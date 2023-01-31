CHESHIRE — Griffen McElroy capped a big night with the biggest shot of the game.
The Monument Mountain guard hit the last of his four 3-pointers with 20 seconds left Monday night at Hoosac Valley, putting the Spartans in front by an insurmountable five points.
“A hard fought game where Monument led by as many as 13 early in the third quarter,” wrote Hoosac coach Bill Robinson. “HV fought back to within two, but Monument always had the answer. Isaiah Keefner played a tremendous game for Monument coming up with six steals and 18 points.”
McElroy finished with 17 points for the Spartans, while Keefner’s career night helped bolster the visitors on a night when Khalil Carlson and Kyle Wellenkamp were held to a combined eight points by the Hurricanes defense.
Keefner’s previous season-high was nine points. The Spartans improved to 11-2.
Hoosac got a game-high 20 from Frank Field, including four 3-pointers, but he was the lone Hurricane in double figures. Hoosac fell to 7-5, but had previously lost to Monument by 25 on Dec. 14.
———
MONUMENT MOUNTAIN (55)
Brown 3-0-6, McElroy 5-3-17, Keefner 8-1-18, Kronenberg 1-0-2, Yeung 0-0-0, Wellenkamp 1-0-2, Guete-Ramirez 1-0-2, Carlson 2-2-6, Arienti 1-0-2. Totals 22-6-55.
HOOSAC VALLEY (52)
Kastner 0-2-2, McGovern 3-1-9, Wicks 1-0-2, Hakes 1-0-2, Tatro 3-2-9, Bradley 4-0-8, Bishop 0-0-0, Szabo 0-0-0, Field 7-2-20. Totals 19-7-52.
Monument 13 24 10 8 — 55
Hoosac 13 15 14 10 — 52
3-pointers — MM 5 (McElroy 4, Keefner); HV 7 (Field 4, McGovern 2, Tatro).
Taconic 77, Agawam 46
AGAWAM — Jarmal Sistrunk went from zero to 100 real quick. The Taconic guard was scoreless in Friday’s win over West Springfield, but on Monday night at Agawam, Sistrunk got hot in a hurry.
He hit four of his six 3-pointers in a frenzied first quarter that saw Taconic build a 23-19 lead. He finished with six 3s and a game-high 18 points. Taconic also got 12 from Tayvon Sandifer and 10 each from Christian Maturevich and Maimoudou Bamba.
The lead ballooned in the second quarter, as the Thunder defense settled in and held Agawam to seven points to take a 41-26 halftime advantage. The win was Taconic’s fourth straight to improve their overall record to 11-2.
———
TACONIC (77)
Patch 2-0-4, Santos 2-0-5, Sistrunk 6-0-18, Maturevich 3-4-10, Sandifer 4-2-12, Bamba 4-2-10, McGrath 2-0-4, Henault 2-0-4, McCartney 2-2-6, McKillop 2-0-4. 29-10-77.
AGAWAM (46)
Tomak 6-0-12, Jadoin 1-0-2, Smith 2-5-9, R. Jorgenson 1-0-3, Lavelle 1-0-2, C. Jorgenson 2-2-6, Jennison 1-0-3, Cleavall 2-0-5, Liu 2-0-4. Totals 18-7-46.
Taconic 23 18 18 18 — 77
Agawam 19 7 14 6 — 46
3-pointers — T 9 (Sistrunk 6, Sandifer 2, Santos); A 3 (R. Jorgenson, Jennison, Cleavall).
Franklin Tech 63, Lee 53
MONTAGUE — The Wildcats flashed for eight minutes in the second half and looked like they really had something rolling against Franklin Tech.
However, the Host Eagles got the game back under control in the fourth quarter to avoid the comeback bid.
Lee scored 26 of its 53 points in the third quarter. After trailing 33-20 at halftime, the Wildcats made things uncomfortable for Franklin Tech with just a five-point advantage heading into the final frame.
However, Lee managed just seven points in the fourth, running out of gas on the road.
Lee got 13 pints from Shaun Kinney and 10 from Omari Smith. Ben Kelly, Matt O’Brien, Joey Abderhalden and Jack Clark all hit 3-pointers in the third quarter.
———
LEE (53)
Kelly 3-0-8, O’Brien 2-0-6, Kinney 4-5-13, Smith 4-2-10, Abderhalden 3-0-7, Clark 3-2-9. Totals 19-9-53.
