Berkshire County Real Estate Transactions for July 24-28

July 24-28
Adams
Amadeu Almeida sold property at 43 Enterprise St., Adams, to RK Realty Properties LLC, $128,000.
Dennis P., Kerry M. and Michael P. Klein and Kelly M. Waller sold property at 34 Leonard St., Adams, to Debra Sommer and Elizabeth Alibozek, trustees of the Sommer Hill Irrevocable Trust, $425,000.
Charles A. Markis sold property at 35 Summer St., Adams, to Melanie Maz and Chad E. Worley, $122,500.
Robert A. Davis sold property at 11 First St., Adams, to Melissa Gray, $210,000.
Becket
Gregory Cohen sold property at 674 Benton Hill Road, Becket, to Daniel M. Evangelisto and Kacey K. Boos, $410,000.
Diane K. Dunn sold property at 384 Silver Leaf Drive, Becket, to Joseph Devereaux and Sarah Leidhold, $395,000.
Dalton
Margery B. Fischbein, trustee, Margery B. Fischbein Separate Property Trust Agreement, sold property at 9 River Birch Lane, Unit 30, Dalton, to Sweet Boxer Real Estate LLC, $718,500.
Arlene F. Reid sold property at 872 Main St., Dalton, to Kaitlyn Gingras and Nickolas Gaudette, $282,000.
Egremont
Figrocker Berkshire LLC sold property at 0 & 76 Prospect Lake Road, Egremont, to Cynthia Dale Fiscina, $595,000.
Florida
Ellies Holdings LLC sold property at 60 Mohawk Trail, Florida, to Christopher Lingefelt and Amber Rose Funk, $249,900.
Great Barrington
Suzanne C. Fowle, trustee of Suzanne C. Fowle Revocable Living Trust, sold property at 40 Kirk St., Great Barrington and West Stockbridge, to Samuel K. Schrager & Anastasia M. Whalen, $735,000.
Mahaiwe Triplex Theatre Inc. sold property at 70 Railroad St., Great Barrington, to Triplex Cinema Inc., $1,000,000.
Grandy Holdings LLC sold property at 12, 16 & 18 Rosseter St., Great Barrington, to Drucker/Ring LLC, $800,000.
Krista E. Dalton sold property at 230½ Grove St., Great Barrington, to Aretmis B. Willis, $515,000.
Lanesborough
Gary A. Creasey sold property at 3 Park Drive, Lanesborough, to Amber Pitcher, $208,000.
Yan Li sold property at 162 Bailey Road, Lanesborough, to Donna M., Leon and Cecile Housand, $415,000.
Lee
Jeffrey S. Atkin, trustee, Nancy S. Atkin 2001 Trust, sold property at 92 Stockbridge Terrace, Unit 5-A, Lee, to Jeanne Marie Johnson and Jeffrey S. Atkin, trustees, Atkin Family Living Trust of 2011, $870,387.
Kayla M. Corby sold property at 356 Golden Hill Road, Lee, to Daniel and Amanda Schenker, $650,000.
Garrett And Jessica Louzon sold property at 280 Mandalay Road, Lee, to Mustafa Atmaca, $445,000.
Kelly M. Stanard sold property at 95 East Center St., Lee, to LND Investments LLC, $158,500.
Halbert J. and Patti A. Feinberg sold property at 125 Antelope Drive, Lee, to David R. and Jill D. Glehan, $675,000.
New Marlborough
Robert H. Parkeharrison and Shana Parkeharrison, co-trustees of Robert H. Parkeharrison Revocable Trust & Shana Parkeharrison Revocable Trust, sold property at 1724 Hartsville New Marlborough Road, New Marlborough, to Travis Leonard & Stanton Rock Leonard, $872,000.
North Adams
Jason Nocher sold property at 196 Veazie St., North Adams, to Alexandra G. Phaneuf, $188,700.
Lynn C. Jordan sold property at 535 Barbour St., North Adams, to Nicholas Tyler Hersey and Josephine Katie Hover, $305,000.
Kurt Collins sold property at 26 Versailles Ave., North Adams, to Shawn Flaherty, $290,000.
DSM Properties LLC sold property at 596 State Road, North Adams, to Paul G. Lymberis, trustee of the 338 Wealth Trust, $180,000.
Alexander Blaisdell sold property at 164 Oak Hill, North Adams, to Kyle Carey and Katelyn Foster, $485,000.
Melinda M. Kirby sold property at 289 Franklin St., North Adams, to Elizabeth Varley and Kevin Higgins, $309,000.
Caleb J. Robert sold property at 897 Church St., North Adams, to Jessica Marie Dubie, $292,900.
