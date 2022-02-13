"In the coldest February, as in every other month in every other year, the best thing to hold on to in this world is each other." — Linda Ellerbee
After a sneak preview of mud season and thinner ice on some of our waterways, the temperature seesaw returns. Many of us may be done with winter, but … you know the rest … winter isn’t done with us.
Spring — at least by the calendar — arrives in five weeks, and daylight savings time returns on March 13.
After Saturday’s high near 50, a recharge of arctic air sent readings back into the 20s by Sunday morning, with a smidgen of snow. Early this week, sunny days and mostly clear nights will be accompanied by daytime highs in the 20s, while predawn lows slide into the single digits. Moderating temperatures and sunshine promise a reasonably comfortable Wednesday.
The extended forecast focuses on heavy rainfall expected Thursday with highs well up in the 50s, accelerating ice and snowbank melting and reviving some ice breakup on area waterways. Be on the lookout for possible ice jams, the National Weather Service cautioned.
After the rainstorm, another cool-off is predicted for next weekend, but nothing extreme. As the school vacation break begins, temperatures are likely to be normal, meaning mid-teens at night and mid-30s during the day.
The long-range outlook for Feb. 20-26 from the Climate Prediction Center indicates above normal temperatures not only in the Berkshires and the Northeast region but the entire nation east of the Rockies, including the Southeastern states and Florida. Precipitation is expected to be near normal in New England and most of the East.
NATIONAL OVERVIEW:
The warm spell in California is expected to end on Tuesday after record-setting heat on Saturday — 89 at Los Angeles International Airport, edging out the previous high of 88 for Feb. 12, set in 1977. The week ahead will be more typical for mid-February, with highs in the 60s and low 70s under fair skies.
Southern Florida can expect highs in the 70s, with sunny days early and late in the week, but plenty of showers in between. The outlook for the week of Feb. 20 looks sunny, with no rain currently in the forecast and highs in the 80s.
The Gulf Coast from Tampa-St. Petersburg to Naples looks dry with highs in the 70s early this week, with rain arriving on Thursday into Saturday, followed by a week of sunshine and temperatures around 80.
In the Carolinas, a generally dry week is forecast, except for thunderstorms on Friday, with daily highs in the 60s. The following week looks fair and warmer, into the 70s.
By midweek, a storm system is likely to cause severe weather with thunderstorms and heavy rain in south-central and eastern U.S., while snow is expected farther north. On Wednesday and Thursday, the showers and storms will be widespread over the central U.S., including the Plains, the Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio Valleys, and by the weekend in the Appalachians, where there’s a potential for flooding, and along central and northern sections of the Eastern Seaboard.
The rainstorm on Thursday will be accompanied by record warmth in some Eastern areas, including southern and western New England as well as the Mid-Atlantic states.
The best potential for significant snowfall extends from the central Plains and the Midwest into the Great Lakes region and northern interior New England before the region dries out next weekend.
CLIMATE UPDATE:
As global temperatures rise, a new study describes how mountain glaciers around the world are thawing and shrinking.
Last week’s report in the Nature Geoscience journal details how the glacial decline, more calamitous than previously thought, can affect nearly 2 billion people living in and downstream of mountainous areas who depend on melting ice and snow for drinking, agriculture and hydroelectric power.
Earth’s mountain glaciers may have less ice than previously estimated, meaning they could be tapped dry sooner than expected, especially as climate change hastens their melt. The researchers also found the potential sea level rise contribution from the glaciers would decrease by about 20 percent.
But since mountain glaciers contribute around only one-third of global sea level rise, this has only a modest impact on future projections, according to a report in the Washington Post.
“This study is not good news because we have less freshwater for people if we have less ice,” said Romain Millan, the lead author of the study at the Institute of Environmental Geosciences in France. Data on glacier velocity showed the tropical Andes mountains in Peru have around one-fifth less ice and freshwater availability.
In the first worldwide survey of its kind, Millan and his colleagues determined the movement and thickness of more than 250,000 mountain glaciers, which account for 98 percent of glaciers outside of the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets.
A separate study published in Nature Portfolio Journal’s Climate and Atmospheric Science shows the world’s highest glacier, on top of Mount Everest, is melting faster than ever. The South Col Glacier in the Himalayas is losing decades worth of ice every year because of climate change, according to researchers who retrieved an ice core there.
Ice that took nearly 2,000 years to form on the glacier melted in about 25 years, declining at a rate about 80 times as fast as it took to form. South Col Glacier may disappear by the middle of this century, the authors wrote.
“We show that even a small increase in temperature can result in increased melting, particularly if the glacier surface is not covered with snow all year,” said Paul Andrew Mayewski, an author of the study and a professor at the Climate Change Institute at the University of Maine.
Researchers in different parts of the world have cautioned that mountain glaciers could disappear in the near future unless the world reduces greenhouse gas emissions faster.
The United Nations climate agency said the last three mountain glaciers in eastern Africa are shrinking so fast they could vanish in two decades. And Austrian scientists studying ice caves in the eastern Alps said that at the current rate, those glaciers will be gone, too.
NASA ice scientist Alex Gardner, who was not involved in either of the new studies, commented that human behavior will help determine when these water reservoirs run dry. “How long glaciers will survive will depend on what future emissions path humanity decides to navigate and on how much ice is contained in glaciers of different regions,” he said.
Material from the Washington Post was included in the climate update. The Outlook is today's look ahead at the week's weather, its impact on the Berkshires and beyond. Clarence Fanto can be reached at cfanto@yahoo.com.