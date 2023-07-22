<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Berkshire County Real Estate Transactions for July 3-7

Adams

Jason Nocher sold property at 11 Crotteau St., Adams, to Karolina Januszewski, $194,000.

Becket

Erik P. Kimball and Mary C. Walsh sold property at Mallard Drive, Becket, to Rubia D. Beraldo and Stephane Serge Girard, $80,000.

Heide U. Onish sold property at Hamilton Road, Becket, to Louise Heit-Radwell, $19,000.

Clarksburg

Donna Bernardi Briggs, personal rep. of Dennis Francis Bernardi, sold property at 175 Middle Road, Clarksburg, to Theresa Louise Cooper, $206,000.

Egremont

Kate Lascar and Brian Budak sold property at 17 Mount Washington Road, Egremont, to Jimmy Ng and Wei Lan Wong, $425,000.

Great Barrington

Shay Alster, Cristina Shapiro Alster, Dror Price, and Irit Price sold property at 1 Deer Trail Road, Great Barrington, to Jill Faye Bokor, $1,185,000.

Diego Gutierrez and Terri A. Gutierrez sold property at 123 Front St., Great Barrington, to Michael H. Klein and Khairah Halimah Kain Klein, $650,000.

Mary L. Barnum sold property at 913 Main St., Great Barrington, to Joseph W. Bercier IV and Cassandra R. Bercier, $400,000.

Longest Road LLC sold property at 30 Elm Court, Great Barrington, to Black Opal LLC, $525,000.

Lanesborough

Donnybrook Inc. sold property at 770 Williamstown Road, Lanesborough, to Mark Louis Brantly and Judy Faye Lew, $1,200,000.

John F. McLaughlin Jr., personal rep. of Helen S. Reilly, sold property at 22 Baglee Ave., Lanesborough, to Trevor and Rachel Johnston, $272,900.

Lee

Douglas B. and Sally A. Wilcox sold property at 62 Main St., Lee, to Ryan L. and Emmy K. Davis, $289,000.

Caroline Paige Hinkson, trustee, Caroline Paige Hinkson RVT, sold property at 70 Franklin St., Lee, to Adam Gruver, $552,500.

Daniel P. Sumy sold property at 176 Main St., Lee, to Stephanie A. O’Hara, $550,000.

Lenox

Robert Jared and Andrew J. Gutmann, trustees, Robert John Gutmann 2017 FT, sold property at 30 Elm St., Lenox, to James V. and Emily Carr Moore, $337,000.

Frederick L. and Nancy E. Hurley sold property at 11 Melville Court, Lenox, to Rosaida Reyes, $1,000,000.

Carole C. Raymond, trustee, Carole C. Raymond RVT, sold property at 12D Muirfield Drive, Lenox, to Ezra and Mary Ann Singer, $785,000.

North Adams

Rachel G. Anderson sold property at 578 North Houghton St., North Adams, to Robert and Destinee Noel Manning, $199,500.

Christine A. Girard, trustee of the Hilltop RT, sold property at 78-80 Cliff St., North Adams, to Jackeline Gonzalez, $160,000.

Jacqueline Hidalgo and Sourena Parham sold property at 61 Marion Ave., North Adams, to Victoria A. Frey and Peter Leitner, $455,000.

Dana J. Houghton, personal rep. of William Howard Houghton, sold property at 21 Monroe St., North Adams, to Jordan A. and Cassidy A. Chaplin, $244,000.

Pittsfield

Steve J. Perry, trustee R.J.L NT, sold property at 65 Weller Ave., Pittsfield, to Old Westfield Properties LLC, $185,000.

Susan A. Keefe sold property at 32 Grace Terrace, Pittsfield, to Michael McNeil, $100,000.

Jeanne C. Curley sold property at 217 Jason St., Pittsfield, to LND Investments LLC, $92,500.

Donna M. Gniadek and Debra S. Galvagni, personal reps. of the Estate of Edith M. Almstead, sold property at 16 Paula Ave., Pittsfield, to Thomas O. Hoover and Susan Lavelle, $275,000.

Compass Ridge LLC sold property at Cascade Street, Pittsfield, to Aaron Rocha, $170,000.

Robert G. Scott sold property at 44 Harding St., Pittsfield, to Jill Ann Ellert, $320,000.

Stephen J. Yuill, trustee, Shirley H. Yuill 2016 RVT, sold property at 90 Michael Drive, Pittsfield, to Robert and Ann Marie Perry, $328,000.

Sandisfield

Lisa Fried Greenberg and Steven Ira Fried sold property at 325 Lake Shore Drive, Sandisfield, to Sabrina L. Toback, $750,000.

Stockbridge

Anne Mourier-Defalco sold property at 9 Yale Hill Road, Stockbridge, to Renee Fields, trustee, Renee Fields 2023 RVT Agreement, $885,000.

Williamstown

Eugenia E. and William B. Hamilton Jr., trustees of the Hamilton RVT, sold property at 7 Windflower Way, Williamstown, to Laura Smietanka and Roderick V. Jensen, $506,000.

The President and Trustees of Williams College sold property at Church Street, Williamstown, to Donald Christopher Winters and Amy Gehring Winters, trustees of DCW RVT and AGW RVT, $8,000.

Colleen M. O’Brien sold property at 1301 Cold Spring Road, Williamstown, to George E., Weston T. Lozier, Catherine B. Mancuso and Rita M. Daly, $297,000.

FT — Family Trust LLC — Limited Partnership LT — Life Trust NT — Nominee Trust RET — Real Estate Trust RT — Realty Trust RVT — Revocable Trust

The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

