Adams
Samantha A. Lincoln sold property at 131 Commercial St., Adams, to Eric Gordon, $65,000.
Becket
Alan G. and Michele F. Lawler, co-trustees of the Lawler FT, sold property at 337 Silverleaf Drive, Becket, to Aaron Michael Mead, $210,000.
Ruby Realty LLC sold property at 77 Algerie Road, Becket, to Zhen Zhu Ma, $349,900.
Thomas Goundrey sold property at 50 Maple St., Becket, to Eric J. Roos, $156,000.
Clarksburg
Michael R. and Darlene A. Lapierre sold property at 105 Horrigan Road, Clarksburg, to Debra L. and Bryce A. Leja, $349,900.
Hancock
Kelsey and Andrew Dean Shaw sold property at 6 Estes Road and Main Road and Route 43, Hancock, to Kevin E. Blanco, $400,000.
Jeffrey and Janis C. Sperber, trustees of the Sperber Trust, sold property at Corey Road, Hancock, to Andrew J. and Theresa Balcom, $265,000.
Hinsdale
Paul E. Pond and Beverly Lynne Pond, trustees of the PEP/BLP Trust, sold property at 1224 Washington Road, Hinsdale, to Jill McChesney, $519,900.
Lanesborough
Kelly Rose Singer sold property at Bailey Road, Lanesborough, to Cody Civello and Kayla Donati, $39,000.
Lee
Robert S. Schenkel and Edna M. Schenkel, trustees of the Robert S. Schenkel and Edna M. Schenkel Joint RVT, sold property at 880 East St., Unit 500B, Lee, to Michael A. Chiappone and Linda Ann T. Paradiso, $360,000.
Michael A. Bass, trustee of the JNJ NT, sold property at 770 Summer St., Unit 16B, Lee, to Dale C. Kutzbach and Veronica A. Perry, $655,000.
Lenox
Mark E. Pendrock and Bernice Jee sold property at 34 Fairwynds Drive, Lenox, to Dragos Zanchi and Antonela Zanchi, trustees of the Zanchi FT, $1,185,000.
Miller Place LLC sold property at 260 Pittsfield Road, Unit D13, Lenox, to Davis S. and Myra Ross, $170,000.
Donald J. Daly, personal rep. of the estate of Walter E. Daly, sold property at 847 East St., Lenox, to Donald R. and Sonya A. Daly, $250,000.
Samantha J. Herrick sold property at 8 Barberry Lane, Lenox, to William Geoffrey Wood, $411,000.
Dana J. Goedewaagen, trustee of the Barbara H. France 2014 Irrevocable Trust, sold property at 394 Housatonic St., Lenox, to James Robert Stephenson, $406,000.
New Ashford
Susan Hajdas Sikorski and Sandra Hajdas Moderski sold property at 3 Smith Road, New Ashford, to Robert and Jacqueline Lyon, $59,952.
Sandra H. Moderski, personal rep. of the estate of Blanche Zelazo, sold property at 3 Smith Road, New Ashford, to Robert and Jacqueline Lyon, $64,948.
North Adams
Mark C. and Pamela J. Wilk sold property at 313 West Main St., North Adams, to Diane O’Donnell, $135,000.
Mark J. Kline sold property at 102 Brooklyn St., North Adams, to Elizabeth C. Bledsoe, $185,000.
Advanta Ira Services LLC FBO sold property at 235 East Quincy St., North Adams, to Kyle J. Danforth, $110,000.
William E. Meranti sold property at 450 Church St., North Adams, to Nicholas Rigger and Patrick Lang, $204,000.
Bernadette Bernardy, trustee of the Bruce A. Twombly RVT, sold property at 25 College Ave., North Adams, to Angela M. and Leonard M. Giroux Jr., $212,000.
Otis
Clifford Daniel Strickland sold property at 910 South Main Road, Otis, to Eugene L. St. Louis and Cheryl L. Brightman, $27,000.
