Berkshire County Real Estate Transactions for Oct. 24-28

Adams
Linda Troy and Kristine Megaro sold property at 84 North Summer St., Adams, to Robert W. and Sandra Racette, $215,000.
Becket
Kathleen R. Wiater sold property at Pill Drive, Becket, to 219WMR LLC, $22,500.
Douglas D. Bessone and Jane E. Markham sold property at 136 Carter Road, Becket, to Amy L. Bessone, trustee of the Amy L. Bessone Living Trust, $337,000.
Jonathon J. and Andrea T.H. Nix sold property at 190 Carter Road, Becket, to Monks Monks Monks LLC, $795,000.
Cheshire
Patricia E. Farnam sold property at 205 Wells Road, Cheshire, to Robert A. and Linda M. Huskins, $400,000.
Richard Salvi sold property at 144 Shadowland Cove, Cheshire, to Sheri A. Biasin, $27,000.
Dalton
U.S. Bank N.A., Tammy L., Michael J. and Edward H. Szklasz sold property at 28 Franklin St., Dalton, to U.S. Bank N.A., $175,059.73.
M. Boino Properties LLC sold property at 88-90 Flansburg Ave., Dalton, to Berkshire Home Pros Inc., $210,000.
Egremont
Delmore Kinney and Georgette Ashe-Kinney sold property at Millard Road, Egremont, to Andrew Freedberg and Leslie Roberts, $337,500.
Katharine D. Race sold property at 116 Hillsdale Road, Egremont, to Mark Abell, $525,000.
Florida
Deborah L. Pierce sold property at 137 Church Road, Florida, to Kaitlin E. and Robert Barrett, $412,000.
Donna M. and John J. Estes sold property at 31 Phelps Road, Florida, to Andrea Marie and Robert Michael Ferriter Jr., $225,000.
Great Barrington
Catherine A. Rueger, trustee of Denis Robert O’Connor Sr. 2017 Irrevocable Trust, aka Denis Robert O’Connor Sr. Irrevocable Trust, sold property at 200 North Plain Road, Great Barrington, to Jane Iredale, $1,200,000.
Hinsdale
Meghan Driscoll sold property at 866 East Washington Road, Hinsdale, to Frank W. Avalle Jr. and Melissa Avalle, $300,000.
Michael J. and Julia Leedham Rindfuss sold property at 345 Ashmere Road, Hinsdale, to Timothy and Bethany Nichols, $595,000.
Lanesborough
Mark J. and Stephanie Abrams sold property at 4 B St., Lanesborough, to Yoonji M. Choe and Jeffrey P. Morgan, $860,000.
Trevor E. and Justin D. Clement sold property at Silver Street, Lanesborough, to Douglas N. Smith Jr., $18,000.
Lee
Fox Real Estate Inc. sold property at 50 Fox Run, Lee, to Anthony John Ferretti, $150,000.
Jamie M. Gray formerly known as Jamie Marie Naughton sold property at 208 High St., Lee, to Frances G. Aquino, $230,000.
HLP Realty Holdings LLC sold property at 345 East St., Lee, to Christopher and Tiffany Greendale, $310,000.
Lenox
Jill A. Wollins, trustee of the Jill A. Wollins RVT, sold property at 16 Spruce Trail, Unit 16, Lenox, to David R. Cianflone, trustee of the Two Bears NT, $484,500.
Mildred Devos, trustee of the Mildred Devos RVT, sold property at 350 New Lenox Road, Lenox, to LND Investments LLC, $190,000.
Marjorie T. Lieberman sold property at 13A Muirfield Drive, Unit 13A, Lenox, to Peter and Joan Cohn, $700,000.
Iris Krieger sold property at 5 Wexford Court, Unit 25, Lenox, to Richard F. and Sandra L. Bisesi, $530,000.
David A. Yakum Sr. and Cathie L. Yakum sold property at 14 Elm St., Lenox, to Sheward Hagerty and Rebecca J. Evans, $395,000.
John J. Dubois, trustee of the John J. DuBois RVT, sold property at 6 Morgan Manor, Unit 14, Lenox, to Steven J. Connor and Nuk Thann, $208,000.
Monterey
Audrey Smith sold property at 18 Point Road, Monterey, to 18 Point Road LLC, $1,325,000.
Deborah Hirschklau sold property at 23 Seven Arts Road, Monterey, to 23 Seven Arts LLC, $360,000.
New Marlborough
Patricia Fulco and Anthony Fulco sold property at 857 & 0 Cross to Canaan Valley Road, New Marlborough, to Dorota Mani, $650,000.
Nancy E. King sold property at 26 Shunpike Road, New Marlborough, to Kirk R. Sprague, $225,000.
North Adams
Faisal Isa Ali sold property at 142 American Legion Drive, North Adams, to Omar Ameen, $500,000.
