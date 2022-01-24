PITTSFIELD — Make it three straight for Madison DiGrigoli and two straight for the Lenox girls.
In a Giant Slalom race at Bousquet on Monday night, DiGrigoli kept her stranglehold on the Berkshire County standings with her third individual win in as many meets. In the process of finishing the course in 39.26 seconds, she helped her Millionaires to a four-second win over runner-up Monument Mountain in the team results.
It was also the second time Lenox has swept the top three podium spots, with Molly Knight and Gabriella Hall finishing second and third. It was a run of threes, as Monument’s Abbey Boyd, Olivia Ruggiero and Paige Lussier followed in order, with a PHS trio of Grace Ungewitter, Lena Ungewitter and Bella Penna after that. The Generals were third in team standings.
On the boys side, Pittsfield’s Charlie Heimann earned his first win of the winter season. After a pair of runner-up finishes in the first two races, he crossed the finish line in 37.28 seconds, and nobody got to him.
Wahconah’s Mitchell Scalise was closest, .54 seconds behind. He was followed by teammate Dominic Scalise, as the Warriors put four in the top seven to win the team points by nearly eight seconds over Monument.
Taconic’s Keehgen Scott raced into fourth overall, with Kitson Stover of the Spartans in fifth.
———
Girls
Team Scores — 1. Lenox 166.53; 2. Monument Mountain 169.99; 3. Pittsfield 172.16; 4. Taconic 204.12; 5. Wahconah 206.23.
Top 15 — 1. DiGrigoli (LX) 39.26; 2. Knight (LX) 40.03; 3. Hall (LX) 41.10; 4. Boyd (MM) 41.94; 5. Ruggiero (MM) 42.12; 6. Lussier (MM) 42.22; 7. G. Ungewitter (P) 42.34; 8. L. Ungewitter (P) 42.21; 9. Penna (P) 43.10; 10. Scalise (W) 43.13; 11. Long (MM) 43.71; 12. Noyes (P) 44.31; 13. Kropke (LX) 46.14; 14. Miller (T) 46.86; 15. Soule (MM) 47.11.
Boys
Team Scores — 1. Wahconah 154.86; 2. Monument Mountain 162.49; 3. Lenox 164.44; 4. Pittsfield 168.28; 5. Taconic 180.25.
Top 15 — 1. Heimann (P) 37.28; 2. M. Scalise (W) 37.82; 3. D. Scalise (W) 38.53; 4. Scott (T) 38.90; 5. Stover (MM) 38.92; 6. V. Scalise (W) 39.21; 7. Sternerup (W) 39.30; 8. O. Kirby (LX) 39.78; 9. Boyd (MM) 40.49; 10. Roccabruno (P) 40.67; 11. Dunham (W) 40.88; 12. N. Kirby (LX) 40.94; 13. Piretti (LX) 41.16; 14. Logan (MM) 41.44; 15. Beadell (MM) 41.64.
Boys basketball
Taconic 75, Minnechaug 46
Wilbraham — Nothing was free for Tayvon Sandifer, but it didn’t really matter.
Sandifer closed with a game-high, and career-high, 28 points while doing all his damage from the field in a big win at Minnechaug.
The Green and Gold (9-1, 3-0) held the hosts under double-digits in each of the first two quarters before leading 36-17 at the break.
Sean Harrigan and Maimadou Bamba each scored 10 points for Taconic.
The win marked Taconic’s ninth straight. The student-athletes from Pittsfield will look to push the streak to 10 on Thursday at West Springfield.
———
TACONIC (75)
Sherman 1-2-5, Harrigan 5-0-10, Shepardson 1-2-4, Sandifer 13-0-28, Patch 3-1-7, Sistrunk 2-0-4, Henault 0-3-3, Bamba 3-4-10, Maturevich 1-0-2, Lee 0-0-0, McCartney 1-0-3, Boua 0-0-0, Lazits 0-0-0. Totals 30-12-75.
