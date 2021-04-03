Adam G. Hinds, D-Pittsfield, is a state senator who represents 52 communities in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden counties, the largest geographic territory in the Legislature. First elected in 2016, Hinds, who was raised in Buckland, is currently serving his second term. He serves as Senate chair of the Joint Committee of Revenue, Senate co-chair of the Rural Caucus, and as vice chair of the Senate Committee on Redistricting.