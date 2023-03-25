Berkshire County Real Estate Transactions for March 6-10

Adams
Mary E. Martin, personal rep. of Norman J. Daigneault, sold property at 8 Cross St., Adams, to Aaron Leo Prudhomme, $161,500.
Kathy Morrissette, personal rep. of Stephania M. Louison, sold property at 82 Lime St., Adams, to Craig Deane McKelvey, $140,000.
Becket
Susan L. Deacon, Edwin N. Alba and Jennifer M. Alba, formerly known as Jennifer M. Deacon, sold property at 816 Main St., Becket, to John Edward Hall Jr. and Amanda Lee Hall, $17,500.
Dalton
PennyMac Loan Services LLC sold property at 38 Pease Ave., Dalton, to Mallorey Caron, $160,000.
Great Barrington
Thomas F. Palivoda, trustee of Pinnacle Realty Trust, sold property at 121 Front St., Great Barrington, to FMST LLC, $160,000.
Joseph A. Lisanti and Judith Cooperstein-Lisanti sold property at 80 Taconic Ave., Unit 9, Oakwood Inn Condominium, Great Barrington, to Kenneth Wishnick and Francine Wishnick, $495,000.
Elise Ring Abrams, trustee of Revana Realty Trust, sold property at 0 Egremont Road, Great Barrington, to John Pollart and Claire Naylor-Pollart, $200,000.
Mary Elizabeth Merritt sold property at 8 Forest Row, Great Barrington, to Janis Bowersox, $300,000.
James B. Ketchen and Susan B. Ketchen sold property at 34 Bridge St., Unit 202, Residences at Powerhouse Square I Condominium, Great Barrington, to David Rich and Wendy M. Rich, $385,000.
Lee
TMR Realty LLC sold property at 96 Columbia St., Lee, to Jeremy D. and Lynne R. Wells, $290,000.
Deborah Ann Speyer, trustee of the Florence Speyer RVT, sold property at 770 3D Summer St., Lee, to Seth Drew Spyer and Linda Beth Popejoy, trustees of the Seth Drew Speyer Living Trust, $500,000.
Lenox
Kenneth E. and Carol G. Kelly sold property at 74 King William Road, Lenox, to Philip D. and Sharon A. Cooper, $775,000.
Amy S. Lehman, trustee of the Amy S. Lehman RVT, sold property at 12 Stone Ledge Road, Lenox, to Marc A. and Julie A. Degrigoli, $199,000.
Linda M. Shafiroff, trustee of the Blackwater RT, sold property at 100 Housatonic St., Lenox, to Francine Shelhamer, $260,000.
Monterey
James C. Burns sold property at 26 Seven Arts Road aka 26 Seven Arts Lane, Monterey, to Elizabeth Marino, $40,000.
Mount Washington
Frank A. Romano sold property at Plantain Pond Road, Mount Washington, to Vincenzo A. Romano, $260,000.
Edward Kultgen sold property at Garrett Farms Road, Mount Washington, to Peter Kultgen, Katherine Elizabeth Kultgen and Claire Kultgen McDonald, $15,543.33.
New Marlborough
Dina J. Schwartz, trustee of Ronald J. Rosen Revocable Trust, sold property at 109 Underwood Road, New Marlborough, to Paul Casteleiro and Darcy Casteleiro, $599,900.
North Adams
Cady Street LLC sold property at 466 Union St., North Adams, to Patricia A. Boudreau-Ryan, $130,000.
Aaron A. and Shawn P. Danis sold property at 22 Demond Ave., North Adams, to Dylan Lapinski, $280,000.
Kondaur Capital Real Property LLC sold property at 74 Washington Ave., North Adams, to Daniel Henrique and Caroline Costa Franco, $149,900.
Lynn M. Pinsonneault, James A. Randall Jr. and Anthony E. Randall sold property at 656 Reservoir Road and Reservoir Road, North Adams, to Mitchell John Bressett, trustee of the 656 Reservoir Road Realty Trust, $115,000.
Otis
Barry A. Smith and Deirdre A. Fedele formerly known as Deirdre A. Smith sold property at Route 23, Otis, to Anthony Shannon and Maura Folmer, $22,500.
Bethany Ferraro, individually and as personal rep. of the Estate of Richard Bruce Ferraro and Ryan Ferraro, sold property at 141 Rainbow Road, Otis, to Bethany Ferraro, $110,500.
Peru
Connor Pularo sold property at Strong Road, Peru, to Lydia McKnight and Curran Pularo, $19,240.
Pittsfield
Dominic Kirchner II and Michael A. Kirchner sold property at 12 Third St., Pittsfield, to T & D Rental Properties Inc., $132,500.
Allen and Aaron Annecharico, personal reps. of the Estate of Michael C. Annecharico, sold property at 71 Dewey Ave., Pittsfield, to Evelyn and Jacob Kerswell, $62,200.
Central Berkshire Land Development LLC sold property at Churchill Street, Pittsfield, to Katelyn Furlon and Matthew Fenwick, $49,900.
Carol A. Powers, trustee of the Lausier Family Irrevocable Trust of 2011, sold property at 249 Benedict Road, Pittsfield, to Carol A. Powers, $240,000.
Pittsfield Properties Group LLC sold property at 351 West St., Pittsfield, to Nav Holdings LLC, $171,000.
Sandisfield
Franklin Woods Investments LLC sold property at Cold Spring Road, Sandisfield, to Philana Rowell, $59,900.
Sheffield
Milton C. Weiler III and Micheline Weiler, John D. Lefler, and Judy R. Lefler sold property at 206 East Main St., Sheffield, to HLP Realty Holdings LLC, $265,000.
Williamstown
Karen E. Kowitz sold property at 101 Petersburg Road, Williamtown, to Bridget M. Rigas, $413,000.
Providencia Medina sold property at 332 North St., Williamstown, to Katarina Otero, $310,000.
FT — Family Trust LLC — Limited Partnership LT — Life Trust NT — Nominee Trust RET — Real Estate Trust RT — Realty Trust RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.