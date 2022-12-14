Roundup: Monument Mountain, Pittsfield High swim teams collect Wednesday wins

GREAT BARRINGTON — It was a good day for Keaghan Kline and Zoe Holmes, along with the Monument Mountain girls swim team.
Kline and Holmes each won a pair of individual events and the Spartans won all but one event as they beat Taconic Hills 98-68 Wednesday.
Kline doubled in the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly. Holmes took first in the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
The Spartans got off to a good start when Zoe Holmes, Adalyn Shufelt and Stella Baden went 1-2-3 in the 200 freestyle.
The Monument boys swam against themselves as Taconic Hills did not have a boys team. Quinn Dillon clocked in first in the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
———
Monument boys 79, Taconic Hills 0
200 medley relay — Monument 2:18.84.
200 freestyle — 1. Dillon 2:12.69; 2. Dragonetti 2:20.85.
50 freestyle — 1. Ceola 26.19; 2. Kay 29.81; 3. Pacheco 30.96.
100 freestyle — 1. Dragonetti 59.65; 2. Schultze 59.79.
500 freestyle — 1. Kay 8:36.62; 2 Dolby-Capeless 9:07.91.
200 free relay — Monument 1:49.58.
100 backstroke — 1. Schulte 1:15.76; 2. Dolby-Capeless 2:04.00.
100 breaststroke — 1. Dillon 1:09.36; 2. Ceola 1:18.91.
Monument girls 98, Taconic Hills 68
200 medley relay — 1. Monument 2:12.22; 2. Taconic Hills 2:21.19; 3. Monument 2:50.87.
200 freestyle — 1. Holmes (MM) 2:14.75; 2. Shufelt (MM) 2:27.47; 3. Baden (MM) 2:55.74.
200 IM — 1. Kline (MM) 2:33:08; 2. Avenia (TH) 2:38.64; 3. Thorp (MM) 2:45.97.
50 freestyle — 1. Olson (TH) 32.25; 2. Marchionne (TH) 32.40; 3. Manzi (TH) 35.63.
100 butterfly —1. Kline 1:08.01; 2. Arre (TH) 1:16.72; 3. Shufelt 1:14.28.
100 freestyle — 1. McDonald (MM) 59.83; 2. Avenia 1:03.83; 3. Baden 1:20.53.
500 freestyle — 1. Thorp 6:37;14; 2. Manzi 8:05.50; 3. DeMovellan (MM) 8:40.72.
200 free relay — 1. Monument 2:04.12; 2. Taconic Hills 2:10.78; 3. Monument 2:33.44.
100 backstroke — 1. Plaza (TH) 1:13.03; 2. McDonald 1:15.26; 3. Sawyer (MM) 1:32.87.
100 breaststroke — 1. Holmes 1:17.89; 2. Arre 1:26.76; 3. Marchionne 1:33.75.
400 free relay — 1. Monument 4:11.79; 2. Taconic Hills 5:04.12; 3. Monument 5:54.76.
Pittsfield 54, New Lebanon/Berlin 39
NEW LEBANON, N.Y. — Five different Pittsfield High School swimmers took individual victories as a co-ed team of Generals beat a co-ed teeam from New Lebanon/Berlin 54-39.
New Lebanon’s Allison Slater managed double victories for the home team, finishing first in the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly.
Pittsfield’s Asa Chard had a solid swim in the 100 freestyle, clocking in at 59.57 seconds.
———
200 medley relay — 1. New Lebanon/Berlin (Kalisz, Slater, Sotek, Schroder), 2:07.77; 2. New Lebanon/Berlin 2:28.35.
200 freestyle — 1. Taryn Griffin (P) 2:21.71; 2. Hailey Rumlow (P) 2:58.00. 3. Eben Donohue (NL/B) 3:20.59.
200 IM — 1. Allison Slater (NL/B) 2:28.98; 2. James Swanton (P) 2:36.36; 3. Maggie Vittum (P) 2:53.11.
50 freestyle — 1. Lance Schroder (NL/B) 27.29; 2. Jackie Roccabruna (P) 27.57; 2. Joe Kearns (P) 28.05.
100 butterfly — 1. Slater 1:07.22; 2. Riley Steinman (P) 1:11.60; 3. Swanton 1:12.57.
100 freestyle — 1. Asa Chard (P) 59.57; 2. Roccabruna 1:00.46; 3. Riley Schwarts (NL/B) 1:04.44.
500 freestyle — 1. Kiera Devine (P) 6:25.01; 2. Rumlow 6:27.41; 3. Liam Buckenroth (NL/B) 6:39.97.
200 free relay — 1. New Lebanon/Berlin (Sotek, Kalisz, Schroder, Buckenroth) 1:52.61; 2. Pittsfield 1:57.05; 3. New Lebanon/Berlin 2:16.36.
100 backstroke — 1. Steinman 1:12.58; 2 Kearns 1:17.95; 3. Cadence Ward (NL/B) 1:24.82.
