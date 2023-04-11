GREAT BARRINGTON — In a three-way meet at Monument Mountain, the Spartans won a pair of girls competitions, while Lenox took two on the boys side.
The Monument girls beat Hoosac Valley 87-53 and Lenox 94-46. The Lenox girls beat Hoosac 80-60.
On the boys side, it was Lenox beating Hoosac 112-20 and Monument 88-43. The Spartans got a win over Hoosac 65-46.
Each 2-0 squad was highlighted by a three-event winner. Lilly Haskins-Vaughan swept the 100 and 200 for Monument, and also captured high jump. For the Lenox boys, it was Ian Bridges taking both sprints and also landing the top long jump mark.
The Monument boys also got a strong showing from Sam Teigen, who captured the top throws in shot put, discus and javelin.
On the girls side, Shannon Pollard took both hurdle events for Monument, while Hoosac Valley’s Gabby Billetz was first in discus and javelin.
———
Girls
100 — 1. Haskins-Vaughan (MM) 13.52; 2. Costella (MM) 14.01; 3. Hartcorn (MM) 14.66.
200 — 1. Haskins-Vaughan (MM) 28.43; 2. de Movellan (MM) 29.71; 3. Elliot (LX) 30.11.
400 — 1. Reber (LX) 1:04.95; 2. Elliot (LX) 1:09.76; 3. R. Geddes (MM) 1:11.09.
800 — 1. P. Geddes (MM) 2:38.19; 2. Desilets (MM) 2:40.19; 3. E. Scrimo (LX) 2:42.72.
1600 — 1. Desilets (MM) 5:42.66; 2. Schoeny (LX) 6:45.68; 3. Kousch (LX) 6:45.88.
3200 — 1. Culver (LX) 11:58.63; 2. Walsh (HV) 15:30.48; 3. Curletti (MM) 16:23.15.
100 Hurdles — 1. Pollard (MM) 19.30; 2. Rehill (HV) 20.78; 3. Saupe (MM) 21.37.
400 Hurdles — 1. Pollard (MM) 1:14.00; 2. Curletti (MM) 1:17.51; 3. Ward (LX) 1:19.40.
4x100 Relay — 1. Monument (Hartcorn/Cosetlla/Haskins-Vaughan/de Movellan) 54.30; 2. Monument B 58.50; 3. Lenox 59.51.
4x400 — 1. Lenox (E. Scrimo/Ward/J. Scrimo/Reber) 4:40.97; 2. Monument 4:48.25; 3. Hoosac 4:58.88.
4x800 — 1. Monument (Tournas-Hardt/Havens/Curletti/Grossman) 11:48.26; 2. Lenox 11:57.18; 3. Hoosac 12:25.70.
High Jump — 1. Haskins-Vaughan (MM) 5-04; 2. Havens (MM) 4-10; 3. Schnackenberg (LX) 4-06.
Long Jump — 1. Scialabba (HV) 14-02.5; 2. Becker (MM) 13-04.75; 3. Palumbo (HV) 12-06.75.
Triple Jump — 1. Loholdt (HV) 26-05; 2. Saupe (MM) 23-00.5; 3. Lane (LX) 19-08.
Shot Put — 1. Billetz (HV) 28-02; 2. Shea (HV) 26-08.5; 3. Garabedian (HV) 24-11.
Discus — 1. Billetz (HV) 93-00; 2. Collins (LX) 82-08; 3. Shea (HV) 75-02.
Javelin — 1. Scialabba (HV) 97-10; 2. Meesala (LX) 74-10; 3. Farrington (HV) 67-10.
Boys
100 — 1. Bridges (LX) 11.98; 2. Henderson (MM) 12.31; 3. Bradley (HV) 12.44.
200 — 1. Bridges (LX) 24.27; 2. O. Ames (LX) 24.42; 3. Henderson (MM) 25.00.
400 — 1. Torrico (MM) 56.80; 2. Brunette (LX) 59.75; 3. Alterdon (LX) 1:03.16.
800 — 1. Love (LX) 2:08.18; 2. Pacheco (MM) 2:09.06; 3. Harwood (LX) 2:21.94.
1600 — 1. Pacheco (MM) 4:36.59; 2. Maxwell (LX) 4:40.44; 3. Harwood (LX) 5:03.92.
3200 — 1. Adam (LX) 10:31.06; 2. Mathews (LX) 10:32.05; 3. Love (LX) 10:44.52.
400 Hurdles — 1. B. Ames (LX) 1:08.20; 2. Shepardson (LX) 1:27.01; 3. Martin (LX) 1:41.62.
4x100 Relay — 1. Lenox (Newton-Demary/Alderton/Tessier/Brunette) 53.01.
4x400 — 1. Lenox (B. Ames/O. Ames/Adam/Bridges) 4:17.37; 2. Lenox B 4:30.90.
4x800 — 1. Lenox (B. Ames/Love/McCormack/Mathews) 9:46.46; 2. Hoosac 10:51.05.
High Jump — 1. Henderson (MM) 5-04; 2. Torrico (MM) 5-02; 3. Borawski (HV) J5-02.
