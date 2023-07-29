Berkshire County Real Estate Transactions for July 10-14

July 10-14
Adams
Peter Degere sold property at 12 Country Club Ave., Adams, to Michael T. Morris and Mallory B. Field, $170,000.
David B. Barbeau, personal rep. of Celia Helen Barbeau, sold property at 19 Gilead St., Adams, to Dante Birch, $138,000.
Robert D. and Judith King, trustees of the King Family Nominee RT, sold property at Kingsmont Lane, Adams, to Thomas F. and Carolyn M. Chalifoux, $52,500.
Michael G. Zamboni sold property at 36-38 Park St., Adams, to Community Park LLC, $145,000.
Janice Eileen and Joseph H. Dzbenski sold property at 70 East St., Adams, to Kayla Samson, $306,000.
Stella Hyndman sold property at 281 West Road, Adams, to Dominique Hyndman, $150,000.
Collene R. Clancy and Jose L. Rosa sold property at 21 Gilead St., Adams, to Ruth L. Graham, $162,000.
Becket
David R. and Sharon E. Sparkowich sold property at Valley View Road, Becket, to Eric Tippeconnic, $45,000.
Samuel D. and Emily M. Linendoll sold property at 191 Alan A Dale Drive, Becket, to Angel Heffernan, $200,000.
Billie J. Thibault, personal rep. of the Estate of Robert Gerard Thibault, sold property at 1232 Main St., Becket, to Robert Lewis and Fernanda Onorato Machado Haywood, $334,000.
Sato Knudsen and Leslie A. Wisdom sold property at 307 Gentian Hollow Road, Becket, to Pamela H. Smith, $389,000.
Michael Novak, trustee NVK Land Trust, sold property at Pickerel Close, Becket, to Susan and Michael Paton, $14,000.
Cheshire
Ellies Holdings LLC sold property at 40 Curran Road, Cheshire, to Lacey and Jessica Dixon, $435,000.
Thomas W. Douglas, trustee of the Thomas W. Douglas RVT, sold property at 145 Maple Drive, Cheshire, to Paul V. and Vanessa L. Mazzantini, $439,900.
Clarksburg
Vijaykumar Sukhadiya sold property at 509 and 511 Houghton St., Clarksburg, to James S. and Megan Dopson, $279,000.
Dalton
Stacie L. Hill sold property at 50 Greenridge Drive, Dalton, to Nadine Hiser, $100,000.
Hancock
Stephen Beach sold property at Lebanon Springs Road, Hancock, to Jeffrey M. and Elizabeth K. Weeks, $115,000.
Todd Scott Wasserman sold property at Corey Road, Unit 814, Hancock, to EJJS LLC, $285,000.
Hinsdale
Constantine Holdings LLC sold property at 382 Maple St., Hinsdale, to Neil and Susan J. Kristjansson, $295,000.
Lenox
John D. Reber sold property at 12 Meadow Lane, Lenox, to Samar S. Habl, $275,500.
Judy Zipkowitz sold property at 260 Pittsfield Road, Lenox, to Kevin Walto, $205,000.
Michael Franz Presti sold property at 55 Sherwood Drive, Lenox, to Cassandra Sohn, $700,000.
Monterey
Melissa A. Smith and Joel M. Goldstein sold property at 70 Hupi Woods Circle, Monterey, to Kathleen Jean Sclafani and Michael Anthony Sclafani, $1,000,000.
Tyson F. Whaley sold property at Norwalk Acres, Monterey, to Thomas E. Whaley, $4,100.
Justin F. Kimball and Heather K. Zullinger individually and as personal reps. of the Estate of Barbara D. Resnik, sold property at 7 Point Road, Monterey, to Emily Pearl, $1,195,000.
New Marlborough
Barbara Nemiroff sold property at 97 Corser Hill Road, New Marlborough, to Jeff D. Diamond and Tracey L. Diamond, $1,262,500.
Crestwood Inc. sold property at 0 Mill River Great Barrington Road, New Marlborough, to James Casteleiro and Julia Casteleiro, $75,000.
North Adams
Donna Bernardi Briggs, personal rep. of Dennis Francis Bernardi, sold property at 171 Daniels Road, North Adams, to Kyle J. Maselli and Nicole L. Sage, $300,000.
Angelo A. Luchi sold property at 53 East Quincy St., North Adams, to Robert S. and Elizabeth H. Rutledge-Shryock, co-trustees of the Robert S. Rutledge-Shryock and Elizabeth H. Rutledge-Shryock RVT FT, $334,000.
