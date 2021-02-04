Participating in virtual meets while swimming at The Boys and Girls Club of The Berkshires, the Wahconah boys swim team picked up a 74-69 win against New Lebanon and Berlin to begin the season Tuesday night.
The first meet of the year was a good one for Jacob Kunzmann, who swam to first-place finishes in both the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.
He joined Wyatt Wellington, Xavier Wellington and Zachary Archambault on a 200 freestyle relay team that earned a first-place finish with a time of 1 minute, 56.56 seconds. William Looney gave the Warriors 10 points with a win in the 200 medley.
“I’ve been coaching for a long time and this was the first time you could hear people breathing,” said Steve Kolis, who is in his sixth year as the Wahconah swim coach. “Usually it is so loud, but there are no spectators and the kids were swimming against themselves and their teammates.”
A handful of swimmers reached personal bests on the day, including Callum Prett, who took a minute off his 500 freestyle. Brock Prett took seven seconds off of his 500 and Wyatt Wellington had a personal best in the 200 medley.
The score remained close as New Lebanon and Berlin earned the fastest time in seven of the 11 races. Matt Kluck, who won the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, placed in each of his four events. Winter Exley won the 100 freestyle and was part of the first-place 200 medley and 400 free relay teams.
Despite being in different pools, some events came right down to the wire. Kluck edged out Archambault by less than a second in the 50 freestyle.
“It was certainly different,” Kolis said. “We don’t know what the other team is doing and sometimes you may need that last little push without knowing it.”
The Warriors can move to 2-0 today, as they will swim against Taconic Hills in a virtual meet.
New Lebanon girls 101, Wahconah 55
The Wahconah girls could not keep up with the depth of New Lebanon and Berlin in the first virtual meet of the 2021 swimming season.
Alex Sotek reclaimed her record, owning the fastest 500 freestyle in school history, during the 101-55 win over the Warriors.
“Alex Sotek and Allison Slatter faced off in an epic battle in the 500 Free,” New Lebanon/Berlin swim coach Tim Christiansen wrote in an email. “Last Friday, Allison broke Alex’s 500 Free record and today they swam against each other to see if they could once again set a new school record.”
Sotek’s time of 5 minutes, 48.86 seconds entered the record books. Meanwhile, Slatter finished with a time of 5:54.20, good for second place.
“These two competitors pushed each other to the limit with Alex dropping 10 seconds off the school record and Allison dropping 4 seconds off her time from Friday,” Christiansen wrote.
Sotek also captured the 100 breaststroke and was part of 200 medley and 400 free relay teams that grabbed first-place points. Slatter, who was also on the two relay teams, placed first in the 200 freestyle.
A pair of Sarahs had strong performances to lead the Warriors. Sarah Kunzmann secured the backstroke and Sarah Curti earned a win in the 100 butterfly. Kunzmann also swam a personal best in the 200 freestyle, earning a third-place finish in the process.
Paxton Strout earned a personal best in the 50 freestyle and Sheffield Drewry earned personal bests in both the 200 medley and 100 breaststroke.
The Wahconah girls will be back in the pool on Friday for a virtual meet against Taconic Hills.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hoosac Valley 53, Mount Greylock 27
WILLIAMSTOWN — Annie Canales couldn’t be stopped from beyond the arc as the Hurricanes picked up a win to start the 2021 season.
The Hoosac Valley girls topped Mount Greylock 53-27 on Wednesday night, with the help of four 3-pointers from Canales, who had a game-high 16 points.
The two teams combined for just four points in the first quarter and it was the Hurricanes offense that thawed first. Canales kick-started the second quarter with 11 points and Alyssa Garabedian tacked on another four to help Hoosac Valley gain control.
The Hurricanes did not trail in the second half and it was the first win for the team under new head coach Holly McGovern, the winningest coach in MCLA women’s basketball history.
Garabedian finished the game with 14 points. Sharaya Keele and Rylynn Witek each scored eight points for the Hurricanes.
Delaney Babcock had a team-high nine points for the Mounties. Abby Scialabba and Charlotte Coody each scored five points.
Full agate results for basketball and swimming can be found at BerkshireEagle.com/sports