Berkshire County Real Estate Transactions for Dec. 12-16

Adams
Bernard A. and Melissa J. Martin sold property at 146A Bellevue St., Adams, to James M. and James B. Shea, $246,500.
Town of Adams sold property at 20 East St, Adams, to Hinton’s Berkshire Homes LLC, $25,000.
Kenneth R. Brooks sold property at Bucklin Road, Adams, to Ryan P. Thomann, $41,250.
Scott Jacobs sold property at 2 Daniels Court, Adams, to Anne M. Adamczyk Read, $180,000.
Kevin James Tyler and Anna Susan Downing sold property at 78 Friend St., Adams, to Zachary D. Stedman, $75,000.
Christine M. Nimmons sold property at 10 Glendale Drive, Adams, to Dennis C. and Nancy J. Underwood, $259,000.
Becket
Dennis and Catherine LaFlamme sold property at 105 County Road, Becket, to Stephen Poneck, $280,000.
Gary G. and Regina M. Johnson sold property at 512 Silver Leaf Drive, Becket, to James J. Schneider and Cara Sgobba, $418,500.
Cheshire
Raymond Kushi, trustee of the JD RET, sold property at 69 Lake Shore Drive, Cheshire, to Donald and Bonnie Marks, $305,000.
Clarksburg
Dennis C. and Nancy J. Underwood sold property at 20 Middle Road, Clarksburg, to Matthew Runciman, $243,500.
Dalton
Carolina Galliher and Joseph Caliento, personal reps. of the Estate of Mary Jane Caliento, sold property at 321 High St., Dalton, to Aaron T. Harrington, $340,000.
Egremont
Miriam Rose Shapiro sold property at 190 Egremont Plain Road, Egremont, to Karin Schaefer, $250,000.
Great Barrington
Christopher E. Ryan sold property at 12 Manville Street, Unit 4, Manville Manor Condominium, Great Barrington, to Sheila Estelle Bandyopadhyay, $316,000.
Kornelia Krzyzanowska sold property at 27 Blue Hill Road, Great Barrington, to Nancy Jean Hancock & Jill Irene Patterson, trustees of Birgit I. Patterson Irrevocable Trust, $317,000.
Sandra D. Szahun sold property at 358 North Plain Road, Great Barrington, to Thomas Matthew Hocker & Kathryn Heeder Hocker, $687,500.
Damien Flores sold property at 281 Main St., Unit 4B, Southworth Condominium, Great Barrington, to James Hendrick, $385,000.
Hancock
John S. and Allys P. Macken, trustees of the Macken RVT, sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to Howard Greenspan, $132,500.
Hinsdale
Nicholas T. and Kristina E. Shailies sold property at 401 George Schnopp Road, Hinsdale, to Nathan J. and Katelynn Pitoniak, $530,000.
Lanesborough
Theresa L. Tracy, Matthew Tracy, Elizabeth Tracy, and Catherine Poirier sold property at 2 Ann Drive, Lanesborough, to Colleen Blanchard, $229,000.
Timothy and Gena Sherman sold property at 61 Old Orebed Road, Lanesborough, to Andrew and Rebecca Carlson, $310,000.
Lee
Kathleen King and Sharon Brauns, trustees of the Driscoll Family Real Estate Trust, sold property at 100 South Prospect St., Lee, to Andrew J. and Mary E. Naventi, $425,000.
John C. and Denene Pelkey sold property at 786 East St., Lee, to Dennis and Catherine LaFlamme, $237,500.
Paul G. Bove, personal rep. of the Estate of Anthony David Bove, sold property at 221 George St., Lee, to Peter C. Miskinis, $247,500.
Lenox
Linda D. Sullivan and Michael E. Duval, trustees of the Mary L. Duval Testamentary Trust, sold property at 40 Tucker St., Lenox, to John M. and Judith A. Duval, $395,000.
8-12 Tucker Street LLC sold property at 8 Tucker St., Lenox, to North Sandy Brook LLC, $1,250,000.
Front Yard LLC sold property at 310 Old Stockbridge Road, Lenox & Stockbridge, to Linda Susan Law, trustee of the Linda Susan Law Trust, $8,000,000.
New Marlborough
Berkshire Property Rentals LLC sold property at 48 Cross to Canaan Valley Road, New Marlborough, to Janine S. Begasse, $795,000.
North Adams
Jack L. Sleigh, Russell H.P. Sleigh and Janet A. Criscione Sleigh sold property at 388 Ashland St., North Adams, to Elizabeth A. Fischer, $60,000.
Scott L. Lincoln, personal rep. of Shirley M. Lincoln, sold property at 294 Notch Road, North Adams, to Claire L. Hutchinson, $255,000.
U.S. Bank National Association as trustee sold property at 455 State St, North Adams, to James M. Pedro, $69,000.
