Berkshire County Real Estate Transactions for Feb. 27-March 3

Feb. 27-March 3
Adams
Garret C. and Katheryn Y. Wood sold property at 23 Second St., Adams, to Jeremy A. Wilson, $262,900.
Sharon Ann Bryant and Robin Lynn Martin sold property at 11 Crotteau St., Adams, to Jason Nocher, $80,000.
97 Commercial Street LLC sold property at 40 Commercial St., Adams, to Aladco Linen Services Inc., $45,000.
Joan Smigel sold property at 30-32 Richmond St., Adams, to Wenninger Family LP, $220,000.
Becket
Jerry S. Charson and Joan M. Harris sold property at Pill Drive, Becket, to Cherie Daniel, $5,000.
Jacob Echeverria sold property at Fred Snow Road, Becket, to Carolyn M. Graybeal, $22,000.
Cheshire
Dominick R. Villane sold property at 77-93 Wilshire Drive, Cheshire, to Longrun Management LLC, $960,000.
Clarksburg
Jonathan M. Beaudreau sold property at 221 Middle Road, Clarksburg, to Katheryn Yvonne and Garret C. Wood, $455,000.
Florida
Margaret J. Wolak, personal rep. of Ludwik Wolak Jr., sold property at Monroe Road, Florida, to Hussain A. Hamdan, trustee of the Scenic Monroe Road RT, $10,000.
Hancock
Craig Reidinger and Melissa Carr sold property at 9431 Mountainside Drive, Hancock, to Christos Kyratsous and Lauren Kristine D’Amico, $1,120,000.
Hinsdale
Richard B. Litchfield sold property at 110 Plunkett Ave. Extension, Hinsdale, to William A. and Linda D. Young, $118,500.
Lee
Lenox Landings Barrington Brook Holdings LLC sold property at 827 Mallard Lane, Unit 16, Lee, to Kenneth and Robin Baer, $939,890.72.
Alpine Lake LLC sold property at 75 Chestnut St., Lee, to Gary A. and Thomasine A. Williams, $440,000.
Lenox
Kathleen Ann Medina sold property at 870 East St., Lenox, to William G. Wood, $449,000.
Par Master Holdings LLC sold property at 21 Highcrest Road, Unit 24, Lenox, to Kenneth and Nancy Warren, $953,000.
New Marlborough
Frederick C. Mielke and Deborah D. Mielke, co-trustees of C.R.D. II Real Estate Trust, sold property at Arroyo Way, New Marlborough, to Adam Davenport and Claire Davenport, $100,000.
North Adams
David Jowett sold property at 55 Hawthorne Ave., North Adams, to Kurt B. and Joey A. Collins, $215,000.
Lorenzo G. and Jean A. Burzimati sold property at 168-170 North Houghton St., North Adams, to Andrew Magera, $90,000.
Leon C. Lescarbeau, trustee of the Leon C. Lescarbeau NT, and Patricia A. Lescarbeau, trustee of the Patricia A. Lescareau NT, sold property at 447 River St., North Adams, to Joseph Renzi, $125,000.
310 State Street LLC sold property at 310 State St., North Adams, to JATO LLC, $255,000.
David C. Atwell sold property at 8 River St., North Adams, to Shahmir Properties LLC, $150,000.
Paul R. McMullan sold property at 19 Church St., Unit 3, and 44 Eagle St, Unit C, North Adams, to Just Over There LLC, $150,000.
Mark Meehan and Deborah Morandi sold property at 0 Notch Road, North Adams, to Aung Zaw Lyn and Jessica Glick Lyn, $78,200.
David and Donna Motta sold property at 38 Veazie St., North Adams, to Berkshire Hills Development Company LLC, $400,000.
Otis
Mountain Stream LLC sold property at Old Blandford Road, Otis and Blandford, to Lauren M. Begin, $84,900.
Pittsfield
Ann Marie Stevens and Peter L. Newman, personal reps. of the Estate of Mary Ann Newman, sold property at 9 Quirico Drive, Pittsfield, to Lena M. Doherty, $279,900.
Stephen T. Maroni sold property at 59 Livingston Ave., Pittsfield, to Amy L. Mall, $250,000.