Long Jump — 1. Bridges (LX) 19-02.25; 2. Henderson (MM) 16-09.75; 3. Bradley (HV) 16-08.
Triple Jump — 1. Cestone (LX) 30-04; 2. Gage (HV) 26-10; 3. Mazzeo (HV) 25-11.5.
Shot Put — 1. Teigen (MM) 31-02.5; 2. Alterdon (LX) 30-05; 3. Reber (LX) 28-08.25.
Discus — 1. Teigen (MM) 90-04; 2. Cooney (LX) 90-02; 3. Alderton (LX) 71-06.
Javelin — 1. Teigen (MM) 123-11; 2. Cooney (LX) 105-03; 3. Carhart (LX) 91-03.
Tennis
Mount Everett girls 4, Pittsfield 1
PITTSFIELD — With their No. 1 singles players matched up against a dominant Makayla Wax of PHS, the Eagles rallied from behind to win the other four matches and take the contest Monday afternoon at Herberg Middle School.
Juliana Valentini rebounded from a 5-7 loss in the second set at second singles to overcome Riley Laurent in the third 6-2. Meanwhile, at first doubles the Mount Everett tandem of Ivy Webster-Ben David and Kelly Krom took a 1-6 blow from Pittsfield’s Abby Szymanski and Maelen Alexander, but got off the mat and won the third set 6-4 to take the win.
Wax won 6-1, 6-0 at first singles for the hosts.
———
Singles — 1. Wax (P) def. Massi 6-1 6-0; 2. Valentini (ME) def. Laurent 6-4, 5-7, 6-2; 3. Bremen (ME) def. Henner 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles — 1. Webster-Ben David/Krom (ME) def. Szymanski/Alexander 6-2, 1-6, 6-4; 2. Eichstedt/Cohen (ME) def. Barscz/McKeever 6-0, 6-0.
Mount Greylock girls 4, Lee 1
WILLIAMSTOWN — Three wins in the singles ranks gave the Mount Greylock girls the 4-1 win on Monday over Lee.
Charlotte Holubar earned an unblemished victory at third singles, while Mai O’Connor and Mia Patrick each won two sets by the combined scores of 12-1.
Lee’s Sophie Herman and Shae Kelley won in three sets at first doubles.
———
Singles — 1. O’Connor (MG) def. Martin 6-1, 6-0; 2. Patrick (MG) def. Desiata 6-0, 6-1; 3. Holubar (MG) def. Dus 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — 1. Herman/Kelly (L) def. Skinner/Louis 5-7, 6-4, 10-6; 2. Pedroni/Towler (MG) def. Holian/Puntin 7-6 (7-3), 4-3 (R).
Lee boys 5, Mount Greylock 0
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Lee boys ran away with the singles matches to drive a sweep of Greylock on Monday.
Matt Petrescu surrendered a single game at first singles, while the rest of his squad followed suit with five straight-set wins.
———
Singles — 1. Petrescu (L) def. Scanlon 6-1, 6-0; 2. Maloney (L) def. Heeringa 6-1, 6-2; 3. Chen (L) def. Olney 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — 1. Cooper/Cooper (L) def. Hillman/Wied 6-4, 6-0; 2. Aoiala/Ni (L) def. Galvez/Strolle 6-0. 7-5.
Greylock girls 5, Mount Everett 0
SHEFFIELD — The Mounties didn’t drop a set in their sweep of Mount Everett.
Mai O’Connor led the way at first singles winning a pair of 6-1 sets, while Charlotte Holubar matched her. Mia Patrick took second singles 6-2, 6-0.
———
Singles — 1. O’Connor (MG) def. Haiss 6-1, 6-1; 2. Patrick (MG) def. Breen 6-2, 6-0; 3. Holubar (MG) def. Webster-Ben David 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — 1. Skinner/Louis (MG) def. Eichstedt/Emerling 6-2, 6-0; 2. Pedroni/Madrigal (MG) def. Krom/Handy 6-3, 6-3.
Mount Everett boys 4, Mount Greylock 1
SHEFFIELD — There were competitive matches across the board in a long-distance bout between the Eagles and Mounties.
Jordi Peck rode a 7-5 opening win to a sweep at first singles, while Finn Vion gave Everett two victories by winning back-to-back tie-breaker sets at thirds.
Greylock’s lone win came at second singles, and to get that, Oscar Heeringa had to hold off William Vollmer in a tie-breaker and then a first-to-10 third set.
———
Singles — 1. Jo. Peck (ME) def. Scanlon 7-5, 6-1; 2. Heeringa (MG) def. Volmer 7-6 (7-4), 1-6, 10-8; 3. Vion (ME) def. Olney 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (9-7).
Doubles — 1. Seward-Dailey/Enock (ME) def. Hillman/Wied 6-4 6-1; 2. Murray/Cohen (ME) def. Galvez/Strolle 7-5, 6-1.
Girls Lacrosse
Granby 13, Wahconah 11
DALTON — The Warriors made a strong second-half comeback, but couldn’t catch Granby.
The Rams scored nine in the first half to take a four-goal lead, but thanks to strong net play by Phalyn Renderer (18 saves) the Warriors were able to make a game of it late.