100 breaststroke — 1. Vittum 1:22.92; 2. Schwarts 1:27.07; 3. Jordan Sotek (NL/B) 1:32.81.
400 free relay — 1. Pittsfield (Rumlow, Kearns, Roccabruna, Swanton) 4:12.54; 2. New Lebanon/Berlin 4:16.28; 3. Pittsfield 5:25.87.
Mount Everett 45, Monument Mountain 18
SHEFFIELD — There was competition in five weight classes with three pins and a medical forfeit, as Mount Everett beat South Berkshire rival Monument Mountain in the dual-meet opener for both teams.
“It was a good start to the season. We looked a little rusty and will need to clean some things before the Holyoke Tournament on Saturday,” Everett assistant coach Dan Lanoue wrote in an email.
The Spartans had several wrestlers out ill, and Lanoue said he anticipates the next time they meet, the result might be different.
The only match that was not decided by pin came at 160 pounds when Mount Everett’s Mike Devoti decisioned Sam Teigen 10-7.
———
106 pounds — Diego Cruz (ME) wins by forfeit.
113 — No contest.
120 — Connor Lupiani (ME) pins Alexander Schindler, 3:00.
126 — Tyler Candelieri (ME) wins by forfeit.
132 — Jo Fredsall (ME) wins by forfeit.
138 — Nick Lupiani wins by forfeit.
145 — Omar Cruz (ME) def. Zeb Laska, medical forfeit.
152 — Ian Lanoue (ME) pins Lukas Forouhar-Graff.
160 — Mike Devoti (ME) def Sam Teigen, 10-7.
171 — Andrew Albert (MM) wins by forfeit.
182 — Shawn Frank (MM) wins by forfeit.
195 — Luke Hartshorn (MM) pins Blake Turner, :45.
220 — No contest.
285 — No contest.
Drury 62, Mount Greylock 56
NORTH ADAMS — It was a battle of survival Wednesday night at Drury High School.
In a non-league matchup between the Blue Devils and visiting Mount Greylock, three players fouled out, another left injured and four extra minutes were needed before Drury was ultimately left standing with a 62-56 win in overtime.
It was a see-saw game that saw the Mounties grab an early lead, before Drury stormed back to lead by one at halftime. Greylock was up six at the start of the fourth quarter after Drury scored just three points in the third, but the hosts opened with a 10-0 run to retake the lead.
However, with 1:48 remaining in the contest, Max McAlister went coast-to-coast for a layup and the Mounties were back in front 50-43.
Drury battled back and Louis Guillotte’s foul shot with 2.1 seconds left tied the contest and sent it to OT.
Amont David got inside for a quick bucket in the extra frame, and Drury never trailed again.
Dante Dillard hit a foul shot with 11 seconds left to make it a two-possession game, 60-56. Then David finished things off with a pair of free throws in the final seconds.
Dillard hit five 3-pointers and finished with 20 points. Guillotte chipped in 17 and Sam Moorman had nine of his 11 in the fourth quarter.
Seamus Barnes had a game-high 22 points to lead Greylock.
A full story from this late game will run online at BerkshireEagle.com/sports
———
MOUNT GREYLOCK (56)
McAlister 2-2-6, Kane-Smalls 0-0-0, Sandifer 0-1-1, Doyle 4-0-8, Moore 0-0-0, O’Keefe 0-0-0, Martin 2-2-6, Shelsy 4-0-8, Barnes 10-2-22, Cobb 1-1-4. Totals 23-9-56.
DRURY (62)
Dillard 7-1-20, Cornell 0-0-0, Guillotte 5-7-17, David 3-4-10, Sacco 0-4-4, Beauchamp 0-0-0, Moorman 4-3-11, Hinkell 0-0-0, Vital 0-0-0. Totals 19-19-62.
Greylock 12 14 10 17 3 — 56
Drury 13 14 3 9 — 62
3-pointers — MG 1 (Cobb); D 5 (Dillard).
Girls Basketball Drury 46, Belchertown 42
NORTH ADAMS — Drury coach Ian Downey said he wanted his girls to play through their mistakes on opening night and stay mentally tough.
The Blue Devils responded and came from behind to beat Belchertown on Tuesday night.
The Orioles led 12-5 after one quarter and by five entering the final frame. But that was when Drury’s offense started clicking.
“We struggled to score early but our full-court pressure wore them down... Eventually we were able to get out in transition and cause some turnovers,” wrote Downey in an email.
Alyssa Russell led the Blue Devils with 16 points and hit four foul shots in the fourth quarter, while Lauren Davis had a bucket and hit 3 of 4 from the stripe for five in the frame. Jacinta Felix had 11 points to got with her relentless defense. Both Felix and Brooke Bishop (nine points) fouled out in the second half.
“What made me the most proud was despite the struggles and foul trouble we stayed mentally strong,” wrote Downey. “We kept our composure, took care of the ball and made our free throws when it counted.”
Freshman Megan McGrath entered the game for the first time late in the fourth after Bishop fouled out. She hit a foul shot that gave Drury a four-point lead and set the final score.