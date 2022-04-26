CHESHIRE — The Hurricanes stayed hot for their second win in as many days, pounding Chicopee 16-4 on Monday in girls lacrosse action.
Emma Meczywor put up six goals in the winning effort, matching teammates Ashlyn Lesure and Lauren Davis with seven-point afternoons.
Lesure had five goals and Davis four. That would’ve been enough offense on its own, as Kennedy Whitely and the Hurricanes defense kept the Pacers largely out of the Hoosac Valley net.
“Offensively we did a fantastic job in placing shots and took advantage of defensive mismatches. Lauren Davis led things today through her ground ball work and finding gaps. Karyssa Charon was phenomenal on the draws again,” wrote head coach Molly Meczywor in an email.
———
Goals — C: Blanchard 2, Bottesini, Placzek; HV: Meczywor 6, Lesure 5, Davis 4, Felix.
Assists — HV: Davis 3, Lesure 2, Meczywor, Felix, Harding, Gregory.
Saves — C: Pittsinger 10; HV: Whitely 4.
Pittsfield boys 10, Central 3
SPRINGFIELD — James Kastrinakis had the hot stick for PHS Tuesday night in a road win at Springfield Central.
The Generals got back in the win column by scoring four times in the opening period and finding the back of the Golden Eagles net at least once in each of the four quarters.
Kastrinakis scored three of Pittsfield’s first-quarter goals and finished with seven tallies on the night.
Hunter Christman led the Generals defense with eight saves in net.
———
Goals — P: Kastrinakis 7, Bencivenga 2, Pensivy; C: Farnes 2, Lopez.
Assists — P: Bencivenga 3, Giardina, Kastrinakis; C: Cope 3.
Saves — P: Christman 8.
Granby 20, Wahconah girls 12
GRANBY — The Warriors couldn’t keep possession of the ball for long stretches on Monday and ultimately dropped a road contest.
“We fell behind early and battled back to tie it up in the second half,” wrote coach Kathy Budaj in an email. “Unfortunately, we did not do a good job of possessing the ball and turnovers turned into goals for them. We were very inconsistent today.”
Wahconah got hat tricks from Claire Naef and Emily O’Neil, along with two goals and two assists by senior Eva Eberwein. Ava Massaro and Dakota Casella scored twice each.
———
Goals — W: C. Naef 3, O’Neil 3, Eberwein 2, Massaro 2, Casella 2.
Assists — W: Eberwein 2, C. Naef, A. Naef, Massaro.
Saves — W: Renderer 11.
Softball
Pittsfield 23, Chicopee Comp 0
CHICOPEE — The rain was the only thing that could save Chicopee Comp on Tuesday.
Pittsfield High softball scored 23 runs in three innings before the game was called for weather. The result will count, though, and it was a 23-0 victory for the Generals.
Juliana Johansen struck out a pair in two hitless innings from the circle.
At the plate, Pittsfield had a bit of everything. The Generals registered 15 hits, six for extra bases including Paxton Ebling’s three-run home run in the second inning. The visitors sent 19 batters to the plate in a 13-run second frame. Mia Alfonso got things started with an RBI triple, and then Sophia Santos, Jordyn Bazinet and Alfonso went back-to-back-to-back with RBI doubles.
Alfonso was 3 for 3, while Amanda Pou, Ava Brazeau, Molly Sherman and Bazinet all had two hits. Bazinet drove in three and scored three times.
———
Pittsfield 8(13)2 — 23 15 2
Chicopee Comp 00x — 0 0 6
Johansen and Alfonso. Williams and n/a. W — Johansen. L — Williams. 2B — P 4 (Alfonso, Arnhold, Bazinet, Santos). 3B — P (Alfonso). HR — P (Ebling).
Tennis
Lee girls 4, Monument 1
GREAT BARRINGTON — Anna Martin and Amy Desiata overcame a sleepy start at first doubles and regained control, as their Lee Wildcats won on the road Monday afternoon.
Martin and Desiata dropped their first set 1-6 to Sam Goodey and Stella Brex of Monument Mountain, but bounced back to win the second and third sets by mirrored scores.
The Wildcats took three other matches in straight sets, with Caroline Maloney besting Spartans No. 1 Mardi Cunningham 6-1, 6-3 at first singles. Rachel Wendling won second singles and the duo of Shae Kelly and Sophie Herman took second doubles for the 4-1 win.
The one victor for Monument was third singles player Eve McDougall, who held off Annie Herman 6-4, 6-4 in a tight match.
———
Singles — 1. Maloney (L) def. Cunningham 6-1, 6-3; 2. Wendling (L) def. DeFelice 6-1, 6-3; 3. McDougall (MM) def. Herman 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles — 1. Martin/Desiata (L) def. Goodey/Brex 1-6, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Kelly/Herman (L) def. Yook/Bleckman 6-0, 6-0.
Mount Greylock girls 5, Mount Everett 0
SHEFFIELD — The Mounties were dominant on Monday afternoon at Mount Everett.
The long journey to the courts at Berkshire School did little to hinder Mount Greylock’s girls squad, which picked up a 5-0 victory, with four wins coming in straight sets.
Mai O’Connor and Mia Patrick set a dominant tone at the first two singles positions, each winning 6-1, 6-1.
At third singles, Piper Schulman followed suit, though only after needing a first-set tie-break to get on a roll against Everett’s Shra Sawyer.
The Eagles got their set win at first doubles, where Kaleigh Eichstedt and Victoria Breen engaged with Charlotte Holubar and Clarissa Louis of Greylock. The Mounties took the opening set 6-1, but then were shut out by Everett’s tandem 6-0 in the second set. However, Holubar and Louis reset themselves quickly and took the decisive third 6-0.
Effie Skinner and Beatrice Pedroni won second doubles 6-1, 6-0.
———
Singles — 1. O’Connor (MG) def. Makuc 6-1, 6-1; 2. Patrick (MG) def. Valentini 6-1, 6-1; 3. Schulman (MG) def. Sawyer 7-5, 6-3.
Doubles — 1. Holubar/Louis (MG) def. Eichstedt/Breen 6-1, 0-6, 6-0; 2. Skinner/Pedroni (MG) def. Cohen/Krom 6-1, 6-0.
Mount Greylock boys 4, Mount Everett 1
SHEFFIELD — The Eagles had a couple chances to steal a victory, but Mount Greylock held strong on the road Monday for the win.
Tate Carothers had his hands full at first singles with Isiah Neski of Mount Everett, but grabbed momentum with a 7-5 win in the first set before finishing out the win. Then, at second doubles, Eddie Brennan and Adriel Benko needed two tie-breakers to hold off the Eagles’ Philip Enoch and Jay Seward Dailey. The Eagles duo took the first set without much fuss, but dropped the second at the last second 7-6(8-6) In a first-to-10 third set, Brennan and Benko won by the two-point minimum 10-8.
That left only Noah Williams and Jason Peck at first doubles as Mount Everett’s winners. Josh Rudin and Troy Michalak grabbed straight-set wins at second and third singles, respectively, and the Mounties drove north with a victory.
———
Singles — 1. Carothers (MG) def. Neski 7-5, 6-2; 2. Rudin (MG) def. Jo. Peck 6-2, 6-4; 3. Michalak (MG) def. Vollmer 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles — 1. Williams/Ja. Peck (ME) def. Scanlon/Kirsch 6-2, 6-3; 2. Brennan/Benko (MG) def. Enoch/Seward Daily 3-6, 7-6(8-6), 10-8.