FRANKLIN TECH (63)
Sadoski 13-4-34, Ausikatis 1-0-2, Lafountain 2-0-5, Little 1-0-2, Murphy 3-0-6, Belua 4-1-9, Lehtamoki 2-1-5. Totals 26-5-63.
Lee 12 8 26 7 — 53
Franklin 22 11 18 12 — 63
3-pointers — L 6 (Kelly 2, O’Brien 2, Abderhalden, Clark); FT 6 (Sadoski 4, Lafountain, Lehtemoki).
Drury 67, Greenfield 64
GREENFIELD — Drury won two games in a row for the first time since December, gutting out a narrow victory, on the road, at Greenfield. Louis Guillotte led the attack with 29 points, driving inside and going 6 for 8 from the free throw line.
Amont David was second, putting up 20 points, eight in the all-important fourth quarter and a pristine 5-for-5 from the line on the night. Free throw shooting was imperative for the Blue Devils, the team went a pretty 24 for 30 from the charity stripe.
With his 29 points, Guillotte now has 1,168 in his career, moving past Hayden Bird (1,153) and into the top five all-time among Drury boys. Rick Racette is No. 4 with 1,189 career points.
Caleb Murray led Greenfield with 23 points.
———
DRURY (67)
Guillotte 11-6-29, David 7-5-20, Moorman 2-3-7, Bond 1-2-5, Dillard 1-2-3, Cornell 0-1-1, Beauchamp 0-1-1, Hinkell 0-0-0. Totals: 22-24-67
GREENFIELD (64)
Murray 8-3-23, Breor 7-0-14, Campbell 4-0-11, Blanchard 4-0-8, N. Murray 2-0-4, Postera 2-0-4. Totals: 27-3-64
Drury 19 11 16 21 — 67
Franklin 14 14 16 20 — 64
3-pointers — D 3 (Guillotte, Bond, David); G 7 (Murray 4, Campbell 3).
Mount Greylock 39, Smith Academy 31
NORTHAMPTON — Smith Academy did a lot of things well defensively against Mount Greylock Monday night, but the Falcons didn’t have an answer for Seamus Barnes.
The Mounties big man had eight baskets for 16 points and had half of his team’s 12 in the fourth quarter as Greylock extended a 27-25 lead to the final horn.
Max McAlister was immense in closing out Smith, hittin g two 3-pointers in the final frame, three on the night and finishing with 11 points.
Greylock improved to 8-5 with its third straight win. The Mounties have won six of their last seven games.
———
MOUNT GREYLOCK (39)
Robinson 0-0-0, McAlister 4-0-11, Sandifer 0-0-0, Doyle 3-0-7, O’Keefe 1-0-3, Martin 0-0-0, Shelsy 1-0-2, Barnes 8-0-16, Cobb 0-0-0. Totals 17-0-39.
SMITH ACADEMY (31)
Belina 2-0-4, Willard 1-1-3, Intrator 6-2-14, Stone 3-1-9, Graves 0-1-1. Totals 10-5-31.
Mount Greylock 6 11 10 12 — 39
Smith Academy 7 5 13 6 — 31
3-pointers — MG 5 (McAlister 3, Doyle, O’Keefe); SA 2 (Stone 2).
Girls Basketball
Wahconah 62, Agawam 31
DALTON — For their head coach’s 250th career win, the Wahconah girls did Liz Kay proud.
The Warriors employed Kay’s signature defensive pressure to stymie Agawam early in a 62-31 home win Monday evening.
The Warriors held Agawam to a field goal and a free throw in the first quarter, and led 36-8 by halftime.
Grace Wigington had 24 points to lead the way for Wahconah, firing in four 3-pointers to give her a Berkshires’ best 38 on the season. She hit three of those four to score half of Wahconah’s 18 first-quarter points.
Olivia Gamberoni added a 3-ball in the first stanza as well, and finished with 11 points, while Olivia Mason was 4 of 4 from the foul line and score nine.
The win was Wahconah’s 10th, punching its ticket to the state tournament. The Warriors are 10-3.
