The New England Revolution are marching on.
A 2-0 win at top-seeded Philadelphia Union on Tuesday sends New England into the Eastern Conference semifinals.
The eighth-seeded Revolution struck first in the 26th minute on a beauty, with Adam Buksa heading in a cross from Carles Gil. Buksa connected at the center of the box and nodded the ball into the top right corner.
Just four minutes later, Tajon Buchanan doubled the lead with a blast from the right side off a feed from Gil.
From there, goalie Matt Turner (4 saves) and the Revs defense held their ground.
New England advances to the conference semis on Sunday at No. 4 Orlando.