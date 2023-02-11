<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Berkshire County Real Estate Transactions for Jan. 23-27

Adams

Sharon L. Girard, trustee of the Howland Avenue RT, sold property at 39-41 Apremont St. and 321 Old Columbia St., Adams, to Mass Rental Properties LLC, $280,000.

Lanesborough

David Wilson, successor trustee of The Ouellette FT, sold property at 29 Westview Road, Lanesborough, to Logan J. Wilson and Caitlin R. Galea, $200,000.

Lee

Darlene Taylor sold property at Balmoral and Devon Roads, Lee, to Alastair Taylor, $10,200.

Tammami Minamiya Pouliot, personal rep. of the Estate of Brian J. Pouliot, sold property at 135 Church St., Lee, to Donna Marie Long, $310,000.

Lenox

TWG Lenox LLC sold property at 40 Plunkett St., Lenox, to Radify Lenox LLC, $7,500,000.

Monterey

Estate of Alice M. Davis, Pamela C. Joyce and Donna J. Crawford sold property at 91 Pixley Road, Route 57, Monterey, to Full Moon Farm LLC, $210,000.

New Ashford

J.W. Kelly Family LLC sold property at Mallery Road, New Ashford, to Daniel Francis Jennings, $75,000.

The Polish American Realty LLC sold property at Mallery Road, New Ashford, to Daniel Francis Jennings, $50,000.

Otis

Dennis C. and Laura M. Hanahan, trustees of the Dennis C. Hanahan & Laura M. Hanahan Joint RVT, sold property at 51 Pine Grove Ridge, Otis, to Dorothy Markowski, $1,255,000.

Pittsfield

First York Financial LLC sold property at 5 Bentley Terrace, Pittsfield, to Barthelemy Teba, $155,000.

Catherine Mlynarczyk sold property at 24 Onota St., Pittsfield, to Yathalia Cotto, $175,000.

Pasquale and Maria Concetta Pannisco sold property at 25-27 Hamlin St., Pittsfield, to Claudio N. and Jhonny F. Siguencia, $235,000.

Michael B., Robert, Paul, Peter, Timothy J., and James Campoli, Sally Anne Hitt and Suzanne White sold property at Stearns Avenue, Pittsfield, to Nicholas J. Garzone Sr. and Marjorie G. Garzone $2,700.

Suzanne L. Halik sold property at 11 Elmhurst Ave., Pittsfield, to Eric D. Shuman, $185,900.

Richmond

Kathy M. Schatz sold property at Oak Road, Richmond, to Skyline Properties Inc., $2,000.

Sandisfield

Mary Ann Gacek sold property at 150 Cold Spring Road, Sandisfield, to Susan Francesconi Edwards, $199,000.

Ariel S. Manacher sold property at 100 Silverbrook Road, Sandisfield, to Adam I. Manacher, $241,667.

MTGLQ Investors L.P. sold property at 60 South Beech Plain Road, Sandisfield, to Alexander Morgan Platt and Heyser Patricia Platt, $295,000.

Sheffield

Beatrice M. Zamperini sold property at 90 Cobble Lane East, Sheffield, to Leslie Claus Van Hise, $369,000.

Williamstown

Julie Arnold, personal rep. of D. Janet H. Hopton, sold property at 29 Cold Spring Road, Williamstown, to Zachary R. Wadsworth and Alexander T. Pyper, $577,500.

160 Water LLC sold property at 160 Water St, Unit 412, Williamstown, to Robert G. and Sandra H. Sullivan, $895,000.

Windsor

Dustin W. Teich sold property at 235 High Street Hill Road, Windsor, to James and Valerie Treadway, $449,900.

FT — Family Trust LLC — Limited Partnership LT — Life Trust NT — Nominee Trust RET — Real Estate Trust RT — Realty Trust RVT — Revocable Trust

The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

