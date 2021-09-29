LENOX — The challenge for many area employers: Finding qualified staff.
One solution: Connecting Berkshire County public school districts to area businesses through the Innovative Pathways career readiness program, aimed at all students, whether or not they are college-bound, including vocational training for those seeking to enter the workforce after high school.
This year, Lenox Memorial Middle and High School is the only Berkshire County recipient of the latest round of statewide grants unveiled by Gov. Charlie Baker — $29,100 to plan the program with the MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board and the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
“We’ll have something for everyone within the school,” said LMMHS Principal Michael Knybel, beginning with “strategies for success” programs for sixth through ninth graders, career exploration for seventh grade students and a career day for eighth graders. “It’s going to dovetail into what they’re learning and make the curriculum more relevant to them,” he said.
Monument Mountain Regional High in Great Barrington developed an Innovation Pathways program starting in 2017, said Heather Shogry-Williams, youth director of the Pittsfield-based workforce agency. The state-funded program is open to all school districts seeking to participate in career readiness plans, she emphasized.
“The goal is to expose all students to this career readiness initiative, so every student graduates with a solid college and career plan, no matter their pathway,” she explained.
The program, with a network of up to 500 regional employers already involved to help build their future workforces, enables students to take two high-school classes relating to crucial industry sectors, internships and a dual-enrollment course with a participating university.
Students are expected to prepare a “living, breathing college and career document,” updated each year, Shogry-Williams noted. However, the program also is aimed at students who may not be college-bound but intend to enter the work force after high school. “There are so many different options these days for students, there’s not a ‘one size fits all’ pathway anymore,” she added.
The Berkshire Workforce Board’s role as a clearing-house is to connect participating schools like LMMHS to essential business partners such as Berkshire Health Systems and the new Miraval resort in Lenox for internship opportunities, workplace tours and job-shadow days.
The program also teaches essential work-readiness skills needed for success, Shogry-Williams said.
The mission is to link the school’s guidance department, faculty and students to the health care and social assistance field, and to business and finance companies, especially in hospitality, she noted. In Berkshire County, the health care field has critical workforce needs, Shogry-Williams emphasized, along with advanced manufacturing and professional technical businesses.
She credited Tara Romeo, a guidance counselor at LMMHS, for the successful planning grant application to the state.
The school is well on the way to gaining approval for the final Innovative Pathways designation and additional funding from the state in October to formalize the program. “They have all the necessary pieces in place,” said Shogry-Williams.
LMMHS Science and Technology department chair Brooke Kamienski has served a summer externship at Berkshire Health Systems and Heather McNeice, also a teacher in that department, externed at the Miraval resort. Teachers can get a $1,000 stipend from the state to network with businesses and bring what they’ve learned into their classroom curriculums.
Romeo noted that the school already works with Kimball Farms Lifecare in Lenox for CNA (certified nursing assistant) career pathways, and now has added Berkshire Health Systems, Miraval and B&G Restaurant Supply in Pittsfield as partners.
The program includes a social and emotional segment, a workplace learning experience and related technical course work, with a designated adviser for students.
For example, Kamienski will be teaching LMMHS students a college-credit anatomy and physiology course in a dual-enrollment partnership with Southern New Hampshire University.
“We have the community resources to help them find internship placement in the health field, business or automotive work, so they can decide what they’re really passionate about,” Knybel, the LMMHS principal, commented. “We see the help-wanted signs and we hope we’ll find local businesses to work side-by-side with us and take interns to create new opportunities for our kids.”
The Berkshire Workforce Board is working to involve the county’s other school districts in the Innovation Pathways program, Shogry-Williams pointed out.