Otis
Gerald G. and Linda Ross Siegel sold property at Route 8, Otis, to Karl D. Laird and Richard J. Kalb II, $100,000.
John V. Rosania Jr., Mary P. Rosania and Shawn Rosania sold property at Route 8, Otis, to Shawn and Gina Rosania, $40,000.
Robert and Michelle Pachomski sold property at Route 8, Otis, to Nicodemo and Grace Scarfo, $79,700.
William S. and Gail F. Orcutt sold property at Route 8, Otis, to Nanci Haddad and Jason J. Blackwell, $53,000.
David R. and Kay A. Rice sold property at 136 Stebbins Road, Otis, to Ryan W. Furches, $270,000.
Christopher M. and Aimee L. Cameron-Browne sold property at 454 Pine Road and Pine Road, Otis, to Equity Trust Co., custodian for the benefit of John A. Pagliaro Jr. and Clyde Owen, $180,000.
Peru
Theodore R. Solarz Jr. and Joy Solarz sold property at 20 Strong Road, Peru, to Michael and Diane Boulerice, $32,500.
Pittsfield
Taylor C. Johnson sold property at 57 Greendale Ave., Pittsfield, to Talia S. Chestnutt, $160,000.
Mitchell T. and Jordyn L. Scace sold property at 30-32 Scammell Ave., Pittsfield, to Rasheed R. Blake, $290,000.
Nicholas Snyder sold property at 47-49 Hull Ave., Pittsfield, to Andres Giovanni Huertas and Gloria Escobar, $255,000.
David P. Sturma, trustee 73 Birch Grove NT, sold property at 73 Birch Grove Drive, Pittsfield, to Mitchell T. and Jordyn L. Scace, $319,000.
Lori McHugh sold property at 307-309 Elm St., Pittsfield, to Darvis Lee, $271,000.
Hasmit Kharbanda and Harpal Chawla sold property at 119-121 Robbins Ave., Pittsfield, to Juan Carlos Parra, $142,900.
Gwendolyn A. and Ward A. Fritz, trustees, Carl D. Fritz NT, sold property at 56 Greenings Ave., Pittsfield, to Frank E. Bonnevie III and Kate Fletcher, $302,400.
Michael J. and Michelle A. Kruger sold property at 39 Demont Ave., Pittsfield, to Kyle C. and Amanda L. Watson, $353,000.
Walter Cooper Jr., personal rep. of the Estate of Walter R. Cooper Sr., sold property at 11 Norman Ave., Pittsfield, to HLP Realty Holdings LLC, $95,000.
Sandisfield
Carol E. Codling sold property at 6 Roosterville Road, Sandisfield, to Michael Don Dockery, $245,000.
Stockbridge
Christine Pigott Martin sold property at 18 Glendale Middle Road, Stockbridge, to Nikki L. and Bella Carchedi and Wyatt Young, $400,000.
Yale Hill LLC sold property at 16 Yale Hill Road, Stockbridge, to Ludwig M. and Hayley Von Rigal Von Kriegsheim, $945,000.
Washington
Robert A. and Nancy R. Blessing sold property at 55 Watson Road, Washington, to Austin William Liebenow and Autumn Lampro, $300,000.
West Stockbridge
Pennington C. Pitts sold property at 15 State Line Road, West Stockbridge, to Melanie Diane Thibeault, $350,000.
Williamstown
160 Water LLC sold property at 160 Water St, Unit 402, Williamstown, to Jennifer T. Thompson, $660,000.
Fanny P. Culleton, trustee of the Fanny P. Culleton 1997 Trust, sold property at 386 Oblong Road, Williamstown, to Heleny Warren Cook, trustee of the Heleny Warren Cook Inter Vivos RVT, $524,900.
Patricia Antoniello sold property at 956 North Hoosac Road, Williamstown, to ENL Madison Trust Company LLC, $341,000.
Paul J. and Amanda J. Lindstrand sold property at 475 Water St., Williamstown, to Camille and Nadav Zafrani, $410,000.
Daniel Turek sold property at 36 Haley St., Williamstown, to Michael Bruce and Caitlin McDonough MacKenzie, $720,000.
Patrick E. and Judith C. Brock sold property at 38 Linden St., Williamstown, to Janine and Benjamin Oliver, $626,000.
Windsor
Catherine H. Burt and Sandra M. Ellis sold property at Pierce Road, Windsor, to Heather Delaney Reese, trustee of the Super Mega Trust, $19,960.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.