“Today the girls had great tenacity and dealt with adversity well,” wrote coach Kathy Budaj. “They never gave up and continued to play hard. Anna Doyle, Olivia Roberts, Ava Massaro and Lexi McNally did a fantastic job causing turnovers, scoring goals and moving the ball.”
Doyle had five goals to lead Wahconah. McNally added two and two assists, while Olivia Roberts scored twice. Mia Thomas and Ava Massaro had a goal a piece while Massaro and Chloe Difazio added assists.
———
Granby 9 4 — 13
Wahconah 5 6 — 11
Baseball
Lee 13, Hoosac Valley 1
LEE — Ben Kelly was in command and the Wildcats starter got a flood of run support in a home win over Hoosac, Tuesday night.
Kelly struck out seven and walked none over five innings of work, allowing two hits and one run. He struck out five straight from the end of the first to the start of the third innings.
Kelly helped himself out right away, reaching and scoring as the leadoff man in the bottom of the first on a Jake Bianco single. In the second, Dominico Conway singled out of the No. 9 hole and Tyler Bartini socked a two-run triple to help break the game open. Bianco added a second RBI single in as many innings.
Kelly scored four times and hit a two-run single in the fourth. Bartini had two hits and stole two bases.
Landon Phillips singled and scored off a Benjamin Payton ground out for Hoosac.
———
Hoosac 000 01 — 1 2 6
Lee 152 5x — 13 8 1
Drury 12, McCann Tech 4NORTH ADAMS — Nick Lescarbeau made sure Drury stayed perfect Tuesday.
Lescarbeau went 6 2/3 innings on the mound and helped his cause with two of the Blue Devils’ eight hits as Drury downed neighbor McCann Tech 12-4.
The Blue Devils are now 4-0 with the win. McCann’s two-game winning streak is over as the Hornets fall to 2-2.
McCann got to Lescarbeau for two runs in the top of the first inning. Drury answered with four in the home first, and outscored the Hornets 8-2 the rest of the way.
Collin Booth and Nick Gilman each had hot bats for McCann. Booth had three hits and Gilman had two hits.
Drury did run wild, stealing eight bases in the game. Steve Cornell, Hunter Marceau and Julian Feliciano had two steals each.
The Blue Devils are off until Thursday, when they host Smith Academy. The Hornets will host Turners Falls on Friday.
———
McCann Tech 210 010 0 — 4 9 4
Drury 402 042 x — 12 8 0
Wahconah 13, Ludlow 0
LUDLOW — James Rabuse and Colby Robb combined to twirl a five-inning, no-hitter on Monday for the Warriors. Rabuse did the heavy lifting with four innings and five strikeouts. He threw 49 pitches, 39 for strikes. Robb threw the fifth and struck out one. Wahconah was an error away from a perfect game.
Offensively, the Warriors broke the game open with a six-run third. Ethan Orsini had two hits, including a triple, walked, stole three bases and scored twice out of the leadoff spot. In fact, the first five batters in the order scored two runs each for Wahconah. Holden Kotelnicki drove in two runs. Matt Kinzer hit a double.
Orsini singled and scored the game’s first run in the third, before Kotelnick’s two-run single provided some cushion.
———
Wahconah 006 43 — 13 7 1
Ludlow 000 00 — 0 0 8
Softball
Wahconah 13, Mohawk 0
BUCKLAND — A night after hanging 26 runs in a home win, the Wahconah offense traveled and put up 11 hits on Mohawk.
It was a 1-0 game until the top of the third. Taylar Hickey and Elena Iovieno singled to help kickstart a five-run rally. Edrie Collins blasted a two-run triple to extend the damage.
Hickey threw five shutout innings of one-hit softball, striking out 10.
“It was a very good team win,” wrote coach Dustin Belcher. “Kids swung the bats well and Taylar was very effective in the circle.”
Emma Belcher hit a three-run double in the fourth, and was followed up by a two-run triple from Iovieno. Dani Barry also had an RBI double in the fourth as one of her three hits. Casey Wilson hit an RBI single in the first inning.
———
Wahconah 105 70 — 13 11 0
Mohawk 000 00 — 0 1 4
Boys Soccer Lee/Lenox co-op
LENOX — The Lenox School Committee voted to approve a one-year co-op for the boys soccer program to welcome student-athletes from Lee High School.
Lee last had a boys soccer team in 2014, but hasn’t fielded enough interest since. The Lee students did co-op previously with Saint Joseph’s in Pittsfield, and attempted to co-op with Taconic recently, but travel issues reportedly ended that
In the request filed with the school committee, reasoning is given as, “The main purpose of this Co-op request is to allow Lee High School boys an opportunity to play soccer and also support Lenox in helping to maintain a healthy program. The two districts share many resources currently in almost every sport season. There is already a working relationship within our athletic departments and youth programs. Lenox has worked hard with youth programs to spark interest but are still seeing a significant drop in numbers for a multitude of reasons.
“This Co-op would allow athletic opportunities for both Lenox and Lee students, and not applied to seek competitive advantage in anyway.”
Lenox students already co-op with Lee in the fall for football.