Kyle J. Maselli and Nicole L. Sage sold property at 397 Eagle St., North Adams, to Thomas Kennedy, $190,000.
Kimberly A. Bissaillon sold property at 191-193 Prospect St., North Adams, to Thomas N. Heller, $40,000.
Pittsfield
First Boston Construction Holdings LLC sold property at Alpine Drive, Pittsfield, to First Boston Construction Holdings LLC, $634,500.
Chantell R. Mcfarland-Rodriguez sold property at 31 Lexington Parkway, Pittsfield, to Paul A. and Fioa Ostermayer, $407,500.
James P. Virgilio sold property at 171 Holmes Road, Pittsfield, to Thomas E. and Carol B. Robertson, $455,000.
MAMV Investments LLC sold property at 102 Dewey Ave., Pittsfield, to Alexander Kinstle, $170,000.
Kendra Lee Macleod sold property at 198 Bartlett Ave., Pittsfield, to Jeffrey S. Dudziak and Wendy Zunitch, $380,000.
John J. and Robert E. Mahoney sold property at 184 Doreen St., Pittsfield, to Robert Pereira, $260,000.
Jeffrey L. and Meghan A. St. John sold property at 125 Dawes Ave., Pittsfield, to Brian and Elise Mandeville, $790,000.
Christopher Robillard sold property at 26 Elizabeth St., Pittsfield, to Sean Begley, $230,000.
Thomas J. Donohue Jr., personal rep. of the Estate of Marguerite Barcher, sold property at 345 Elm St., Pittsfield, to Nathan D. Spangler, $169,900.
Jason A. and Rebecca J. Meaney sold property at 585 Benedict Road, Pittsfield, to Zachery E. and Cynthia R. Robinette, $425,000.
Roland and Thomas P. Hernandez sold property at 338 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield, to Thomas James McLouth Jr., $262,000.
Matthew W. Powers sold property at 93-95 Stoddard Ave., Pittsfield, to Tim Allen, $201,000.
Kowalczyk Development Corp. sold property at 4 Fawn Lane, Pittsfield, to Jack B. and Nancy Cook, $720,000.
256 Wahconah Street LLC sold property at 256 Wahconah St., Pittsfield, to Pollen & Epstein Properties LLC, $100,000.
Sandisfield
Anne Shatas sold property at 4 Jamie Lane, Sandisfield, to William Carlson, $270,000.
Savoy
Nancy A. Noel sold property at 70 Tilton Road, Savoy, to John Degge Hays, $460,000.
Nancy A. Noel sold property at Tilton Road, Savoy, to John Degge Hays, $60,000.
Stockbridge
Kathryn Whitney, formerly known as Kathryn Whitney Mansfield, sold property at 17 Willard Hill Road, Stockbridge, to Jeffrey L. and Meghan A. St. John, $1,475,000.
Stockbridge 45 Main LLC sold property at 45 Main St., Stockbridge, to 45 Main Berkshire LLC, $600,000.
Tyringham
Anthony Giannelli sold property at Banes Road, Tyringham, to Joseph Cappucci and Timothy Shea, $20,000.
West Stockbridge
Matthew J. Merritt sold property at 17 Cross Road, West Stockbridge, to Alan Yung and Ruth Yung, $490,000.
John J. Masiero Jr. and Ada L. Masiero sold property at 3 Shaw Road, West Stockbridge, to Jessica D. Grant, $435,000.
Gennari’s Mill Pond Trailer Park Inc. sold property at 40 Albany Road, West Stockbridge, to Residences On Mill Pond LLC, $900,000.
Williamstown
Ronald F. and Nancy N. Hayden sold property at 436 Henderson Road, Williamstown, to Tracy Deebs-Elkenaney, $1,350,000.
Gerard Smith sold property at 19 Danforth St., Williamstown, to Susanna Ronalds-Hannon, $370,000.
William W. Abendroth, trustee of 231 Sloan Nominee RET, sold property at 231 Sloan Road, Williamstown, to James C. and Mayhill A. Fowler, co-trustees of the James C. Fowler and Mayhill A. Fowler RVT, $2,823,509.
Berkshire Properties Inc. sold property at Sweet Farm Road, Williamstown, to Peter S. and Jane Denitz Smith, $85,000.
Ughetta Hirsch, trustee of the Ughetta Hirsch Trust – 2007, sold property at 87 White Oaks Road, Williamstown, to Nilaykumar C. and Jankibahen R. Patel, $392,500.
Steinerfilm Inc. sold property at Simonds Road, Williamstown, to Legend Interests Inc., $100,000.
A. Lynn Karlan sold property at 0 Bee Hill Road, Williamstown, to Benjamin Svenson, $500,000.
FT — Family Trust LLC — Limited Partnership LT — Life Trust NT — Nominee Trust RET — Real Estate Trust RT — Realty Trust RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.