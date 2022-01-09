Titans clinch AFC’s top seed with win over Texans
After a great first half, the Tennessee Titans were clinging to a 3-point lead in the fourth quarter Sunday, having allowed the Houston Texans to score 18 unanswered points.
With the AFC’s top seed on the line, veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill knew he had to do something to rally his team.
“I told the guys: ’We need to make a play. We need our best right now,’” Tannehill said.
Tannehill then orchestrated an eight-play, 85-yard drive capped by his fourth touchdown pass of the day, winning 28-25 and clinching that top AFC spot for the first time in 14 years and a first-round bye.
“That was my mindset that we needed our best football,” said Tannehill, who tied a career high for TD passes in a game. “I needed to be great in that critical moment, and we were able to make those plays.”
The 12-5 Titans, who secured their second straight AFC South title last week, have the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the third time since leaving Houston in 1997 and first since 2008.
Bills capture AFC East title with late surge against the Jets
The Buffalo Bills clinched their second consecutive AFC East title after Devin Singletary scored twice in the final 8:21 in a 27-10 win over the New York Jets on Sunday.
The Bills (11-6) enter the playoffs as the conference’s third seed, but had to await the outcome of the late game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders to determine who they’ll host in the wild-card playoff round next weekend.
Buffalo would face the Chargers if LA beats Las Vegas. If the Raiders win, Buffalo would face the division-rival Patriots.
The Bills actually moved up a spot in the conference standings, jumping ahead of Cincinnati after the Bengals (10-7) lost to Cleveland earlier in the day.
The Bills limited the the Jets to a franchise-low 53 yards of total offense and four first downs — the fewest allowed by Buffalo in franchise history. Buffalo also sacked Jets rookie Zach Wilson nine times, the most by Buffalo since getting 10 in a 23-0 win over Washington on Oct. 20, 2011.
The outcome, however, wasn’t decided until the final quarter on an afternoon in which wind gusts of up to 30 mph played havoc with the passing and kicking games.
In a game the Bills never trailed, Singletary broke things open by scoring on a consecutive drives 4:28 apart.
Singletary put the Bills up 20-10 by scoring on a 1-yard run to cap a seven-play 51-yard drive with 8:21 remaining. He followed that by catching a 5-yard TD pass from Josh Allen.
It was Singletary’s second consecutive two-touchdown outing, which gives him six in his past four games.
The Bills clinched their first division title at home since 1995. Security officials guarded against fans from rushing the field by dismantling the goalposts in the west end, while also guarding the goalposts on the other side of the field.
Allen was 24 of 45 for 239 yards and two touchdowns, including a 10-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs on Buffalo’s game-opening drive.
The Bills won their fourth straight game and won consecutive division titles for the first time since a four-year run spanning 1988-91. Buffalo overcame an inconsistent middle-of-the-season stretch during which it lost five of eight.
Roethlisberger, Steelers on verge of playoffs after OT win
Calm as can be on what could have been his final pass, Ben Roethlisberger was right on target, finding Ray-Ray McCloud over the middle on fourth down to set up Pittsburgh for the winning field goal in overtime.
“He’s the same when everybody else gets funny,” coach Mike Tomlin said. “Everybody else gets a little tight, he’s the same guy.”
Roethlisberger delayed his retirement for a few hours and probably longer, guiding Pittsburgh to a 16-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday that left the Steelers on the verge of an improbable playoff berth. Chris Boswell made a 36-yard field goal with 1:56 remaining to win the game for Pittsburgh, which stood to make the playoffs as long as Sunday night’s Chargers-Raiders game didn’t end in a tie.
The Steelers (9-7-1) didn’t sound too worried about that possibility.
“I’m just happy for Ben,” Boswell said. “We’re sending him to the playoffs. This team deserves it.”
Both Baltimore and Pittsburgh had slim playoff hopes coming in. The Steelers needed to win and have Indianapolis lose to Jacksonville to have any chance of extending Roethlisberger’s career with a postseason appearance. The Ravens needed a win, a loss by the Colts — and losses by the Dolphins and Chargers later in the day.
The most unlikely part of those scenarios — Indianapolis losing to lowly Jacksonville — actually happened. The crowd in Baltimore, which included plenty of towel-waving Pittsburgh fans, roared its approval when highlights of that game were shown. The Jaguars prevailed 26-11 and were in control for much of the second half.
“We knew we had to take care of our business first and foremost,” Roethlisberger said. “It took extra time but we found a way to do it.”
