Red Sox Orioles Baseball

JULIO CORTEZ — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Boston starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez won in his return from heart inflammation due to Covid-19 that caused him to miss the 2020 season, allowing three runs over five innings Thursday to lead the Red Sox over Baltimore 7-3 Thursday in the Orioles' home opener.

 Julio Cortez

