NEW YORK — Tom Thibodeau’s first victory as Knicks coach came surprisingly easy against a top opponent, as New York routed the Milwaukee Bucks 130-110 on Sunday night.
Julius Randle had 29 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, Elfrid Payton scored 27 points in his best game as a Knick, and New York led by as much as 28 against the team that had the best record in the NBA the previous two seasons.
The Knicks were among the NBA’s worst during that time but are hoping for a turnaround under Thibodeau, the former Coach of the Year who engineered comebacks in Chicago and Minnesota. The Knicks opened his tenure by hanging with Indiana and Philadelphia for a half before those teams pulled away in the final two quarters.
This time, they used a 16-2 run late in the first half to open a 61-43 lead, then got 12 points apiece from Randle and Payton in the third to make it a 21-point lead heading to the fourth. The Knicks opened the final period with seven straight points for a 103-75 bulge.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 13 rebounds for the Bucks
Cavaliers 118, 76ers 94
CLEVELAND — Andre Drummond scored 24 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and made three steals as the Cleveland Cavaliers won their third straight game to start the season over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night.
Collin Sexton added 22 points and Darius Garland had 14 points and seven assists for Cleveland, which finished with the second-worst record in the NBA last season at 19-46. The Cavaliers are 3-0 for the first time since winning six in a row to begin 2016-2017.
Tobias Harris had 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Philadelphia, which fell to 2-1 and played without center Joel Embiid (back tightness). Ben Simmons scored 15 points and Dwight Howard had nine points and four fouls filling in for Embiid.
Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love (right calf strain) left in the second quarter and did not return. Love missed the season opener with the same injury, which coach J.B. Bickerstaff said was an ongoing concern.
Hornets 106, Nets 104
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gordon Hayward had 28 points, seven assists and six rebounds, and the Charlotte Hornets handed the Brooklyn Nets their first loss of the season on Sunday night.
Terry Rozier added 19 points, including two clutch free throws, and P.J. Washington finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Hornets, who limited the Nets to 42.7% shooting from the floor.
Kevin Durant led the Nets with 29 points, and Kyrie Irving chipped in with 25 points.
Hayward, acquired in a sign-and-trade this offseason with Boston, contributed in all phases — making 12 of 20 shots, setting up his teammates for good scoring opportunities with his playmaking ability and helping the Hornets escape from some potentially bad possessions.
Magic 120, Wizards 113
WASHINGTON — Markelle Fultz and Terrence Ross each scored 26 points as the Orlando Magic mounted a big fourth quarter comeback and beat the Washington Wizards on Sunday night to start a season 3-0 for the first time since 2009-10.
Nikola Vucevic scored in the post to give Orlando a 114-113 lead with 25.1 seconds as the Magic scored the final 10 points of the game in defeating the Wizards for the sixth straight game.
Vucevic finished with 15 points and eight rebounds while Evan Fournier added 19.
Bradley Beal had 29 points and seven assists but was just 10 for 29 from the field while Russell Westbrook was held out for rest.
Pelicans 98, Spurs 95
NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram had 28 points and 11 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans held on for a victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night.
The Spurs had a chance to tie it after Steven Adams, whose put-back dunk put New Orleans up 97-91 with two minutes left, missed a pair of free throws with 11 seconds to go.
But Eric Bledsoe blocked DeMar DeRozan’s 3-point attempt from behind in the final seconds to preserve the victory for New Orleans.
Zion Williamson had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Pelicans, scoring about half of his points on dunks. Lonzo Ball had 16 points and five steals, and Josh Hart had 12 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.
Mavericks 124, Clippers 73
LOS ANGELES — Luka Doncic scored 24 points and the Dallas Mavericks led by a NBA-record 50 points at halftime in a rout of the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday to earn their first win of the season.
Josh Richardson added 21 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. had 18 points for the Mavs, who kept up their dominance in the second half, too.
“There’s no huge secret,” Richardson said. “We just got up and played well. We played with a sense of urgency.”
The Clippers trailed 77-27 at halftime, with their 50-point deficit being the largest at the break in the shot-clock era, which began in 1954-55.
Paul George led the Kawhi Leonard-less Clippers with 15 points before sitting out the second half. Serge Ibaka added 13 points and nine rebounds over three quarters of the team’s first loss. The Clippers began with victories over the defending NBA champion Lakers and Denver.