SHELBURNE FALLS — Mohawk Trail was no match for Rylee Paranto and the Thunder on Thursday afternoon.
Paranto set the tone with an inside-the-park home run to begin the top of the first inning, finishing with three runs scored and three RBI.
Her performance went beyond the batter’s box, striking out five and allowing just one hit inside the circle for Taconic.
Cheyanne Goddard was 3 for 4 out of the No. 7 spot for the Thunder and Maddie Donovan knocked a two-run double in the top of the fifth inning.
Taconic, now 4-5 on the year, will host Southwick later this afternoon. The first pitch is slated for 5 p.m.
———
Taconic 132 25 — 13 13 0
Mohawk Trail 000 00 — 0 1 2
Paranto and Schettini. Giard and Lanoue. W — Paranto. L — Giard. 2B — T 2 (Paranto, Donovan). 3B — T 1 (Pierce). HR — T 1 (Paranto).
Mount Everett 18, Ludlow 5
SHEFFIELD — Makayla Carpenter and Aliyah Creamer combined for seven runs batted in as the Eagles dismantled Ludlow on Thursday.
Mount Everett pounced for 14 runs in the first inning and the rest was history. Carpenter was 3 for 4 with two runs scored while Creamer was 2 for 4 and did her damage with a three-run double in the first.
Hudah Ngoy Nkulu, Julia Devoti, Emma Goewey and Mariah Broderick each scored three times in the win.
Mount Everett (4-8) is off until Monday’s trip to Southwick.
———
Ludlow 013 01 — 5 9 2
Everett (14)40 0x — 18 10 3
Fitzpatrick and Learned. Devoti and Goewey. W — Devoti. L — Fitzpatrick. 2B — L 4 (Sunderland, Fitzpatrick, Clue, Coelho), ME 3 (Creamer, Broderick, Devoti).
Hoosac Valley 8, Central 0
CHESHIRE — Rylynn Witek struck out 16 batters and allowed just one hit as the Hurricanes improved to 4-4 on the year with a big win over Central.
Hoosac did its damage with four runs in the third inning and another four in the fifth. Witek stole two bases and scored twice while Gracelyn Wright knocked three hits, including a triple, and two RBI.
Ella Bissaillon added two more runs batted in and stole two bases.
Hoosac Valley is headed to Mount Greylock later today with first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m.
———
Central 000 000 0 — 0 1 0
Hoosac Valley 004 040 x — 8 10 0
Witek and Glasier. W — Witek. L — N/A. 2B — HV 3 (Witek, Bissaillon, Kondel). 3B — HV 1 (Wright).
Mount Greylock 11, Longmeadow 2
WILLIAMSTOWN — The bats were active early and often as the Mounties earned their third-straight win.
Abby Whitley and Mia Filault singled home runs in the bottom of the first as Greylock scored four runs and never looked back.
Emma Newberry was perfect at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a double, home run, three runs scored and three RBI. No. 5 hitter Kami Sweet was 2 for 4 with two RBI.
Sweet kept the Longmeadow bats at bay from start to finish, tossing seven innings in the circle while striking out 12 and allowing just one earned run.
The Mounties (6-4) are set to host Hoosac Valley later today.
———
Longmeadow 100 010 0 — 2 2 4
Greylock 420 212 x — 11 14 2
Williams (2), Kelly (4) and Schwartz. Sweet and Pelkey. W — Sweet. L — Williams. 2B — MG 2 (Newberry, Sweet). HR — MG 1 (Newberry).
Lee 5, Drury 4
LEE — The Blue Devils and Wildcats were knotted at four runs each until Makayla Schuerer stepped into the box in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The single scored Kylie Joyce as Lee walked off with the win, improving to 9-4 on the year.
Joyce, batting fifth, was 3 for 4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored to lead the Wildcats. Bri Lynch doubled and was 2 for 4 with a run scored.
Brook Bishop and Olivia Perry each had two hits for Drury. The Blue Devils (5-6) will host Southwick on Saturday.
Lee has a quick turnaround with a game against St. Mary’s later today.
———
Drury 013 000 0 — 4 5 1
Lee 000 220 1 — 5 8 4
Harnick and N/A. Bannon (3), Lynch (4) and Joyce. W — Lynch. L — Harnick. 2B — D 1 (Bishop). 3B — L 1 (Lynch). HR — L 1 (Joyce).
Wahconah 1, Turners Falls 0
MONTAGUE — Avery Vale-Cruz doubled to begin the sixth inning and eventually scored — the difference in a tough road win for the Warriors.
This matchup was all about the pitching and Vale-Cruz did everything she could to make sure Wahconah came away with the win, striking out 17 batters while allowing just one hit.
This one was a rematch of earlier in the week when Turners Falls handed Wahconah it’s first loss of the season back in Dalton.
“Turners got the first two runners on in the seventh and we showed a great deal of toughness and found a way to win,” Wahconah coach Dustin Belcher wrote in an email.
