PITTSFIELD — The fouls came back to bite Taconic in the regular season finale against Holyoke.
The Purple Knights made a living at the line and left the Berkshires with a 65-63 victory on Thursday night.
Ashley Vazquez scored 17 of her game-high 30 points at the foul line and was 8 of 8 in the fourth quarter. Holyoke as a team was 20 of 31 in the game.
Taconic (9-9) led 25-21 at halftime, but saw Holyoke come back in the third quarter on the strength of four 3-pointers to move in front 44-43 with eight minutes to play. The visitors made seven treys in the game, six in the second half, and led 56-51 with five minutes to play on a Yamaya Perz triple.
Maddie Winn answered with a Taconic 3-pointer, and the hosts were constantly within two or four points the rest of the way. Holyoke just never missed at the line to leave the door open.
Alex Hudson hit a 3-pointer with nine seconds left to make it a two-point game. She then made a defensive play to force a turnover on the inbounds pass.
The issue was, Ahliya Phillips had fouled out 10 seconds earlier, sending Vazquez to the line for two makes. Phillips scored 27 points in the game and had eight in the fourth quarter, but with the hot hand sidelined, Taconic couldn't get a good look at a game-tying shot.
Hudson added 14 points, while Brenna McNeice had 10 and 14 rebounds. Phillips added 10 rebounds for a double-double as well. Winn grabbed 12 boards and blocked three shots.
———
HOLYOKE (65)
Matos 2-0-6, Zayes 4-0-9, Alicea 0-1-1, Perez 5-0-13, Treadwell 1-2-4, Santos 1-0-2, Vazquez 6-17-30. Totals 19-20-65.
TACONIC (63)
Hudson 5-3-14, Walker 1-0-2, Jessup 0-0-0, Phillips 9-8-27, Moorer 0-1-1, McNeice 5-0-10, Leasure 0-0-0, Winn 2-2-6, Cross 1-0-2. Totals 21-14-63.
Holyoke 9 12 23 21 — 65
Taconic 10 15 18 20 — 63
3-pointers — H 7 (Perez 3, Matos 2, Zayes, Vazquez); T 3 (Huson, Phillips, Winn).
Mount Everett 47, Renaissance 40
SPRINGFIELD — The Eagles controlled what they could control in their regular season finale, beating Renaissance on the road to improve to 7-11.
"I told my girls I was proud of them for battling the entire night and finishing the game," coach Josh King wrote in an email. "We're getting a lot of positive play from our bench and starters, which is great to see toward the end of the season."
Mount Everett now waits to see how the Western Mass. and state seeding will pan out.
Emma Goewey put down 16 points to lead the way, while Emily Steuernagle hit a pair of 3-pointers and racked up 14 points. Julia Devoti scored all five of her points as part of a 19-point fourth quarter that put the Cardinals away.
———
MOUNT EVERETT (47)
Ngoy-Nkulu 3-0-6, E Steuernagle 5-2-14, Devoti 1-2-5, A. Steuernagle 1-0-2, Carpenter 1-0-2, Goewey 5-6-16. Totals 16-8-46.
RENAISSANCE (40)
Sutter 1-0-2, Jacobs 1-0-2, Buzzell 4-0-9, Marrero 3-1-8, Hines 7-5-19. Totals 16-6-40.
Mount Everett 9 10 9 19 — 46
Renaissance 11 9 14 6 — 40
3-pointers — ME 3 (E. Steuernagle 2, Devoti); R 2 (Buzzell, Marrero).
Boys Basketball
Hoosac Valley 59, Pioneer Valley 57
NORTHFIELD — The Hurricanes hung tight to Thursday night's road win, withstanding eight 3-pointers by Pioneer Valley and surviving a disappearing lead.
The Hurricanes led by 10 at one point in the fourth quarter, but the hosts had the ball with a chance to tie or win with 20 seconds left. Hoosac Valley cranked up the defense and made the clutch stop it needed to.
Hoosac finishes up its regular season at 12-6.