———
AGAWAM (31)
Frasier 3-0-9, Phillips 0-3-3, Drummond 1-0-2, Catelotti 2-0-5, Salifario 1-0-2, I. LaPrise 1-0-2, Cleavell 1-0-3, Canavan 0-1-1, S. LaPrise 1-0-2, Oyler 1-0-2. Totals 11-4-31.
WAHCONAH (62)
Gamberoni 4-2-11, Barry 2-0-5, Massaro 2-0-5, Belcher 0-0-0, Drury 0-0-0, Doyle 1-0-2, Roberts 0-0-0, White 0-0-0, Wigington 9-2-24, Mason 2-4-9, McCarthy 2-2-4. Totals 22-10-62.
Agawam 3 5 16 7 — 31
Wahconah 18 18 14 12 — 62
3-pointers — A 5 (Frasier 3, Catelotti, Cleavell); W 8 (Wigington 4, Gamberoni, Barry, Massaro, Mason).
Minnechaug 70, Pittsfield 65
WILBRAHAM — The Generals vision cleared up with a 20-20 second half, scoring 40 points to hang with Minnechaug, but the visitors couldn’t quite get over the hump.
On the road Monday, PHS dropped its second straight game and third of the last four, following an 8-0 start the season. The Falcons and Generals have split their season series.
Jamie Duquette scored a game-high 24 points, hitting four 3-pointers and adding 12 rebounds to lead the way for PHS (9-3). Madison Stetz had a double-double as well with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Harolyn Castillo chipped in 11 points and Dezerea Powell picked up seven steals.
Jayla Comes hit four triples as well and had 18 points to lead Minnechaug.
———
PITTSFIELD (65)
Goodnow 0-1-1, Castillo 4-3-11, R. Duquette 1-3-6, Summers 2-2-6, J. Duquette 8-4-24, Powell 1-0-2, Stetz 6-3-15. Totals 22-16-65.
MINNECHAUG (70)
Smith 3-5-11, Jeannotte 4-2-10, Woytowicz 1-2-5, Comes 5-0-10, Ofcarcik 2-0-4, Knox 4-2-11, Valinton 0-1-1. Totals 25-13-70.
Pittsfield 8 17 20 20 — 65
Minnechaug 13 15 29 13 — 70
3-pointers — P 5 (J. Duquette 4, R. Duquette); M 7 (Comes 4, Knox 2, Woytowicz).
Wahconah 82, Holyoke 41
HOLYOKE — Wahconah had a near 50-point first half on the road Tuesday night, blasting past Holyoke.
The Purple Knights had little shot get their footing after Wahconah’s 30-point second quarter that featured seven 3-pointers, including two each from Olivia Gamberoni and Sophia Drury.
Gamberoni led the way with 24 points overall, while Olivia Mason found herself at the foul line 10 times and capitalized to score 16 points. Grace Wigington and Drury each finished with 10 points.
The Warriors (11-3) hit 11 3s on the night and were 13 of 19 from the free-throw line.
———
WAHCONAH (82)
Gamberoni 8-5-24, Barry 3-0-7, Massaro 0-0-0, Belcher 2-0-6, Drury 4-0-10, Doyle 1-1-3, Roberts 0-0-0, Wigington 4-0-10, Mason 4-7-16, McCarthy 3-0-6. Totals 29-13-82.
HOLYOKE (41)
Ortiz 6-2-16, Cavley 1-0-3, Hall 1-0-2, Biaha 1-2-5, Treadwell-Mercedes 7-1-15. Totals 16-5-41.
Wahconah 17 30 10 24 — 82
Holyoke 8 9 16 8 — 41
3-pointers — W 11 (Gamberoni 3, Belcher 2, Drury 2, Wigington 2, Barry, Mason); H 4 (Ortiz 2, Cavley, Biaha).
Pope Francis 50, McCann Tech 46
NORTH ADAMS — Coach Kathy Budaj was as happy as any coach could be after a loss Tuesday night when her Hornets hung with Pope Francis for 32 minutes.
“The girls played an amazing game tonight. This was a game where a coach can say this was a good loss,” she wrote. “The girls played their hearts out. A back and forth lead throughout the game, unfortunately the lead was on their side when time ran out.”
Macey Tatro poured in a season-high 23 points to lead McCann (1-9), which led 31-27 through three quarters. The Cardinals reeled off 22 points in the fourth quarter to come from behind and win.