Bespoke Capital LLC sold property at 92 Brown St., Pittsfield, to Karen O. Hine and Hector J. Sandifer, $190,000.
BD Asset Co. 5 LLC sold property at 343 Columbus Ave., Pittsfield, to Bella Art LLC, $175,000.
Michelle L. Lopez and Raider Lopez Capote sold property at 37 Hancock Road, Pittsfield, to Rebecca L.C. Hoell and Shawn P. Flynn, $350,000.
Jacqueline J. Howard, Kristina L. Malcomb and Michael Strazzulla sold property at 290 Barker Road, Pittsfield, to Michael Strazulla, $70,000.
Martha L. Read, personal rep. of the Estate of Fred Robert Read, sold property at 51 Saratoga Drive, Pittsfield, to Martha L. Read, $200,000.
Jeffrey H. Ditman, personal rep. of the Estate of Diane Molly Ditman, sold property at 29 Maple Grove Drive, Pittsfield, to Jody L. Manzolini, $225,800.
Andrew and Emily Ladouceur, personal reps. of the Estate of Daniel J. Ladouceur, sold property at 75 Cleveland St., Pittsfield, to Brenda A. Durant, $100,000.
Robert K. and Linda E. George, trustees of the Robert K. George Trust - 2013, sold property at 163 South St., Pittsfield, to South Street Plaza LLC, $1,550,000.
Mahican LLC sold property at 28-30 & 32-32½ Brown St., Pittsfield, to Mark L. Baer, $330,000.
TJLR Onota LLC sold property at 203 Woodlawn Ave., Pittsfield, to RC Investing LLC, $20,000.
RC Investing LLC sold property at 203 Woodlawn Ave., Pittsfield, to Peter Brown, $95,000.
Barani Mayilvaganan and Saikavitha Krishnan Natesan sold property at 77 Alpine Trail, Unit 16-C, Pittsfield, to Molly F. Berg, $670,000.
Zackery E. Robinette and Cynthia R. Robinette, formerly known as Cynthia R. Kent, sold property at 30 Foote Ave., Pittsfield, to Amy Lucy and Joseph Duda, $260,000.
Shaun M. Stack, personal rep. of the Estate of Elizabeth Ann Stack, sold property at 29 Day St., Pittsfield, to Joseph M. Massaro, trustee of the MEM Family Trust, $70,000.
Donald A. and Barbara A. St. John, individually and as co-personal reps. of the Estate of Ernest W. St. John Jr., and Danielle Fonti, personal rep. of the Estate of Valerie Albano, sold property at 120 Elberon Ave., Pittsfield, to Justin and Krysten St. John, $110,000.
Jay M. Ellis sold property at 181 Bartlett Ave., Pittsfield, to Scott Williams and Jodi N. Blessing, $465,000.
Theofanis Theofanous and Veronica Arroyave sold property at 18 April Lane, Pittsfield, to Irvin Torres Roman and Veronica Negron Pagan, $225,000.
Sheffield
John Dale Kuhn and Karen Ann Kuhn sold property at 554 Sheffield Egremont Road, Sheffield, to 554 Sheffield Egremont LLC, $1,365,000.
Paula Friedman, trustee of Paula Friedman Declaration of Trust, sold property at 320 Salisbury Road, Sheffield, to Louis Friedman, $220,000.
Tyringham
Ruth S. Swart, trustee of the Brace Road Realty NT, sold property at Brace Road, Tyringham, and Beartown Mountain Road, Monterey, to Berkshire Natural Resources Council Inc., $1,600,000.
Berkshire Natural Resources Council Inc. sold property at Brace Road, Tyringham, and Beartown Mountain Road, Monterey, to Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Conservation & Recreation, $1,010,185.
West Stockbridge
Maria E. Gennari, Rosemary J. Gennari, Gino J. Gennari Jr., and Paul A. Gennari sold property at Route 41, 50 Albany Road, West Stockbridge, to NMBS LLC, $300,000.
Williamstown
160 Water LLC sold property at 160 Water St, Unit 307, Williamstown, to George W. Ahl III, trustee of the Aleutian Vineyard Trust, $875,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.