Loryn M. Solomon and Ned A. Solomon, trustees under Testamentary Trust of Donald C. Solomon and Ruth R. Solomon, sold property at 53 Pinnacle Road, Otis, to Nancy M. and John W. Hansen, $321,000.
Peru
Howard F. Reed Jr. and Pamela J. Reed sold property at 28 South Road Extension, Peru, to Tina Marie Charter, $125,000.
Pittsfield
James S. McRory Sr., J. Lea Weaver, Jessica Vining Weaver, and Amy Weaver sold property at Yarmouth Street Extension, Pittsfield, to DecoWeaver Enterprises LLC, $100,000.
Leonard J. and Laurie E. Robert sold property at 667 Elm St., Pittsfield, to Lisa M. Wilmot, $305,000.
Shaun M. Driscoll sold property at 139-141 Brown St., Pittsfield, to Ana Cristina Velez, $204,000.
Pasquale A. and Jennifer G. Arace sold property at 113 Blythewood Drive, Pittsfield, to George Christopher Hammond, $628,000.
Richard A. Capitanio sold property at 26 Velma Ave., Pittsfield, to Victoria A. Argiro, $185,000.
Keith M. Monyahan sold property at 13-15 Myrtle St., Pittsfield, to Christine A. Ford, $12,000.
Gail M. Connors sold property at 52 New York Ave., Pittsfield, to Trevor V. Williams, $226,000.
David A. Ward, trustee of The Pines at Bousquet Mountain NT, sold property at 119 Alpine Trail, Unit 21C, Pittsfield, to Robin R. Helm, $579,500.
Nathaniel L. Brookman and Glenn R. Brookman sold property at 27 Third St., Pittsfield, to Edward and Laurianne Bigelow, $145,000.
Jonah Kelley sold property at 81-83 Peck’s Road, Pittsfield, to Lavante L. Wiggins, $180,000.
Stacy Lynn Carmon sold property at 56 Wood Ave., Pittsfield, to Emily K. Burr, $187,000.
Nichols Properties Inc. sold property at 290 Wahconah St. and Wahconah Street, Pittsfield, to SRH Realty LLC, $750,000.
Nichols Properties Inc. sold property at 268-274 Wahconah St., Pittsfield, to Kalahar Realty LLC, $625,000.
Dianna M. Cahalen sold property at 22 Somerset Ave., Pittsfield, to Nathaniel and Brooke Brookman, $265,000.
Sandisfield
Franklin Woods Investments LLC sold property at Cronk Road, Sandisfield, to Ebony Medas and Kedar Robinson, $4,800.
Sheffield
Sheffield Water Company sold property at Water Farm Road, Sheffield, to Berkshire Natural Resources Council Inc., $650,000.
Stockbridge
Kenneth Braunstein and Rochelle Blank sold property at 13 Wheatley Drive, Stockbridge, to April Baskin Sussman and Robert Sussman, $1,000,000.
Charles Scott Lambert sold property at West Dale Road, Stockbridge, to Thomas and Susanna Sharpe, $1,000.
Washington
Klara Kiss sold property at South Washington State Road, Washington, to Alan Wayne and Somwang Samapeck Shepard, $60,000.
West Stockbridge
Ilana Kleiner Krishnamurti sold property at 49 Maple Hill Road, West Stockbridge, to Dawn M. Adelman and Gary P. Adelman, $1,325,000.
Rosalyn Baron Estate and Barry R. Baron and Stuart Baron, personal representatives, sold property at 16 Glendale Road, West Stockbridge, to Jonathan Goldstick and Karen Goldstick, $832,000.
Williamstown
Thomas B. and Alice M. Ruble sold property at 751 Henderson Road, Williamstown, to Robert M. Sweet, $207,500.
Windsor
Thomas E. and Marcia Musiak sold property at 175 River Road, Windsor, to Joshua R. and Paige T. Wandrei, $239,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.