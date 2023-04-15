Berkshire County Real Estate Transactions for March 27-31

Adams
Susan C. Reinhardt, trustee of the Antonietta Mazzantini FT, sold property at 12 Pearl St., Adams, to David and Donna Motta, $217,400.
Edward J. Rysz, personal rep. of the Estate of Dorothy E. Rysz, sold property at 16 West Road, Adams, to Valery M. Da Silva, $209,000.
Becket
Michael Pease sold property at Hamilton Road, Becket, to Vincent Larouche, $22,500.
Frank Della Rosa Jr. and Linda P. Della Rosa sold property at 115 Hopkins Lane, Becket, to Stuart S. Mayerson, $467,000.
DNC Real Estate LLC sold property at 52 Lyman St., Becket, to Carrie R. Gordon, $270,000.
Barbara T. Boyne sold property at Main Street, Becket, to Community LC LLC, $8,500.
Great Barrington
Patricia Boyd, personal rep. of the Estate of Patricia M. Keefner, and Joanne Gagnon, personal rep. of the estate of Thomas F. Keefner, sold property at 26 Pleasant St., Great Barrington, to Shunit Sarid, $594,000.
Lee
Sharon Kleinberg and Patricia Zorn sold property at 880 East St., Unit 6C, Lee, to James D. Burnham and Mindy H. Stern, trustees of the James D. Burnham RVT, $415,000.
Edythe A. Corsino, personal rep. of the Estate of Guy A. Morin, sold property at 491 Chapel St., Lee, to HLP Realty Holdings LLC, $120,000.
Lorraine Elling sold property at 846 East St., Lee, to Mark Connolly, $184,500.
Adams Community Bank sold property at 105 St. James Ave., Lee, to Beth A. Archey, $250,000.
Lenox
Linda M. Shafiroff, trustee of the Blackwater RT, sold property at 6 Hynes St., Lenox, to Sawyer M. Stewart, $267,000.
Frank Hughes IV sold property at 57 Under Mountain Road, Lenox, to Terri Joan Kristalsky, $1,050,000.
Robert K. and Linda E. George sold property at 260 Pittsfield Road, Unit A13, Lenox, to Stephen M. Curley, $95,000.
Monterey
Donna Buono, individually, and Linda E. Laqueur, trustee of Laqueur Family Nominee Trust, sold property at 94 Brett Road, Monterey, to Steven Good Man, aka Steven R. Goodman, $375,000.
New Marlborough
Michael J. Peretti and Geoffrey House sold property at Mill River Great Barrington Road, New Marlborough, to SFCVR LLC, $195,000.
Elizabeth J. Quigley, trustee of S&G Real Estate Trust, sold property at 65 Adsit Crosby Road, New Marlborough, to Frances Elizabeth Steinert, $1,400,000.
North Adams
Christine Liebert sold property at 151 Prospect St., North Adams, to Travis Daniel McKelvey, $149,000.
Mary K. Sutherland, Joan Margaret Canty, Douglas Keefe Sutherland, Stuart Allen Sutherland Jr., and Mary Kate Sutherland, formerly known as Mary Kate Supple, sold property at 51 Notch Road, North Adams, to Stephan and Toni D. Boyle, $280,000.
Otis
Patricia A. Terranova sold property at 32 North Main Road, Otis, to Jason R. and Kristen E. Dagruel, $235,000.
Pyenson Realty Corp., formerly known as Otis Poultry Farm Inc., sold property at Route 8 and Ed Jones Road, Otis, to David H. and Suzanne R. Schweitzer, $11,000.
Pittsfield
HLP Realty Holdings LLC sold property at 20 Oxford St., Pittsfield, to Santos Mejia and Nancy Constanza-Donis, $218,000.
Chu Jose Perez-Martinez, aka Chu Jose Perez, sold property at 51 McArthur St., Pittsfield, to Alejandro Mauricio Romero, $212,000.
Daniel Joseph Landry and Corrina Landry, formerly known as Corrina Marie Hill, sold property at 2 Atlantic Ave., Pittsfield, to Krystal L. Black, $160,000.
Holly Houldsworth-Ketchum sold property at 1160 Churchill St., Pittsfield, to Cindy Borden, $237,000.
Gerard and Regina Giroux sold property at 252 Barker Road, Pittsfield, to Carleen M. Kristensen, $387,000.
Corinne E. Hagan and Pamela A. Ptak, formerly known as Pamela A. Hanna, sold property at 16 Alba Ave., Pittsfield, to Jennifer E. Brennan, $183,334.
Joshua C. Hochberg sold property at 81 Dartmouth St., Unit 305, Pittsfield, to Claudia C. and Max I. Cage, $190,000.
Eugene C. and Victoria J. Hayford sold property at 201-203 Brown St., Pittsfield, to Paul Kraft, $205,000.
Carol Goodman Kaufman, Liza Burns, Seth Kaufman, Avi Kaufman, Elana Kaufman Dean, Congregation Beth Israel of Worcester, Kermit S. Goodman, Claire Lipton Zimmers aka Claire Lipton Katz, Nathania E. Lipton, and Stephanie Lipton Lowell aka Stephanie Lipton, trustees of the Leon Lipton RVT, sold properties at Barker Road and Gamwell Avenue, Pittsfield, to City of Pittsfield, $400,000.
Helga K. Pierce sold property at 261 Peck’s Road, Pittsfield, to Chandra Y. Brodeur, $35,000.
Shaun G. Sottile sold property at 27 Clinton Ave., Pittsfield, to Domenic N. Bruno and Alexis Demos, $255,000.
Richard Allen Reynolds sold property at 47 Atwood Ave., Pittsfield, to Sean Peich, $191,000.
Julia A. Whitcomb sold property at 200 Cadwell Road, Pittsfield, to Andrew Francis Newton, $150,000.
Peter A. Dus sold property at 260 Columbus Ave., Pittsfield, to 555 East Street Realty LLC, $150,000.
David A. and Joyce M. Coco sold property at 28 Clinton Ave., Pittsfield, to 28 Clinton Ave LLC, $410,000.
Savoy
Edward J. Rysz, personal rep. of the Estate of Dorothy E. Rysz, sold property at Scott Road, Savoy, to Robin J. and Kurentsa O. Thompson, $25,000.
Tyringham
Dean E. Wells sold property at Goose Pond Road, Tyringham, to Ferm & Burtt LLC, $140,000.
West Stockbridge
Sharman I. Dubos and Michael C. Dubos Sr. sold property at 0 West Center Road, West Stockbridge, to Kenneth C. Benson and Anna K. Benson, $55,000.
Windsor
Anthony, Bettina, John A., Catherine D., Richard A., and Maria E. Salatino sold property at 0 Flintstone Road, Windsor, to Tucker Sheran, $30,000.
Sandra L. Lavoie sold property at 1952 Old Route 9, Windsor, to Kevin and Susan Harper, $96,000.
FT — Family Trust LLC — Limited Partnership LT — Life Trust NT — Nominee Trust RET — Real Estate Trust RT — Realty Trust RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.