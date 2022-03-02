Two people are facing felony animal cruelty charges for allegedly abandoning 15 cats in late January

Two Western Massachusetts residents have been charged with felony animal cruelty counts in connection with the abandonment of cats in two separate locations in the Berkshires in January.
The charges, announced during a press conference on Wednesday morning at the Berkshire Humane Society, were the result of a joint investigation between the law enforcement department of the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and officers from the Lanesborough and state police departments.
13 freezing cats rescued from sub-zero temperatures after being abandoned in a winter storm, at least 3 still missing
The case involved the abandonment of 15 cats in two locations in advance of a winter storm in late January. Ten cats were left on a remote roadside in Richmond on Jan. 28; the next day, five more cats were left in Lanesborough. Four of the cats died.
A local mostorist, Joshua Christman, posted a plea for help on social media after discovering the first group of cats along a Richmond road. Animal lovers from around Berkshire County grabbed their pet crates, flashlights and blankets and responded to try to help round up the cats in a search that went on after darkness fell.
The cats abandoned on Hunter Mountain Road in Lanesborough the next day faced the same fate. Many of them needed special attention. They ranged in age from six months to about 7 years old.
The Berkshire Humane Society offered a $1,000 reward to anyone who could provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible.
The cats that survived were brought to Berkshire Humane Society for medical attention and recuperation. They will soon be ready for adoption, according to John Perreault, executive director of the organization.
This story will be updated.