Organic beef farmer Brian Kemp displays dry grass in a pasture at the Mountain Meadows Farm, in Sudbury, Vt., Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Kemp, who manages the organic beef farm in Sudbury describes the weather lately as inconsistent and impactful, which he attributes to a changing climate. Kemp is used to seeing the pastures at Mountain Meadows Farm grow slower in the hot, late summer, but this year the grass is at a standstill.