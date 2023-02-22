PALMER — Defense travels and despite the snow, Drury’s defense was firing on all cylinders, holding Palmer to just 10 second half points in a 34-23 win in the Western Mass. Class C Tournament semifinals.
“I love when we play defense. It gives me so much energy as their coach. Our 12th road game was our best defensive game of the year. Girls were locked into their assignments the whole game. I don’t care how young [Charlotte] Theriault is. We knew how good she was,” wrote Drury head coach Ian Downey in an email after the game. “Credit to my senior Lauren Davis, who was assigned to guarding her. I’ve told her so many times that I don’t care how many points she scores. Her job is to lock down the other team’s best player. And that’s exactly what she did.
”The rest of the team was relentless. I felt like every shot they took was contested. We knew who we needed to stop and the fact that the team held Theriault and [Jayda] Pardo to four combined points was a coach’s wish come true.”
Offensively, Jacinta Felix carried the team in the first quarter, scoring all of Drury’s seven points herself. Foul trouble took her out much of the second but she rebounded with five in the third while Alyssa Russell found her shot in the second half. Russell exploded for two triples and eight points in the third quarter and 10 overall while Felix had 14.
Drury will face No. 1 Springfield International in the Class C Finals on Saturday.
”It will be the sixth time we have played them the last two seasons. Played them well, but haven’t gotten over the hump. I can promise you that we are up to the task though!” Downey wrote.
DRURY (34)
Felix 5-2-14, Russell 4-0-10, Bishop 2-0-4, Davis 1-0-2, Houghtaling 1-0-2, Sarkis 1-0-2. Totals: 14-2-34
PALMER (23)
McTier 3-3-9, Baer 2-3-7, Theriault 2-0-4, Duggan 1-0-3. Totals: 8-6-23
Drury 7 2 15 10 — 34
Palmer 4 7 9 3 — 23
3-pointers — D: 4 (Felix 2, Russell 2). P: 1 (Duggan).
Wahconah 68, Easthampton 49
DALTON — Wahconah led 17-12 after one but the Warriors kicked into high gear in the second quarter.
The team combined for five triples in the second quarter alone to storm past Easthampton and into the Western Mass. Class B Finals.
Grace Wigington hit five 3s including one in each quarter and led with 26 points, while Olivia Gamberoni poured in nine points in the big second quarter to finish with 23. Emma Belcher had eight including two treys.
Easthampton was led by Mariah Belfakih with 14 while Sophia Faginski had 10.
EASTHAMPTON (49)
Belfakih 5-4-14, Faginski 4-2-10, Downie 3-0-8, Raymond 3-3-9, Morse 3-0-6, Young 1-0-2. Totals: 19-9-49
WAHCONAH (68)
Wigington 10-1-26, Gamberoni 10-2-23, Belcher 2-2-8, Barry 2-1-6, McCarthy 2-1-5, Massaro 0-0-0, Drury 0-0-0, Mason 0-0-0. Totals: 26-7-68
Easthampton 12 9 13 5 — 49
Wahconah 17 27 13 11 — 68
3-pointers — E: 2 (Downie 2). W: 9 (Wigington 5, Belcher 2, Gamberoni, Barry).
Springfield International 62, Taconic 25
SPRINGFIELD — After a big win over Renaissance in the first round of the Western Mass. Class C Tournament, No. 4 Taconic couldn’t get by No. 1 Springfield International in the semifinal. SICS came out dominant, leading 19-6 after one and holding Taconic to just three players who scored.
The Thunder were led by Alex Hudson who hit four triples and had 16 points. Aralyn Cross added a 3, while Brenna McNeice had four points and Sophia Pringle had two.
SICS was led by Alicia Mitchell who had 20 points, while Alexa Davis had 10.
TACONIC (25)
Hudson 6-0-16, McNeice 2-0-4, Pringle 1-0-2, Cross 1-0-3. Totals: 10-0-25
SICS (62)
Mitchell 6-8-20, Davis 3-3-10, Hodge 3-0-6, Mars 3-0-6, Polk 1-0-3, Morin 1-0-2, Wise 1-0-2, Chamber 2-0-4, Witherspoon 4-0-9. Totals: 23-11-6
Taconic 6 8 5 6 — 25
Springfield ICS 19 15 15 13 — 62
3-pointers — T: 5 (Hudson 4, Cross 2). SICS: 3 (Polk, Witherspoon, Davis).
Drury 51, Paulo Freire 46
SPRINGFIELD — The No. 4 Blue Devils went on the road in the semifinals and came home with their tickets punched.
Drury unseated No. 1 Paulo Freire in a rematch of last year’s Western Mass. Class D final, which the Devils had lost. Now, Drury will get another shot at the Western Mass. crown it previously possessed for consecutive years heading into the pandemic.
The Blue Devils will face No. 3 Greenfield on PVIAC Championship Saturday, after the Green Wave knocked off Mount Greylock Wednesday.
No further details were available at press deadline.
