Pittsfield: Commercial property auction scheduled

On behalf of the city of Pittsfield, The Zekos Group, based in Shrewsbury, will be auctioning off the property located at 1685 West Housatonic St. on Thursday, Nov. 10.

An open house will be held from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by the auction at noon, onsite at the property.

The 10-acre site, which includes a 30,000-square-foot building, is situated on Route 20 near the junction of Route 41, a gateway to the city. It has provisions for commercial and industrial uses.

For more information, visit zekosgroup.com.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

