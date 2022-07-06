State Sen. Adam Hinds endorses Rep. Paul Mark as his successor in Western Mass. seat

PITTSFIELD — State Sen. Adam Hinds, D-Pittsfield, has officially endorsed state Rep. Paul Mark to succeed him in the seat he is vacating.
Hinds is not seeking reelection to the Senate seat representing Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin, and Hampshire counties. He recently ended his candidacy for lieutenant governor.
“Paul has been a strong voice for western Mass., someone who understands and lives the unique experiences of being far away from our state capital, and he will stand up for working families at every turn. I have had the benefit of working with him and seeing his effectiveness firsthand," he said in a prepared statement. "It is for these and many more reasons that I am proud to endorse Paul Mark for State Senate.”
Mark is opposed by fellow Democrat Huff Templeton of Williamstown in the Sept. 6 Democratic primary. There are no declared Republican candidates for the seat, so the winner of the primary will run unopposed in the Nov. 8 general election.
Hinds' endorsement adds to the growing list of endorsers, including U.S. Sen. Ed Markey; state Reps. Tricia Farley-Bouvier, D-Pittsfield, William “Smitty” Pignatelli, D-Lenox, John Barrett III, D-North Adams, Lindsay Sabadosa, D-Northampton, Natalie Blais, D-Sunderland; former state Rep. Steve Kulik, D-Worthington; and an increasing number of labor unions and issue-based activist groups.
“I am honored to have the support of Senator Hinds,” Mark said in a prepared statement. “Adam has been a champion for the Berkshires, and fights for each town in the district. From his work securing Rural Sparsity Aid for our local school districts to advocating for the Berkshire Flyer and West-East rail, Adam has put in the work for our district. As a State Senator, I look forward to continuing to fight for our underserved communities, and I will be ready to step into the job effectively on day one.”
Rep. Mark’s campaign just announced two upcoming events: State Sen. John Velis, D-Westfield, chairman of the Joint Committee on Veterans and Foreign Affairs, will be joining Mark at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Rail Trail Ale House in Southwick. And state Sen. Jamie Eldridge, chairman of the Joint Committee on the Judiciary, will join Mark at 5:30 p.m. July 18 at Methuselah Bar and Lounge in Pittsfield.