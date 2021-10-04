All these years later, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are set to meet again at Fenway Park in an all-or-nothing game.
The playoffs open this season with a tasty matchup when the longtime rivals face each other in the AL wild-card game. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (16-8, 3.23 ERA) is set to start against ex-Yankee Nathan Eovaldi (11-9, 3.75).
The teams both had their high and low points this year before finishing tied at 92-70. The winner will advance to play another division rival, the AL East champion Tampa Bay Rays.
While the focus will be on Aaron Judge, Xander Bogaerts and the guys on the field, there’s bound to be a lot of nostalgia as fans reminisce about the 1978 tiebreaker between the teams, highlighted by Bucky Dent’s three-run homer in the seventh inning that propelled New York to a 5-4 win. Reggie Jackson, Carl Yastrzemski and other stars played that afternoon, but what everyone remembers is Dent’s flyball over the Green Monster.
The Red Sox and Yankees have met in the postseason four times, with New York winning in the 1999 and 2003 AL Championship Series and Boston winning in the 2004 ALCS and 2018 Division Series.
Boston scored 334 of their 829 runs this season with two outs, the most in the majors.
Eovaldi pitched six scoreless innings in his last start, against Baltimore on Sept. 29. The Red Sox have won seven of his past eight. He leads all AL qualified pitchers with 1.79 walks per nine innings.