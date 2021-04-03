The economic downturn that resulted from the global pandemic caused untold harm to workers, businesses and the regional economy. To date, tens of billions of dollars have been spent by the federal and state governments in Massachusetts to confront some of the negative impact, and more needs to be done. At the same time, shifts in the economy and the future of work could benefit the Berkshires, as long as we act now to prepare.
I was recently appointed chair of a new Special Senate Committee on Reimagining Massachusetts in a post-COVID environment. The new committee is a signal that we do not want to merely “recover” from the pandemic, we need to emerge from the pandemic “stronger.”
Earlier this month, Gov. Charlie Baker announced that as many as 20,000 state employees will permanently transition to hybrid remote work. Government work spaces are being converted to allow people to work in the office several days a week. The private sector appears poised to follow suit. Seventy-four percent of employers in the United States have indicated they plan to transition some employees to remote or hybrid work after the pandemic ends.
That is great news for the Berkshires. An estimated 23,000 Americans could relocate due to the growth of remote work, leading Moody’s Analytics to declare that Pittsfield could gain population and economically as a result. Our affordability, high quality of life and proximity to major population centers make us an attractive destination.
Residents of Berkshire County can also expand their job search across the country as the culture of remote work shifts. But, Massachusetts must aggressively develop the infrastructure needed to seize the moment.
As remote work becomes more prominent, so, too, is the digital divide. For Western Massachusetts to benefit from the rise of hybrid and remote work or educational opportunities, broadband build-outs must be accelerated. While several towns have recently finalized high-speed internet access, many more will not complete their buildout until 2022. We need to use federal stimulus money to finalize the remaining builds faster.
More remote work also requires expanded access to child care and transportation. Availability of child care is a critical factor in many families’ decisions on where to live and work, and the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us that working from home with children, while manageable in an emergency, is hardly a realistic long-term solution.
Transportation to and from regional population centers such as Boston and New York will be critical. The Berkshire Flyer passenger rail service from New York to Berkshire County will not only bring tourists into the region, it will allow remote workers to travel to New York in person once or twice a week. The seasonal weekend Flyer pilot was delayed until summer 2022 due to COVID. The long-term vision for the Flyer to become a year-round daily connection is even more important now than when the feasibility study was conducted.
The Advisory Board studying West-East rail from Pittsfield to Boston, which I participated in with Mayor Linda Tyer and state Rep. WIlliam Pignatelli, is now complete. We are moving to the design, engineering and funding stage. The anticipated federal infrastructure bill will be essential for its success, even if the first ride is several years down the road.
Several more changes need our attention if we are to thrive after COVID. The acceleration to online retail sales means ensuring local businesses can compete in that space as well.
Commercial real estate may need new tools to convert to hybrid models that include more downtown housing where appropriate. The disparities in impact of job loss and health outcomes by income and race have underscored the need for a dramatic intervention to confront extreme income inequality and unequal treatment by race.
All of these changes create a recalibration toward a more inclusive and equitable recovery that also puts Berkshire County in a stronger position than we were in at the start of last year. The once-in-a-lifetime experience we have all endured may also create a generational opportunity for the region. Now is the time to work together to make sure that happens.