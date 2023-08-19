Berkshire County Real Estate Transactions for July 31-Aug. 4

July 31 to Aug. 4
Adams
Christine A. Schrade sold property at 3 Country Club Ave. Extension, Adams, to Karley E. Morin, $235,000.
17 Depot Street Realty LLC sold property at 17 Depot St., Adams, to Four Iron LLC, $300,000.
Butler Wholesale LTD sold property at 0 and 37 Pleasant St., Adams, to Six Iron LLC, $475,000.
Carl Szufnarowski sold property at 4-10 Lehs Lane, Adams, to Thomas C. Abate, $82,500.
Becket
Jeanne Lieb sold property at Fred Snow Road, Becket, to Christopher Joseph and Mallory DiMarco, $24,000.
Gleb V. and Ann V. Jerebtsov sold property at 88 King Arthur Drive and King Arthur Drive, Becket, to Eduardo Jose Ortiz Rotundo and Mairy Eugenia Osuna de Ortiz, $244,000.
Stephen Moser and Robert A. DeLuca sold property at Fawn Hollow Close, Becket, to Lukas Behrndt, $10,000.
Cheshire
Richard C. Belanger, personal rep. of Mark William Belanger, sold property at 511 Stafford Hill Road, Cheshire, to Sean P. McNeice, $235,000.
Dalton
Richard F. and Judith M. Ladd sold property at 17 First St., Dalton, to Caitlin Tatro, $175,000.
Egremont
Cynthia A. Race sold property at 24 Egremont Heights, Egremont, to Horst Schenk, $542,500.
Florida
Daniel M. and Darrell R. Clark sold property at 5 Oleson Road, Florida, to Richard Longland and Terry Liu, $55,000.
Great Barrington
Heidi M. Rose sold property at 34 Bridge St., Unit 305, Residences at Powerhouse Square I Condominium, Great Barrington, to Suzanne Smith, $410,000.
Viola Patricia Keefner sold property at 85 Lake Buel Road, Great Barrington, to Guy R. Lento and Colleen Y. Geoffray-Lento, trustees of Lento Family Trust, $420,000.
Hancock
Alexander and Holly C. Pedicone sold property at 37 Corey Road, Unit 634, Hancock, to David Mendelsohn, $129,900.
Lanesborough
David and Erin Dawson sold property at 48 Greylock Estates Road, Lanesborough, to Jacob Stephen Mullen, $399,000.
Lenox
Jules W. Seltzer and Anne E. Goodchild sold property at 8-A Coldbrooke South Drive, Lenox, to Jeffrey Chandler and Carol Anne Doughty, $727,000.
Jeita LLC sold property at 56 Housatonic St., Lenox, to Michael P. Joseph and Ezili C. Mayo-Joseph, $375,000.
Mary Anne Teperson sold property at 2 Sedgwick Lane, Lenox, to Rohn S. Friedman and Barbara H. Byse, $1,400,000.
Amber M. Parisi sold property at 92 Hubbard St., Lenox, to Christopher and Jesse Tyler, $535,000.
Kerri A. White sold property at 260 Pittsfield Road, Unit A11, Lenox, to Alena Buka, $175,000.
Elisa Simon and Julie Samuels, trustees, Cecily Silberman RVT, sold property at 181 Old Stockbridge Road, Lenox, to Steven H. Berez, trustee, Pittsburgh Lenox NRT, $1,013,442.
Steven M. Seltzer sold property at 390 Housatonic St., Lenox, to Sheli Ronnen, $589,000.
Monterey
John Kirkpatrick Garber and Constance Ann Garber sold property at 10 Buckingham Lane, Monterey, to Shay Alster and Cristina Shapiro-Alster and Dror Price and Irit Price, $900,000.
North Adams
V. Peter and Dawn A. Vadnais, trustees of Evolution NT, sold property at 35 Jackson St., North Adams, to Hannah Levi, $199,000.
Ellen P. Barber sold property at 485 Church St., North Adams, to Jennifer W. Falk, $269,000.
Francis B. and Joyce M. Abuisi sold property at 17 North Church St., Unit 5, North Adams, to Nicolas P. and Erin M. Lenski, $90,000.
Moresi Commercial Investments LLC sold property at 14-16 Blackinton St., North Adams, to Chen Li, $235,000.
Susan Forrest Castle sold property at 14 Holden St., North Adams, to Kenneth J. and Kolin M. Sullivan-Bol, $415,000.
Robert Rotondi sold property at 11-13 Wesleyan St., North Adams, to Madesco Group LLC, $20,000.
Grange Hall Realty LLC sold property at 459-461 West Main St., North Adams, to Phylandus Doughty, $160,000.
Brent E. Wiencek, personal rep. of Charlene M. Wiencek, sold property at 24 Citation Ave. and Citation Avenue, North Adams, to Brian J. Rachmaciej, $450,000.