Frank Field scored 14 of his game-high 19 points in the first half. Carson Meczywor and Joe McGovern took over in the second. McGovern scored all 14 of his points after intermission, while Meczywor had seven of his 17 in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
———
HOOSAC VALLEY (59)
Kastner 1-0-2, Waterman 0-0-0, Meczywor 7-3-17, McGovern 5-3-14, Harrington 2-0-6, Szabo 0-1-1, Field 9-0-19. Totals 24-7-59.
PIONEER VALLEY (57)
Fox 4-4-12, Hubbard 7-0-16, Potter 1-0-3, Thayer 3-0-8, McClelland 2-1-6, Wood 4-2-12. Totals 21-7-57.
Hoosac 14 13 14 18 — 59
Pioneer 15 16 6 20 — 57
3-pointers — HV 4 (Harrington 2, McGovern, Field); PV 8 (Hubbard 2, Thayer 2 Wood 2, McClellan, Potter).
Lee 66, St. Mary's 46
LEE — The Wildcats turned a 33-29 halftime deficit into a 20-point win, running away from Saint Mary's with an 18-6 fourth-quarter run.
Josh Perrier and Tim Besaw bombed in four 3-pointers each, finishing with 18 and 14 points, respectively. Alejandro Smith added another 14. Perrier hit three of his triples and had 13 points in the second half.
———
SAINT MARY'S (46)
Collins 7-0-15, Ramos 1-0-3, Campbell 7-1-15, Co. Cusak 4-2-10, King 1-0-2. Totals 20-3-46.
LEE (66)
Trombley 0-0-0, Clark 1-0-3, Ely 4-0-8, Smith 6-1-14, Cooper 0-1-1, Tyer 0-0-0, Siok 0-0-0, Besaw 5-0-14, Perrier 6-2-18, Kinney 0-0-0, Barthus 1-0-3, Mihlek 1-0-2, O'Brien 1-0-3. Totals 25-4-66.
St. Mary's 20 13 7 6 — 46
Lee 16 13 19 18 — 66
3-pointers — SM 3 (Collins 2, Ramos); L 12 (Besaw 4, Perrier 4, Smith, Barthus, O'Brien, Clark).
Smith Academy 58, Lee 42
LEE — It took a quarter for Smith Academy to get going, but once the Falcons did they flew high and fast in a win at Lee.
Smith poured in 26 points in the second quarter, holding Lee to just six, and then milked out the victory from there.
The Wildcats led 14-6 after one, searching for two games in two days to close out the regular season. Tim Besaw and Jack Clark hit 3-pointers in the opening stanza.
Alejandro Smith notched a team-high 12 points, including eight of Lee's 10 in the third quarter, but a comeback wasn't in the cards. Ben Cooper added eight points.
Lee closes its regular season at 6-10, with a couple of games slated for next week either in the tournament or not, to try and improve its spot in the state rankings.
———
SMITH ACADEMY (58)
Guimond 5-0-10, Smearowski 1-0-2, Jeffress 3-0-8, Pederson 2-1-5, Belinda 3-2-9, Intrator 9-2-24. Totals 23-5-58.
LEE (42)
Trombley 2-2-6, Clark 2-0-6, Smith 5-1-12, Cooper 4-0-8, Tyer 0-0-0, O'Brien 0-2-2, Besaw 1-0-3, Perrier 0-2-2, Siok 0-0-0, Ely 1-0-2, Mihlek 0-1-1. Totals 15-8-42.
Smith 6 26 16 10 — 58
Lee 14 6 10 12 — 42
3-pointers — SA 6 (Intrator 3, Jeffress 2, Belinda); L 4 (Clark 2, Smith, Besaw).
Baystate 64, Monument Mountain 51
SPRINGFIELD — The Spartans were beaten at Baystate on Wednesday, wrapping up their regular season at 13-5.
Monument held a slim lead after eight minutes, but couldn't hang on. Travis Jordan led the hosts with 21 points, while Tariq Evans added 18.
The Spartans got 14 points from Khalil Carlson and nine from Kyle Wellenkamp.
"We were hampered by 22 turnovers, many of them unforced, that led to transition offense from Baystate," wrote coach Randy Koldys in an email. "Much if that occurred in the second quarter when we were outscored 16-6. It is really tough to play catchup against Baystate because they have a lot of scorers."