MINNECHAUG (46)
Ardolino 0-1-1, Moreno 1-0-2, Finnegan 3-0-6, Leydon 2-0-5, Lopez 0-0-0, Disa 3-1-7, Gamidou 1-1-3, Hall 2-3-7, White 3-0-6. Socha 1-1-3, Jahn 2-2-6. Totals 18-9-46.
Taconic 18 18 21 18 — 75
Minnechaug 8 9 14 15 — 46
3-point field goals — T 3 (Sandifer 2, Sherman); M 1 (Leydon).
Wahconah 71, Easthampton 40
EASTHAMPTON — The Eagles and the stat sheet struggled to keep up with Wahconah on Monday.
The Warriors started the week on the right foot as Brody Calvert lit up the competition with 31 points, eight steals, five assists and five rebounds.
Wahconah’s offense was consistent from start to finish, scoring at least 16 points in every frame.
Pat McLaughlin scored 14 points and Lucas Pickard hit two treys.
The Warriors (8-3, 5-2) play Friday against Hoosac Valley in Dalton.
———
WAHCONAH (71)
Payson 0-0-0, Calvert 12-6-31, Pickard 2-0-6, DiCicco 1-2-4, Chapman 2-2-7, Melle 1-1-3, Noyes 1-2-4, McLaughlin 6-2-14, Wildrick 1-0-2, Marauszwski 0-0-0. Totals 26-15-71.
EASTHAMPTON (40)
Daughdrill 3-2-11, Henefi 2-1-7, Bocis 1-0-3, Navarro 2-0-6, Vailencourt 3-2-9, Redmond 1-0-2, Healy 1-0-2. Totals 13-5-40.
Wahconah 16 18 16 21 — 71
Easthampton 9 14 11 6 — 40
3-pointers — 4 (Pickard 2, Calvert, Chapman); E 9 (Daughdrill 3, Henefi 2, Navarro 2, Bocis, Vailencourt).
Baystate 79, Monument 69
GREAT BARRINGTON — Visiting Baystate put the Spartans in a 21-point hole in the second quarter, and a mighty effort by Monument Mountain couldn’t climb all the way out.
The Bulldogs got 35 points from Travis Jordan, but Monument did heat up and get back in the game in a hurry. Following a wild 54-point second quarter, the Spartans closed to gap to within five points in the fourth, but couldn’t get enough stops down the stretch.
Kyle Wellenkamp had 16 points in the first half and finished with 23, while Khalil Carlson posted 18 and Caden Gidarakos 14 for Monument, which drops to 5-3 and 3-3 in the Bi-County East.
———
BAYSTATE (79)
Jordan 13-5-35, Deangleo 1-0-2, Roman 0-0-0, Christie 5-0-11, Byrd Jr. 1-1-3, Evans 7-3-20, Casey 0-0-0, Mayfield 1-1-3, McCrimmon 2-1-5. Totals 30-11-79.
MONUMENT MOUNTAIN (69)
Chandler-Ellerbee 2-2-6, Kronenberg 0-0-0, Gidarakos 5-1-14, Buffoni 0-0-0, Hanavan 1-2-5, Carlson 8-2-18, Wellenkamp 8-4-23, McElroy 1-0-3, Arienti 0-0-0. Totals 25-11-69.
Baystate 19 28 12 20 — 79
Monument 9 26 17 17 — 69
3-pointers — B 8 (Jordan 4, Evans 3, Christie); MM 8 (Gidarakos 3, Wellenkamp 3, Hanavan, McElroy).
West Springfield 59, Pittsfield 53
WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Generals couldn’t sustain their strong start on Monday.
Pittsfield led 20-16 at the end of the first quarter, but West Springfield answered with a seven-point advantage in the second quarter.
Senior Chase Racine led Pittsfield with 10 points. Both Racine and Da’Sean Brown connected twice from downtown.
Tobias Gaulden-Wheeler closed with nine points and three other Generals added seven points to the stat sheet.
Pittsfield (4-7, 1-3) will host Green Tech on Wednesday.