Otis
Michael Evan Marston, trustee of the Marston Family NT, sold property at 1975 West Center Road, Otis, to Hayes Pond Overlook LLC, $970,000.
Pittsfield
Deanna L. Ruffer, trustee of the Ruffer Business NT, sold property at 155-161 North St., Pittsfield, to Pittsfield North 157 LLC, $285,000.
Thomas M. Hocker and Katheryn A. Heeder Hocker sold property at 63 Concord Parkway, Pittsfield, to Ross G. and Cynthia Rae Comstock, $398,000.
Anne Fleuriot sold property at 480-482 Pomeroy Ave., Pittsfield, to Sava Svirskiy, $269,900.
Eric J. Christopher, personal rep. of the Estate of Nancy A. Roots, formerly known as Nancy A. Christopher, sold property at 44-46 Parker St., Pittsfield, to Dean Christopher and Brenda Pettit, $170,000.
Arthur J. Nichols Jr. and Maris M. Nichols and Berkshire Bank, trustees of the Eileen M. Nichols 1996 RVT, sold property at 127 Shore Drive, Pittsfield, to Amihai Miron, $1,255,000.
Meaghan A. Stiles sold property at 34 Holmes Road, Pittsfield, to Arnoldo Constanza, $210,000.
David J. and Alicia Pravia sold property at 22 Scalise Drive, Pittsfield, to Edwin M. Ramirez and Marybel Santana-Peralta, $370,000.
RPM Properties Inc. sold property at 1311 East St., Pittsfield, to Organic Cultivation Developers LLC, $535,000.
Holly Shaker sold property at 3 Walden Lane, Pittsfield, to Lorraine Deyo, $360,000.
Kermit S. Goodman sold property at Bradford Street, Pittsfield, to Beverly Bolden, $5,000.
Heather A. Kelley sold property at 92 Northumberland Road, Pittsfield, to Daryl Brooke and Susanne East-Brooke, $405,000.
Ricky J. Barnes, Tanya Mackay and Tina Barnes sold property at 730 Crane Ave., Pittsfield, to Kabriya and Naheed Bolbolan, $227,000.
Venancio Torres sold property at 80 Industrial Drive, Pittsfield, to Smegal Holdings LLC, $450,000.
K&K Liquors LLC sold property at 1220 North St., Pittsfield, to JFG Realty LLC, $180,000.
Gerald F. Ely, trustee of the Ely Family NT, sold property at 1224 North St., Pittsfield, to JFG Realty LLC, $175,000.
Sharon M. Daley and Evan Richard sold property at 3 Woodstream Drive, Unit D-3, Pittsfield, to Grace Jull, $200,000.
Richmond
Truman R. Keys and Kevin Batisa sold property at East Beach Road, Richmond, to Pamela R. Green, trustee of the IEM NT, $149,500.
Thomas and Emily Siders sold property at 897 East Road, Richmond, to Marion H. Rutledge, $385,000.
Sandisfield
Suzanne Etzel sold property at Cold Spring Road, Sandisfield, to Franklin Woods Investments LLC, $76,500.
Mark Woodbury sold property at 241 Sandisfield Road, Sandisfield, to David G. Van Arsdale & Wakenda Tyler, $262,500.
Nancy M. Kreis sold property at 151 North Main St., Sandisfield, to Mark Woodbury, $102,500.
Margo Morrison sold property at 97 West St., Sandisfield, to Adam Mansbach & Jamie Greenwood, $1,392,000.
Savoy
Mark R. Ziemba sold property at Adams Road, Savoy, to William A. Drosehn IV, $19,000.
Sheffield
Estate of Paul Jankowski sold property at 0 Blair Road, Berkshire Lake Estates, Unit 3, Lot 17, Block 1, Sheffield, to Sarah E. Divine & Nathaniel R. Divine, $10,000.
Tyringham
Gordon G. and Kathleen J. Van Orman sold property at 124 Main Road, Tyringham, to Liza Taylor, $230,000.
West Stockbridge
Dennis J. Lamke & Shay Barnes sold property at Iron Ore Road, West Stockbridge, to Kelly M. Kaiser, trustee of Kelly M. Kaiser Revocable Trust, $300,000.
Williamstown
180 Water LLC sold property at 10-12 River Run, Unit 10, Williamstown, to Stephen Barrett and Patricia Reilly, $1,130,000.
Sandra Lee Boucher and Jane E. Perras sold property at 71 Henderson Road, Williamstown, to Marcia E. MacInnis, $200,000.
Robert and Patricia T. Greenberg sold property at 1518 Oblong Road, Williamstown, to John P. Gerry and Laura H. Schoenbaum, $765,000.
Steinerfilm Inc. sold property at 0 Holly Lane, Williamstown, to Seth Alden, $50,000.
FT — Family Trust LLC — Limited Partnership LT — Life Trust NT — Nominee Trust RET — Real Estate Trust RT — Realty Trust RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.