PITTSFIELD — The last time the Taconic girls basketball team won a game, the members were probably still shopping for Christmas gifts.
The Green and Gold’s two-game losing streak came to an end Monday night, thanks to a 20-point night from Ahliya Phillips as Taconic held off Longmeadow 48-43.
The Taconic defense held the Lancers to two points in the fourth quarter, outscoring the visitors 11-2 to come from behind and get the win. Phillips and Faith Cross, who had 12 points in the game, had five and four points respectively in the fourth quarter.
With the win, Taconic improves to 3-2.
———
LONGMEADOW (43)
Allen 0-1-1, Lee-Morin 1-0-2, Daigle 0-0-0, Joseph 4-2-11, Taylor 4-0-12, Brown 4-0-10, Matz 0-0-0, Wright 1-2-4, Pelliccia 1-1-3. Totals 15-6-43.
TACONIC (48)
Hudson 2-0-6, Walker 0-0-0, Phillips 5-10-20, McNeice 1-2-4, Leasure 0-0-0, Winn 3-0-6, F. Cross 4-4-12. Totals 15-16-48.
Longmeadow 20 10 11 2 — 43
Taconic 14 10 13 11 — 48
3-point goals — L 7 (Taylor 4, Brown 2, Joseph). T 2 (Hudson 2).
Palmer 65, Lenox 29
LENOX — The Theriault sisters did Lenox in.
Madalyn Theriault had 10 of her 14 points in a third quarter that saw the Panthers outscore the Millionaires 25-5 and break the game open. Charlotte Theriault had a game-high 18 points for Palmer.
“We left shooters open and they ran the floor really well,” Lenox coach Nicole Patella wrote in an email. “Lenox had 23 turnovers in the game which led to easy baskets for Palmer.”
Mia Giardina had seven points for Lenox.
———
PALMER (65)
M. Theriault 6-4-14, Murray 1-0-3, McTier 2-0-4, Baer 1-1-3, Bigda 0-1-1, Pardo 6-0-16, Petrasnewicz 0-1-1, C. Theriault 7-1-18, Rathbone 0-0-0, Burke 0-0-0. Totals 24-8-65
LENOX (29)
Doyle 0-0-0, Patel 0-2-2, Tobler 0-0-0, Pignatelli 1-0-3, Fairfield 2-2-6, Paul 1-4-6, Nichols 0-1-1, Kirchner 0-0-0, Lipton 0-2-2, Ano 0-0-0, Reber 1-0-2, Nicotra 0-0-0, Giardina 2-3-7. Totals 7-14-29.
Palmer 15 9 25 15 — 65
Lenox 10 5 5 9 — 29
3-point goals — P 8 (Pardo 4, C. Theriault 2, Murray, Wood); L 1 (Pignatelli).
Southwick 39, Mount Everett girls 24
SHEFFIELD — The Eagles played their first game in two weeks, and it showed on the scoreboard.
“Always room for improvement and growth, and credit to the kids for sticking with it,” Everett coach Josh King wrote in an email. “I cannot imagine having to deal with all the adversity these kids are enduring with postponements, cancelations, etc., and credit to them for sticking it out.”
———
SOUTHWICK (39)
St. Jacques 0-0-0, Stevenson 0-0-0 Ensign 0-0-0, McGurney 1-0-2, Andraide 0-0-0, Turmel 8-3-22, Davis 1-0-2, Cronin 0-0-0, Burkholder 0-0-0, Dubois 0-0-0, Burke 1-0-2, Westcott 1-1-3, Hanifan 2-0-4. Totals 16-4-39.
MOUNT EVERETT (24)
Gennari 0-0-0, Sarnacki 3-1-9, Ngov Nkulu 3-1-7, Devoti 0-1-1, Carpenter 0-0-0, Kosik 0-0-0, Creamer 0-0-0, Goewey 3-1-7. Totals 9-4-24.
Southwick 11 12 7 9 — 39
Mount Everett 7 3 3 11 — 24
3-point goals — S 3 (Turmel 3). ME 2 (Sarnacki 2).
Chicopee 71, Pittsfield 24
PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield High had a sour start to a big week, dropping a home contest to Chicopee.
Yamirelis Matos scored 32 points for the Pacers, who held the Generals to single digits in each of the four quarters.
PHS trailed 14-1 after one quarter, but gave up 22 points in the second and Chicopee ran away with it. Dezerea Powell had a team-high seven points for Pittsfield, while Britain Sadowy grabbed 11 rebounds.
Pittsfield has to shake off the loss quickly with a big contest against Taconic slated for this evening at the Boys and Girls Club.
———
CHICOPEE (71)
Mack 0-2-2, Rodriguez 2-1-5, N. Rodriguez 7-0-14, Smith 2-0-4, Matos 11-8-32, Garcia 1-2-4, Martin 3-2-9. Totals 26-15-71.