———
PITTSFIELD (53)
Brown 8, Solomon 8, Wheeler 9, Mungin 7, Racine 10, Arce-Jackson 8, Salvie 0, Jackson 3.
3-point field goals — P 7 (Brown 2, Racine 2, Wheeler, Mungin, Arce-Jackson).
Pittsfield 20 11 13 9 — 53
West Springfield 16 18 13 12 — 59
Girls basketball
Mount Everett 36, McCann Tech 31
SHEFFIELD — The Eagles held the Hornets scoreless in the first quarter of a tight game at Mount Everett.
Only four players scored for the Eagles, but it was enough as Emma Goewey led the way with 12 points. Hudah Ngoy Nkulu scored nine, Maggy Sarnacki added eight and Emily Steuernagle closed with seven.
McCann Tech (2-5) made things interesting in the second quarter and led 17-16 at the break.
“Had a couple of scary moments tonight but in the end, the girls were able to pull out a win which is nice,” Mount Everett coach Josh King wrote in an email. “They easily could have stopped playing and hung their heads but they found a way to get the job done and I was proud of the effort. Both teams played extremely hard tonight and neither one should hang their heads.”
McCann Tech’s Macey Tatro and Hannah Boisvert each scored six points in the second quarter, setting the tone for the comeback. The duo combined for 19 points in the outing.
The Hornets host Hampden Charter later today. Mount Everett (3-7) will host Easthampton on Thursday.
———
MCCANN TECH (31)
Hayer 0-2-2, Boisvert 4-1-9, Moran 1-0-2, Tatro 2-6-10, Rose 0-0-0, Todd 0-0-0, Marsh 3-0-8, Paree 0-0-0. Totals 10-9-31.
MOUNT EVERETT (36)
Sarnacki 3-0-8, Ngoy Nkulu 3-0-9, Stewart 0-0-0, E. Steuernagle 2-2-7, Devoti 0-0-0, A. Steuernagle 0-0-0, Carpenter 0-0-0, Creamer 0-0-0, Goewey 5-2-12. Totals 13-4-36.
McCann Tech 0 17 5 9 — 31
Mount Everett 8 8 7 13 — 36
3-point field goals — MT 2 (Marsh 2), ME 6 (Ngoy Nkulu, Sarnacki 2, E. Stuernagle).
Taconic 58, Drury 42
NORTH ADAMS — The second quarter was the difference at Drury High School.
Taconic’s 19-6 run in the frame was the decider in a big win for the Green and Gold.
Ahliya Phillips simply could not be stopped, scoring 27 points to lead the charge. Maddie Winn also reached double-digits for Taconic, scoring 10 points in the first half and 14 on the night.
Alyssa Russell led the Blue Devils with 12 points.
“We went through one of our scoring droughts but unfortunately our defense didn’t keep us in the game,” Drury coach Ian Downey wrote in an email. “We couldn’t match the intensity that Taconic played with. I give a lot of credit to [Taconic] for how hard they played without Faith [Cross] there. I felt like they knew they needed to step up in her absence, and they did.
“Obviously disappointed with the outcome but I told the girls that it’s a long season and as long as we learn, it’s ok to take one on the chin and move on.”
It’s a big week for Drury (7-3) with three games on the schedule. The Blue Devils will host Belchertown on Thursday before playing at Agawam on Friday.
Taconic (5-4) also has two more games slated this week. The Green and Gold will host Holyoke today before traveling to Longmeadow on Friday.
———
TACONIC (58)
Walker 0-1-1, Moody 0-0-0, Hudson 1-0-3, Phillips 11-5-27, Pringle 0-0-0, Moorer 1-2-4, McNeice 2-2-6, A. Cross 0-0-0, Winn 5-4-14, Jessup 1-0-3. Totals 21-14-58.
DRURY (42)
McGrath 2-0-5, Sarkis 1-0-3, Davis 0-0-0, Houghtaling 1-2-5, Felix 2-0-4, LaCasse 3-0-7, Bishop 0-0-0, Russell 4-1-12, Harnick 2-2-6. Totals 15-5-42.