Otis
Ronald J. Mack sold property at 57 Telephone Road, Otis, to Ugur M. Erdem and Karin Schon, $405,000.
Peter A. Dolch sold property at 75 Old Quarry Road, Otis, to Stephen Costello and James Arguin, $564,000.
Jason Convertito and Heather Robinson sold property at 34 Soucie Lane, Otis, to Judy Bailey, $265,000.
Kenneth L. and Deborah F. Bassett sold property at Stebbins Road, Otis, to Randy S. White, $85,000.
Donald Gordon and Evelyn Mayer Fulton, trustees, Donald Gordon Fulton and Evelyn Mayer Fulton Joint Living Trust, sold property at 306 & 158 Sequena Drive, Otis, to Dennis Altman and Regina Rosenbaum-Altman, $560,000.
Patrick and Jessica G. Hynes sold property at 245 Club House Drive, Otis, to Patrick R. Venus, $539,000.
Pittsfield
K.O.W. LLC sold property at 224-226 Linden St., Pittsfield, to Manuel Jesus Montero and Maria Teresa Sotamba, $252,000.
Lois A. and John C. George, trustees, Lois A. George Living Trust sold property at 950 West St., Pittsfield, to Dennis J. and Molly M. Dermody, $2,500,000.
Ellies Holdings LLC sold property at 44 Mohegan St., Pittsfield, to Justin Jenkins, $249,900.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB trustee, sold property at 141 Onota St., Pittsfield, to Alexandre Dias, $69,900.
Debora Lynn Eide sold property at 70 Calumet St., Pittsfield, to Maria D. Roman-Camacho and Luis Ortiz, $320,000.
David F. and Thecla A. Grandshaw sold property at 1831 East St., Pittsfield, to Aida Martinez Bernal and Leoncio Angel Cabrera Bravo, $306,300.
Mark W. Bennett sold property at 21-23 Brown St., Pittsfield, to Shahriar Akbar, $225,000.
Debra A. Morris sold property at 18 Meadow Lane, Pittsfield, to Dakota Lyn Turney, $240,000.
Brendan M. Phair and Maureen P. Conant sold property at 36 Denise Ave., Pittsfield, to Isaiah Butler and Nicole Burdick, $303,000.
Martha A. and Robert C. Pike, trustees, Martha A. Pike Trust - 2020, sold property at 115 Alpine Trail, Unit 21-A, Pittsfield, to William J. Baron, trustee, William J. Baron Trust of 2016, $750,000.
Kowalczyk Development Corp. sold property at 17 Aspen Way, Unit 20, Pittsfield, to Robert G. and Carol R. Pious, $689,900.
Michael H. Dorgan, personal rep. of the Estate of Rita M. Dorgan, sold property at 105 Nancy Ave., Pittsfield, to Michael H. Dorgan and Kin Wah Chow, $266,200.
Sara G. Pollard sold property at 78 Williams St., Pittsfield, to Gabriel Humberto Gracia Maldonado and Karla Morales Badui, $349,900.
Richmond
Katherine M. Vincent and Karen E. Upham, personal reps. of the Estate of Harry W. Vincent Jr., sold property at 90 Patton Road, Richmond, to Almog Cohen and Rafael Sonnenreich, $840,000.
Sandisfield
Bruce Smith and Laurie Smith, trustees of Lois Smith Revocable Trust and Duryea Smith Revocable Trust, sold property at 245 Clubhouse Drive, Sandisfield, to Patrick Hynes and Jessica G. Hynes, $260,000.
Charles D. Bendler Jr. and Catherine de Viry Strong Hollis sold property at 125 North Main St., Sandisfield, to Laurentino Francisco-Martinez and Alma Delia Pablo Bautista, $302,300.
Donald Gordon Fulton and Evelyn Mayer Fulton, trustees of Donald Gordon Fulton and Evelyn Mayer Fulton Joint Living Trust, sold property at 306 Sequena Drive, Sandisfield, to Dennis Altman and Regina Rosenbaum-Altman, $560,000.
Franklin Woods Investments LLC sold property at North Beech Plain Road, Lot 3, Sandisfield, to Philana Rowell, $61,500.
Sheffield
Bruce Fowle and Marcia Fowle sold property at 1975 Barnum St., Sheffield, to Joshua Wood Fisher and Holly Lee Henderson-Fisher, $1,500,000.
West Stockbridge
Atindra Mahajan and Laura A. Mahajan sold property at 128 Great Barrington Road, West Stockbridge, to Irwin A. Zeplowitz and Anne H. Zeplowitz, $1,025,000.
Williamstown
Guy R. Cariddi sold property at 46½ Mill St., Williamstown, to Sofia, Galo and Leticia Lopez, $210,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.