Ricky J. Barnes, Tanya Mackay and Tina Barnes sold property at 730 Crane Ave., Pittsfield, to Kabriya and Naheed Bolbolan, $227,000.

Venancio Torres sold property at 80 Industrial Drive, Pittsfield, to Smegal Holdings LLC, $450,000.

K&K Liquors LLC sold property at 1220 North St., Pittsfield, to JFG Realty LLC, $180,000.

Gerald F. Ely, trustee of the Ely Family NT, sold property at 1224 North St., Pittsfield, to JFG Realty LLC, $175,000.

Sharon M. Daley and Evan Richard sold property at 3 Woodstream Drive, Unit D-3, Pittsfield, to Grace Jull, $200,000.

Richmond

Truman R. Keys and Kevin Batisa sold property at East Beach Road, Richmond, to Pamela R. Green, trustee of the IEM NT, $149,500.

Thomas and Emily Siders sold property at 897 East Road, Richmond, to Marion H. Rutledge, $385,000.

Sandisfield

Suzanne Etzel sold property at Cold Spring Road, Sandisfield, to Franklin Woods Investments LLC, $76,500.

Mark Woodbury sold property at 241 Sandisfield Road, Sandisfield, to David G. Van Arsdale & Wakenda Tyler, $262,500.

Nancy M. Kreis sold property at 151 North Main St., Sandisfield, to Mark Woodbury, $102,500.

Margo Morrison sold property at 97 West St., Sandisfield, to Adam Mansbach & Jamie Greenwood, $1,392,000.

Savoy

Mark R. Ziemba sold property at Adams Road, Savoy, to William A. Drosehn IV, $19,000.

Sheffield

Estate of Paul Jankowski sold property at 0 Blair Road, Berkshire Lake Estates, Unit 3, Lot 17, Block 1, Sheffield, to Sarah E. Divine & Nathaniel R. Divine, $10,000.

Tyringham

Gordon G. and Kathleen J. Van Orman sold property at 124 Main Road, Tyringham, to Liza Taylor, $230,000.

West Stockbridge

Dennis J. Lamke & Shay Barnes sold property at Iron Ore Road, West Stockbridge, to Kelly M. Kaiser, trustee of Kelly M. Kaiser Revocable Trust, $300,000.

Williamstown

180 Water LLC sold property at 10-12 River Run, Unit 10, Williamstown, to Stephen Barrett and Patricia Reilly, $1,130,000.

Sandra Lee Boucher and Jane E. Perras sold property at 71 Henderson Road, Williamstown, to Marcia E. MacInnis, $200,000.

Robert and Patricia T. Greenberg sold property at 1518 Oblong Road, Williamstown, to John P. Gerry and Laura H. Schoenbaum, $765,000.

Steinerfilm Inc. sold property at 0 Holly Lane, Williamstown, to Seth Alden, $50,000.

FT — Family Trust LLC — Limited Partnership LT — Life Trust NT — Nominee Trust RET — Real Estate Trust RT — Realty Trust RVT — Revocable Trust

The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all