Tatro was 7 of 10 from the foul line and scored 12 of McCann’s 15 fourth-quarter points.
———
POPE FRANCIS (50)
Albano 4-0-9, Caudle 5-0-10, Derose 2-0-4, Marsh 1-0-2, Mason 1-1-3, Meadows 3-3-9, Turrel 5-1-12. Totals 21-5-50.
MCCANN TECH (46)
Hayer 2-2-7, Boisvert 1-0-2, Brazeau 0-2-2, Tatro 8-7-23, Glasier 1-0-3, Todd 3-0-6, Marsh 2-1-5. Totals 16-10-46.
Pope Francis 7 13 8 22 — 50
McCann Tech 8 10 13 15 — 46
3-pointers — PF 2 (Albano, Turrel); MT 2 (Hayer, Glasier).
Monson 54, Greylock 34
WILLIAMSTOWN — Outside a hot night from long-range by Emma Newberry, the Mount Greylock girls struggled to find offense Tuesday night against Monson.
Newberry hit four 3-pointers, but her triple in the second quarter was the Mounties’ lone basket of the frame. The Senators grabbed a 25-13 lead at halftime and held their hosts to single digits in three different quarters.
Newberry had 12 points to lead the way for Greylock (4-9).
———
MOUNT GREYLOCK (34)
Shelsy 0-0-0, Filiault 1-0-2, Newberry 4-0-12, Art 0-0-0, Brannan 2-0-4, Drake 0-0-0, Barnes 0-0-0, Pelkey 0-0-0, Powell 0-0-0, Sullivan 2-1-5, Gilooly 1-0-3, Henderson 0-0-0, Coody 2-4-8. Totals 12-5-34.
MONSON (54)
Martinson 0-1-1, Szado 3-0-6, Chrzan 9-7-27, Myrie 4-0-9, Murphy 4-0-9, Arbour 1-0-2. Totals 21-8-54.
Greylock 8 5 7 14 — 34
Monson 14 11 13 16 — 54
3-pointers — MG 5 (Newberry 4, Gilooly); M 4 (Chrzan 2, Myrie, Murphy).
Swimming
Wahconah tri-meet
DALTON — The Wahconah swimmers battled both Taconic Hills and Springfield International on Monday night.
For the boys, it was a sweep, besting SICS 55-30 and winning an uncontested match against TH.
The girls split, torching SICS 80-6, but falling to TH 56-37.
Riley Gladu won both the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke for Wahconah in the matchup with SICS.
Ella Reardon won the breaststroke for Wahconah as well, holding off her Taconic Hills foe by half a second for the team’s lone individual win in that meet.ll
———
Wahconah boys def. Springfield ICS 55-30
Medley Relay — 1. Wahconah (Artois/Gladu/Looney/Aldrich) 2:31.25; 2. SICS 2:39.70.
200 Freestyle — 1. Gladu (W) 3:06.96; 2. Kunde (W) 3:24.44; 3. Pham (S) 3:38.56.
200 IM — 1. Pham (S) 3:16.22; 2. Aldrich (W) 3:43.32.
50 Free — 1. Looney (W) 29.33; 2. Nguyen (S) 30.22; 3. Artois (W) 32.65.
100 Fly — 1. Nguyen (S) 1:22.27; 2. Strout (W) 1:33.39; 3. Wellington (W) 1:45.69.
100 Free — 1. Aldrich (W) 1:16.00; 2. Pham (S) 1:19.66.
500 Free — 1. Arroyo (S) 6:09.24; 2. Artois (W) 7:00.45.
200 Free Relay — 1. Wahconah (Looney/Wellington/Strout/Aldrich) 2:13.70; 2. SICS 2:18.84.
100 Back — 1. Arroyo (S) 1:33.60; 2. Wellington (W) 1:36.27; 3. Strout (W) 1:36.76.
100 Breast — 1. Gladu (W) 1:29.28; 2. Looney (W) 1:45.26; 3. Pham (S) 1:53.13.
400 Free Relay — 1. Wahconah (Wellington/Strout/Artois/Kunde) 6:01.32.
Wahconah girls def. Springfield ICS 80-6.
Medley Relay — 1. Wahconah (S. Kunzmann/Reardon/Curti/Wheeler) 2:42.03; 2. Wahconah 3:25.37.