The Steelers and Ravens (8-9) would have both been eliminated if their game had ended in a tie, so it was no surprise when Pittsburgh went for it on fourth-and-8 from the Baltimore 41 with 2:28 left in OT. McCloud made the catch for a 10-yard gain.
After the winning field goal, Roethlisberger held up his fist in celebration and went slowly to the middle of the field to commiserate with Ravens linebacker Justin Houston.
Latavius Murray put the Ravens ahead 10-3 with a 46-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, but Baltimore lost its sixth straight game to end the season. Five of the losses in that skid were by three points or fewer.
The Ravens were without star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed a fourth straight game with an ankle injury.
Jaguars stun Colts, prevent Indy from making playoffs
The Indianapolis Colts got clowned in Jacksonville. This one was more embarrassing than any other loss to the Jaguars, too.
Indy badly botched a chance to secure an AFC wild-card spot with a 26-11 loss to Jacksonville on Sunday in the “clown game,” the team’s seventh consecutive road loss to the Jaguars.
A debacle few saw coming left the Colts (9-8) with an outside shot at making the playoffs for the third time in four years, but those slim hopes ended when Pittsburgh beat Baltimore in overtime. Now, Indy returns home with a two-game skid and facing a long offseason that doesn’t even include a first-round draft pick.
The Jaguars (3-14), meanwhile, got a much-needed celebration that ended an eight-game losing streak. And they still managed to lock up the No. 1 pick for a second straight season.
“Feels good to end on a high note after all this turmoil that we went through the whole season,” Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot said. “A lot of distractions, a lot of things. It’s good to just get back in and really just get that W.”
NFL rushing champion Jonathan Taylor was held to 77 yards, Carson Wentz was sacked six times and turned the ball over twice – leading to 10 points — and Indy did little to stop the usually clawless and often clueless Jaguars.
Washington beats Giants on Gibson TD run, McCain’s 2 INTs
After a final month marred by COVID-19 issues, a fight on the field, a tragic automobile accident involving a passenger in a car driven by a fellow player and a losing streak, the Washington Football Team had something to feel good about after its last game.
Antonio Gibson ran for a career-high 146 yards, scored a touchdown and capped his first 1,000-yard rushing season by leading Washington to a 22-7 victory over New York on Sunday in what might have been Dave Gettleman’s final game as the Giants’ general manager.
Coach Ron Rivera’s major regret after Washington (7-10) ended a season that saw his team go from a division champion to an also-ran was the late four-game losing streak. His team was in position to make a playoff run if it could string some wins.
“If we had, we could be waiting to see what happens later on today,” Rivera said. “And that’s unfortunate. The best thing about it was the way guys rallied around each other, came out and played for one another and really set the tempo and the tone going into the offseason and into next season.”
Bobby McCain returned the first of his two interceptions 30 yards for a touchdown, and Joey Slye kicked three field goals for Washington.
Gibson carried the load with his cutback runs on stretch plays. He finished the season with 1,037 yards, highlighted by a game-clinching 18-yard TD after New York got within 12-7 in the fourth quarter on Jake Fromm’s first NFL touchdown pass.
49ers clinch playoff berth by holding off Rams in OT
The San Francisco 49ers clinched a playoff spot with a 27-24 overtime victory over the NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday thanks to Robbie Gould’s 24-yard field goal with 2:45 left in overtime and a game-ending interception by Ambry Thomas.
Jauan Jennings caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo with 26 seconds left in regulation for the 49ers (10-7), who are postseason-bound for only the second time in eight years.
San Francisco rallied from a early 17-point deficit for their sixth consecutive win over the playoff-bound Rams (12-5), who won the division title anyway thanks to Seattle’s victory over Arizona.
Sixth-seeded San Francisco will play at Dallas next week, while the fourth-seeded Rams will host the Cardinals in the first playoff game in SoFi Stadium history.
Deebo Samuel rushed for a touchdown and threw a scoring pass to Jennings for the Niners, who made a deliberate 69-yard drive to open overtime. The Rams got the ball back, but Thomas picked off Matthew Stafford’s long throw down the Rams’ sideline.
San Francisco now has its longest winning streak in this rivalry since the 1990s.
Cooper Kupp caught a go-ahead TD pass from Stafford with 2:26 to play for the Rams, whose five-game winning streak ended.
Stafford passed for 238 yards and three touchdowns while winning the first division title of his 13-year NFL career, but Los Angeles is headed into the postseason on a decidedly down note.