Pittsfield
Judith A. Mullett sold property at 330 Connecticut Ave., Pittsfield, to Patricia E. and Lewis K. Reed Jr., $230,000.
Kurt A. Sheerin, Harold J. Sheerin, Hildegard E. Sheerin, John F. Sheerin III, and Heidi E. Jones sold property at 89 Greylock Terrace, Pittsfield, to David Jones and Sara Trova, $190,000.
Robert E. Masoero, trustee, Emilio H. Masoero 2006 FT, sold property at 716 Dalton Division Road, Pittsfield, to Amanda Masoero, $226,000.
Dennis Ladner sold property at 33 Perrine Ave., Pittsfield, to Bethany Frye, $216,000.
David B. and Brandi L. Dahari sold property at 61 Stonehenge Road, Pittsfield, to Bruce D. Warren and Paula D. Goodenough, trustees, Goodenough-Warren Living Trust, $531,850.
Duta Real Estate LLC sold property at 2 Weller Ave., Pittsfield, to Santos Abel Esperanza, $275,000.
Carole Ireland sold property at 97 Acorn St., Pittsfield, to Monica A. Mendez, $300,300.
Lauren Olsen sold property at 14 Clifford St., Unit A6, Pittsfield, to Yash Wagh and Sheetal Manerkar, $188,000.
Samuel Schrager and Anastasia Whalen sold property at 16 Morgan St., Pittsfield, to Paul Andrew Luft and Beth Harris, $320,000.
Christine J. Cruz sold property at 46-48 Worthington Place, Pittsfield, to Charbonneau Family Ventures LLC, $250,000.
Igloo Series III REO LLC sold property at 56 Perrine Ave., Pittsfield, to David O'Brien $120,500.
City of Pittsfield sold property at Lebanon Avenue, Pittsfield, to Berkshire ATACC LLC, $21,300.
Irene T. Mezejewski sold property at 58-60 Stratford Ave., Pittsfield, to Amanda N. Wass, $315,000.
Lewis K. Reed Jr. and Patricia E. Reed sold property at 98 Essex St., Pittsfield, to LND Investments LLC, $155,000.
Patricia A. Simonetta sold property at 101-103 Wahconah St., Pittsfield, to Martin Group Real Estate LLC, $499,000.
Merrilyn J. Wojtkowski sold property at 108 Summer St., Pittsfield, to Ginley LLC, $300,000.
Daniel Hoctor and Christopher Hebert sold property at 5 Richmond Ave., Pittsfield, to Corey Mae Cameron, $195,000.
Robin L. Oliver sold property at 54-56 East Housatonic St., Pittsfield, to Kyle LaRochelle, $280,000.
Stephen A. Momrow sold property at 609 West St., Pittsfield, to Ryan D. Winkles and Kelly M. Galvin, $362,500.
Stephanie M. Carmel sold property at 112 Somerset Ave., Pittsfield, to CJ Ryan McQuiston and Joshua Michael King, $325,000.
U.S. Bank NA, trustee, Lynn Noring and John M. Kirchner Sr. sold property at 328 First St., Pittsfield, to U.S. Bank NA, trustee, $117,211.19.
Martin Langer and Theresa McNamara, personal reps. of the Estate of Katherine Langer, sold property at 28 Eleanor Road, Pittsfield, to Daniel Hoctor and Christopher Hebert, $360,000.
Richmond
Jennifer L. Michaels, trustee, Robert L. Goldstein Trust, sold property at 79 View Drive, Richmond, to Gregory J. and Linda Babich, $645,000.
Sandisfield
Jeffrey H. Shanklin sold property at 128 Sandisfield Road, Sandisfield, to Douglas Bosworth and Brandon Bosworth, $150,000.
Stockbridge
Eric R. and Lisa S. Chamberlain sold property at 19 Church St., Stockbridge, to Jeffrey David Birnbaum and Betty Jo Pheiffer, $1,035,000.
Julie White and Lesley Arlein, trustees, Trust F/B/O Carole-Ann Schonberger under article fourth U/W/O Alfred Schonberger Trust, sold property at 1 Madisons Way, Stockbridge, to William R. Ahern and Candace O. Cihocki-Ahern, $1,050,000.
Dean M. NeJame, trustee, CGN Family RVT, sold property at 238 Old Stockbridge Road, Stockbridge, to Reid G. Warner and Lauren A. Fritscher, $606,500.
West Stockbridge
Martha A. Meier sold property at 4 Stockbridge Road, West Stockbridge, to Stephen R. Groethe and Karen R. Groethe, $822,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.