Taconic 16 19 11 12 — 58
Drury 12 6 11 13 — 42
3-point field goals — T 2 (Hudson, Winn); D 7 (Russell 3, LaCasse, Houghtaling, McGrath, Sarkis).
Lenox 42, Hopkins 19
LENOX — The Millionaires held Hopkins under five points in three of four quarters in a statement win on Monday night.
Lenox lost by two at Hopkins, but they were without Mia Giardina causing damage in the paint.
This time around, the senior went for a game-high 15 points and 10 rebounds.
“Mia had a huge impact getting a double-double,” coach Nicole Patella wrote in an email. “We didn’t have her in the first game we played them and she came up big for us.
“It was a must-win on our court and a solid all-around effort from the whole team offensively and defensively. ”
Aida Nichols scored 13 points for Lenox, doing most of her damage in the second half, scoring nine points over the final 16 minutes.
The Millionaires (3-5) hit the road on Thursday for a game at Frontier.
———
HOPKINS (19)
Palmisano 0-0-0, Fyden 0-0-0, G. Dyjach 3-0-6, Cyr 1-0-2, Potter 1-0-2, A. Dyjach 3-0-7,Jekanowski 1-0-3, Smith 0-0-0, Zina 0-0-0. Totals 9-0-19.
LENOX (42)
Doyle 0-0-0, Patel 0-0-0, Tobler 0-0-0, Pignatelli 1-0-3, Fairfield 2-1-5, Paul 1-4-6, Nichols 5-3-13, Kirchner 0-0-0, Lipton 0-0-0, Reber 0-0-0, Nicotra 0-0-0, Giardina 5-5-15. Totals 14-13-42.
Hopkins 4 4 9 2 — 19
Lenox 9 14 10 9 — 42
3-point field goals — H 1 (A. Dyjach) L 1 (Pignatelli).
Westfield 48, Pittsfield 45
PITTSFIELD — The Generals started a big week on the wrong foot Monday night at home.
Visiting Westfield won for just the second time this season, dropping PHS to 6-5 ahead of a showdown with Hoosac Valley on Wednesday.
The Bombers hit on seven 3-pointers, against a single trey by Pittsfield. The Generals also sent their guests to the foul line 21 times.
Pittsfield led by four entering the fourth quarter, but Piper Ashton and Westfield hung 15 points on the board in the final frame to steal the win.
Jamie Duquette rolled up 18 points, while Randi Duquette had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Charlotte Goodnow scored just one basket, but had eight rebounds and sent out six assists.
———
WESTFIELD (48)
Ashton 4-2-13, Griffith 2-2-6, Burke 2-0-6, Albert 3-0-7, LaPanne 1-0-2, Sanchez 4-3-12, Cloutier 0-2-2. Totals 16-9-48.
PITTSFIELD (45)
Goodnow 1-0-2, Supranowicz 1-0-2, R. Duquette 4-2-10, McNeil 1-0-2, J. Duquette 7-4-18, Small 2-0-5, Powell 2-2-6. Totals 18-8-45.
Westfield 10 13 10 15 — 48
Pittsfield 14 12 11 8 — 45
3-pointers — W 7 (Ashton 3, Burke 2, Albert, Sanchez); P 1 (Small).
Wrestling
Mount Everett def. Monument Mountain
SHIFFIELD — The Eagles were a step ahead on Friday afternoon, taking for of the five weight classes from the Spartans.
Mount Everett’s Nick Lupiani (120), Ian Lanoue (138), Omar Cruz (145) and Michael Devoti (152) each won their match via pin.
Monument’s Ely Cormier won the 126 weight class with a pin.
———
120 — Lupiani (ME) def. Dignard via pin, 2:25.
126 —Cormier (MM) def. Candelari via pin, 3:21.
138 — Lanoue (ME) Forouhar graff via pin, 3:23.
145 — Cruz (ME) def. Laska via pin, 2:22.
152 — Devoti (ME) def. Howard via pin, 1:29