PITTSFIELD (24)
Goodnow 0-1-1, Supranowicz 1-0-2, Martin 1-0-3, R. Duquette 1-0-2, McNeil 0-1-1, Sadowy 2-0-4, J. Duquette 1-0-2, Small 0-2-2, Powell 2-3-7. Totals 8-7-24.
Chicopee 14 22 20 15 — 71
Pittsfield 7 7 3 7 — 24
3-pointers — C 4 (Montos 2, Garcia, Martin); P 1 (Martin).
Swimming
Taconic boys 47, New Lebanon/Berlin 45
NEW LEBANON, N.Y. — Late wins by Taconic swimmers Ben Bradway and Scott Langlois gve the Green and Gold boys team enough of a cushion to hold off the New Lebanon/Berlin co-op.
Taconic had cut the home team’s lead to two points with a win in the 200-meter free relay. Ben and Jonathan Bradway came back with a 1-2 finish in the 100 backstroke and Langlois won in the 100 breaststroke, giving Taconic a six-point lead.
While the co-op finished first in the 400 free relay, Taconic finishing second gave the Green and Gold the victory. Taconic’s Stevie Zuccalo scored double individual wins, taking the 50 and 100 freestyle races.
New Lebanon/Berlin is a co-ed, co-op, so the Taconic girls competed against themselves.
———
Taconic boys 47, New Lebanon/Berlin 45
200 medley relay — 1. Taconic (Statley, Trapani, B. Bradway, Zuccalo) 2:11.78; 2. NL/Berlin 2:25.99; 3. NL/Berlin 3:03.55.
200 freestyle — 1. Liam Buckenroth (NL/B) 2:25.27; 2. Jonathan Bradway (T) 2:31.66; Anthony Trapani (T) 2:54.11.
200 individual medley — 1. Alex Sotek (NL/B) 2:23.55; 2. Scott Langlois (T) 2:33.8; 3. Caro Kirsimagi (NL/B) 3:07.22.
50 freestyle — 1. Stevie Zuccalo (T) 26.09; 2. Lance Schroder (NL/B) 28.51; 3. Guage Statley (T) 29.03.
100 butterfly — 1. Allison Slater (NL/B) 1:07.88; 2. Ben Bradway (T) 1:12.72.
100 freestyle — 1. Zuccalo 1:00.78 2. Schroder 1:07.08; 3. Statley 1:16.69.
500 freestyle — 1. Sotek 5:49.98; 2. Buckenroth 6:32.33.
200 free relay — 1. Taconic (J. Bradway, B. Bradway, Langlois, Zuccalo) 1:55.45; 2. NL/Berlin 2:10. 45; 3. NL/Berlin 2:39.6.
100 backstroke — 1. B. Bradway 1:15.31; 2. J. Bradway 1:20.37; 3. Kirsimagi 1:24.75.
100 breaststroke — 1. Langlois 1:16.81 2. Allison Slater (NL/B) 1:17.50; 3. Anthony Trapani (T) 1:27.02.
400 free relay — 1. NL/Berlin (Buckenroth, Schroder, Sotek, Slater) 4:12.24; 2. Taconic 4:34.93; 3. NL/Berlin 5:38-81.
Boys Basketball Monument Mountain 74, Easthampton 55
EASTHAMPTON — Khalil Carlson had a career-high 33 points, adding 11 rebounds, four blocks and four steals as the Spartans rolled past Easthampton late last week.
Carlson was 14 for 18 from the floor and 5 for 5 from the line.
“We hadn’t played in 15 days so we shook off the rust quickly and got off to a good start,” Monument coach Randy Koldys wrote in an email. “Our bench was solid in the second quarter and helped stretch our lead out.”
Kyle Wellenkamp added 13 points for the Spartans, who won their second straight and improved to 3-2.
Tommy Vaillancourt led Easthampton with 18 points.
———
MONUMENT MOUNTAIN (74)
Chamblee-Ellerbee 2-0-4, Kronenberg 3-0-6, Gidarakos 1-0-3, Boyko 1-0-2, Buffoni 2-0-5, Hanavan 1-0-3, Carlson 14-5-33, Gross 0-0-0, Wellenkamp 5-0-13, McElroy 1-0-3, Arienti 1-0-2. Totals 31-5-74.
EASTHAMPTON (55)
Hebert 2-0-5, Tauscher 0-0-0, Hamafi 6-0-15, Daughdrill 4-2-12, Vaillancourt 8-0-18, Navarro 1-3-5, Bacis 0-0-0, Moody 0-0-0. Totals 21-5-55.
Monument 19 20 22 13 — 74
Easthampton 13 11 14 17 — 55
3-point goals — MM 7 (Wellenkamp 3, Gidarakos, McElroy, Buffoni, Hanavan). EH 8 (Hamafi 3, Daughdrill 2, Vaillancourt 2, Hebert).