200 Freestyle — 1. Reardon (W) 2:50.45; 2. A. Kunzmann (W) 3:15.07; 3. Manley (S) 4:15.89.
200 IM — 1. Wheeler (W) 3:25.58; 2. Weiskolten (W) 3:54.89.
50 Free — 1. Tirado-Adorno (W) 45.57; 2. Cole (W) 47.22; 3. Hunter (S) 53.31.
100 Fly — 1. Curti (W) 1:48.52; 2. A. Kunzmann (W) 1:58.75; 3. Rohena-Flores (S) 2:18.28.
100 Free — 1. S. Kunzmann (W) 1:15.21; 2. Weiskolten (W) 1:22.91; 3. Hunter (S) 2:06.63.
500 Free — 1. Tirado-Adorno (W) 8:02.81; 2. Cole (W) 9:38.03.
200 Free Relay — 1. Wahconah (Reardon/S. Kunzmann/Curti/Wheeler) 2:21.12; 2. Wahconah 2:39.53.
100 Back — 1. S. Kunzmann (W) 1:27.40; 2. Curti (W) 1:37.50; 3. Rohena-Flores (S) 1:48.78.
100 Breast — 1. Reardon (W) 1:37.25; 2. Wheeler (W) 1:50.95; 3. Manley (S) 2:08.13.
400 Free Relay — 1. Wahconah (Tirado-Adorno/Cole/Drewry/Cobb) 6:43.70.
Taconic Hills girls def. Wahconah 56-37.
Medley Relay — 1. Taconic Hills (Plaza/Arre/Avenia/Olsen) 2:33.66; 2. Wahconah 2:42.03; 3. Taconic Hills 3:09.78.
200 Freestyle — 1. Avenia (TH) 2:35.80; 2. Reardon (W) 2:50.45; 3. Hodges (TH) 3:15.09.
200 IM — 1. Arre (TH) 3:11.36; 2. Wheeler (W) 3:25.38; 3. Weiskolten (W) 3:54.89.
50 Free — 1. Olson (TH) 37.16; 2. Hamann (TH) 40.33; 3. Tirado-Adorno (W) 45.57.
100 Fly — 1. Plaza (TH) 1:14.89; 2. Curti (W) 1:48.52; 3. A. Kunzmann (W) 1:58.75.
100 Free — 1. Avenia (TH) 1:09.93; 2. S. Kunzmann (W) 1:15.21; 3. Weiskolten (W) 1:22.91.
500 Free — 1. Edelman (TH) 7:24.80; 2. Tirado-Adorno (W) 8:02.81; 3. Mulch (TH) 8:44.92.
200 Free Relay — 1. Taconic Hills (Plaza/Arre/Hodges/Avenia) 2:18.16; 2. Wahconah 2:21.12; 3. Wahconah 2:39.53.
100 Back — 1. Plaza (TH) 1:21.33; 2. S. Kunzmann (W) 1:27.40; 3. Curti (W) 1:37.50.
100 Breast — 1. Reardon (W) 1:37.25; 2. Arre (TH) 1:37.57; 3. Hodges (TH) 1:47.26.
400 Free Relay — 1. Taconic Hills (Edelman/Hamann/Olson/Manzi) 5:59.97; 2. Wahconah 6:43.70.
Wahconah boys def. Taconic Hills 65-0.
Medley Relay — 1. Wahconah (Sancho/Gladu/Looney/Aldrich) 2:31.25.
200 Freestyle — 1. Gladu (W) 3:06.96; 2. Kunde (W) 3:24.44.
200 IM — 1. Aldrich (W) 3:43.32.
50 Free — 1. Looney (W) 29.33; 2. Artois (W) 32.65.
100 Fly — 1. Strout (W) 1:33.39; 2. Wellington (W) 1:45.69.
100 Free — 1. Aldrich (W) 1:16.00.
500 Free — 1. Sancho (W) 7:00.45.
200 Free Relay — 1. Wahconah (Looney/Wellington/Strout/Aldrich) 2:13.70.
100 Back — 1. Wellington (W) 1:36.27; 2. Strout (W) 1:36.76.
100 Breast — 1. Gladu (W) 1:29.28; 2. Looney (W) 1:45.26.
400 Free Relay — 1. Wahconah (Wellington/Strout/Artois/Kunde) 6:01.32.