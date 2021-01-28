Farmers Insurance Golf

Patrick Reed reacts after missing a putt on the ninth hole of the North Course during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines on Thursday. Reed and Alex Noren share the first round lead at 8-under-par.

 GREGORY BULL — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Howard Herman can be reached at hherman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6253. On Twitter: @howardherman