Berkshire County Real Estate Transactions for Jan. 23-27

Adams
Sharon L. Girard, trustee of the Howland Avenue RT, sold property at 39-41 Apremont St. and 321 Old Columbia St., Adams, to Mass Rental Properties LLC, $280,000.
Lanesborough
David Wilson, successor trustee of The Ouellette FT, sold property at 29 Westview Road, Lanesborough, to Logan J. Wilson and Caitlin R. Galea, $200,000.
Lee
Darlene Taylor sold property at Balmoral and Devon Roads, Lee, to Alastair Taylor, $10,200.
Tammami Minamiya Pouliot, personal rep. of the Estate of Brian J. Pouliot, sold property at 135 Church St., Lee, to Donna Marie Long, $310,000.
Lenox
TWG Lenox LLC sold property at 40 Plunkett St., Lenox, to Radify Lenox LLC, $7,500,000.
Monterey
Estate of Alice M. Davis, Pamela C. Joyce and Donna J. Crawford sold property at 91 Pixley Road, Route 57, Monterey, to Full Moon Farm LLC, $210,000.
New Ashford
J.W. Kelly Family LLC sold property at Mallery Road, New Ashford, to Daniel Francis Jennings, $75,000.
The Polish American Realty LLC sold property at Mallery Road, New Ashford, to Daniel Francis Jennings, $50,000.
Otis
Dennis C. and Laura M. Hanahan, trustees of the Dennis C. Hanahan & Laura M. Hanahan Joint RVT, sold property at 51 Pine Grove Ridge, Otis, to Dorothy Markowski, $1,255,000.
Pittsfield
First York Financial LLC sold property at 5 Bentley Terrace, Pittsfield, to Barthelemy Teba, $155,000.
Catherine Mlynarczyk sold property at 24 Onota St., Pittsfield, to Yathalia Cotto, $175,000.
Pasquale and Maria Concetta Pannisco sold property at 25-27 Hamlin St., Pittsfield, to Claudio N. and Jhonny F. Siguencia, $235,000.
Michael B., Robert, Paul, Peter, Timothy J., and James Campoli, Sally Anne Hitt and Suzanne White sold property at Stearns Avenue, Pittsfield, to Nicholas J. Garzone Sr. and Marjorie G. Garzone $2,700.
Suzanne L. Halik sold property at 11 Elmhurst Ave., Pittsfield, to Eric D. Shuman, $185,900.
Richmond
Kathy M. Schatz sold property at Oak Road, Richmond, to Skyline Properties Inc., $2,000.
Sandisfield
Mary Ann Gacek sold property at 150 Cold Spring Road, Sandisfield, to Susan Francesconi Edwards, $199,000.
Ariel S. Manacher sold property at 100 Silverbrook Road, Sandisfield, to Adam I. Manacher, $241,667.
MTGLQ Investors L.P. sold property at 60 South Beech Plain Road, Sandisfield, to Alexander Morgan Platt and Heyser Patricia Platt, $295,000.
Sheffield
Beatrice M. Zamperini sold property at 90 Cobble Lane East, Sheffield, to Leslie Claus Van Hise, $369,000.
Williamstown
Julie Arnold, personal rep. of D. Janet H. Hopton, sold property at 29 Cold Spring Road, Williamstown, to Zachary R. Wadsworth and Alexander T. Pyper, $577,500.
160 Water LLC sold property at 160 Water St, Unit 412, Williamstown, to Robert G. and Sandra H. Sullivan, $895,000.
Windsor
Dustin W. Teich sold property at 235 High Street Hill Road, Windsor, to James and Valerie Treadway, $449,900.
FT — Family Trust LLC — Limited Partnership LT — Life Trust NT — Nominee Trust RET — Real Estate Trust RT — Realty Trust RVT — Revocable Trust