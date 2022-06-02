A recount confirms Jamie Minacci as the winner of last month's Stockbridge Select Board race — this time by five votes

STOCKBRIDGE — Jamie Minacci has been declared the winner of the town's closely contested Select Board race.

Again.

At the annual town election on May 17, she edged out incumbent Roxanne McCaffrey, 239-232, after all ballots were tallied, a turnout of about 29 percent. McCaffrey, seeking a second three-year term, then asked for a recount, citing the closeness of the vote.

Following an intense, suspense-filled, 75-minute hand count at the Town Offices gymnasium on Thursday morning, Town Clerk Terri Iemolini announced the new tally: 238 for Minacci, 233 for McCaffrey.

Total ballots tallied by volunteer citizens at three counting tables: 477, the same number cast at the annual election, including six blanks.

The recount, following state law guidelines, was conducted under the watchful eyes of six agents chosen by each candidate — two at each counting table — as well as the Board of Registrars, town attorneys and members of the public.

McCaffrey said she supported the integrity of the recount. “Congratulations to Jamie, I just congratulated her,” McCaffrey said. “Thank goodness, it’s over.”

“She shook my hand,” Minacci confirmed, but voiced concern that residents may have been uncertain about the winner and about the democratic process during the two weeks since the recount was announced. During that time, Minacci, who had been sworn in, participated in two Select Board meetings.

It was the first recount for a local election in Stockbridge, said former Town Clerk and Town Administrator Jorja-Ann Marsden, who served from 1985 to 2016. She was one of the six ballot counters, two at each table. Portions of the 477 ballots were allotted in blocks of 50 each per table; Iemolini handled the final count yielding the grand total.

“People can have confidence in the outcome, most definitely,” Marsden said.

There was no explanation for the one-vote swing toward McCaffrey in the final tally, but Iemolini noted that all steps in state law covering municipal election recounts were followed, “so there should be no questions.”

The expense to the town was minimal, about $1,000, Town Administrator Michael Canales told The Eagle, consisting of travel costs for the attorneys and other miscellaneous items. The town counsel, Miyares and Harrington LLP of Wellesley, is on an annual retainer for legal services provided to Stockbridge, so there was no hourly billing.

In a brief interview as the recount began, Minacci called it “unnecessary, other candidates have won by less. I feel that it puts a lot of strain on our town employees, but it is a right. In municipalities, usually, a close vote isn’t cause for a recount; it has to be for a specific cause.”

McCaffrey said she had called for a new tally “because of the narrow margin and out of respect for the people who supported me.” After the recount concluded, she expressed a hope to serve as representative of the Stockbridge Sportsmen’s Club on the town’s Stockbridge Bowl Stewardship Commission, if appointed.

According to state law, a candidate requesting a recount must secure signatures of at least 10 registered voters. The form contains a statement that the signers have reason to believe that the election records are erroneous and that a recount will affect the results of that election; however, the candidate must also specify the particular reasons for the recount request.

Although the recount was the town’s first, Marsden recalled a tie vote in the 2002 Select Board race between George Shippey and William E. French. That required the town to hold a new election, which Shippey won.