BOSTON — Wandy Peralta struck out Rafael Devers with the tying run on second base in the bottom of the 10th inning Tuesday night, as the Yankees out-lasted Boston 7-6.
Gleyber Torred hit a three-run double in the top of the 10th to snap a 4-4 tie. The Red Sox then got an RBI single from Alex Verdugo in the bottom half to help draw within a run.
Aaron Judge homered twice, in the sixth and then to tie it up in the eighth. There were six home runs in the game. Boston got solo shots from Reese McGuire and Xander Bogaerts, while Triston Casas staked the team a 2-0 lead with a two-run shot in the second. Marwin Gonzalez hit a two-run homer for the Yankees in the third.