The Warriors are now 11-1 on the year and are off until Westfield makes a trip to Pine Grove Park on Monday.
———
Wahconah 000 001 0 — 1 3 1
Turners Falls 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
Vale-Cruz and Wehner. Liimatainen and Young. W — Vale-Cruz. L — Liimatainen. 2B — W 1 (Vale-Cruz).
Tennis
Mount Greylock girls 5, Mount Everett 0
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mounties made quick work of the Eagles as each match was decided in two sets on Thursday afternoon.
Mai O’Connor handled first singles while Mia Patrick and Charlotte Holubar took care of business in second and third singles.
Piper Schulman and Clarissa Louis surrendered just one game in first doubles. In second doubles, Effie Skinner and Beatrice Pedroni won both sets 6-3.
———
Singles — 1. O’Connor (MG) def. Haiss 6-1, 6-1; 2. Patrick (MG) def. Makuc 6-0, 6-1; 3. Holubar (MG) def. Sawyer 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles — 1. Schulman/Louis (MG) def. Breen/Handy 6-0, 6-1; 2. Skinner/Pedroni (MG) def. Emerling/Krom 6-3, 6-3.
Mount Greylock boys 5, Mount Everett 0
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mounties improved to 6-3 on the year with a sweep of the Eagles. Tate Carrothers, Josh Rudin and Drew Scanlon handled the singles matches for Greylock.
———
Singles — 1. Carrothers (MG) def. Neski 7-5, 7-6; 2. Rudin (MG) def. Peck 7-6, 2-6, 6-4; 3. Scanlon (MG) def. Volmer 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.
Doubles — 1. McIntosh/Michalack (MG) def. Peck/Williams 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (10-8); 2. Brennan/Hirsch (MG) def. Vollmer/Seward 6-4, 6-3.
Lee boys 5, Pittsfield 0
LEE — Only three matches were played and the Wildcats snatched them all, improving to 8-0 on the year.
Aidan Smith in third singles and the duo of Javier Anaya and Aiden Blackledge-Hawley won their matches via forfeits, giving Lee the early advantage.
The day’s tightest match featured Lee’s Josh Perrier and Pittsfield’s Noah Krantz, who took the first set 7-6. However, Perrier stormed back with a 6-3 win in the second set and sealed the deal with a 10-7 win in the third.
———
Singles — 1. Petrescu (L) def. Golin 6-2, 6-0; 2. Perrier (L) def. Krantz 6-7 (5), 6-3, 10-7; 3. Smith (L) win via forfeit.
Doubles — 1. Morandi/Donovan (L) def. Chen/Ginsberg 6-1, 6-4; 2. Anaya/Blackledge-Hawley (L) win via forfeit.
Lee girls 5, Pittsfield 0
LEE — The Wildcats won each of the four matches in straight sets against the Generals.
Shae Kelly stepped up to first singles and handled business 6-3, 6-1. Emma Puntin took second singles and Hannah Briggs wrapped things up with a victory in third singles.
The Wildcats are no 8-1 on the year and will host Monument Mountain at 4:30 p.m. later today.
———
Singles — 1. Kelly (L) def. Fitch 6-3, 6-1; 2. E. Puntin (L) def. Szymanski 6-1, 6-3; 3. Briggs (L) def. Alexander 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles — 1. Haywood/S. Puntin (L) def. Sequin/Timoney 6-0, 6-1; 2. A. Herman/S. Herman (L) win via forfeit.
Baseball
Mount Greylock 11, Belchertown 1
WILLIAMSTOWN — A seven-run first inning was an advantage the Mounties weren’t going to waste against the Orioles on Thursday afternoon.
Anthony Welch singled and Chase Doyle doubled as Mount Greylock made Belchertown pay for some miscues early in the action.
Doyle brought home a game-high four RBI while Derek Paris knocked home another two runs out of the leadoff spot.
Tommy Art was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and Tej Patel doubled for Greylock.
Doyle got the nod on the bump, striking out six batters in the five-inning complete game.
The Mounties are now 11-2 on the year and will host McCann Tech on Saturday.
———
Belchertown 001 00 — 1 5 2
Greylock 704 0x — 11 7 2
Perkins (2 2/3), McDonald (1 1/3) and N/A. Doyle and Paris. W — Doyle. L — Perkins. 2B — MG 2 (Patel, Doyle).
Mount Everett 4, Lee 3
LEE — The Wildcats had their rally caps on but the Eagles did just enough to hold them off on Thursday.
Lee started the bottom of the seventh with four-straight walks and Tyler Bartini, who was 3 for 4 on the day, reached on an infield hit, trimming Everett’s lead to just one.
However, Ben Shannon came on in relief and saved the day with a pair of strikeouts to close the game. Hunter DeGrenier struck out six and earned the win. Nathaniel VonRuden was 2-3 at the plate.
Mike Naventi went six innings and struck out 10 for the Wildcats.
Mount Everett (8-4) will host Pioneer Valley later today. Lee is also at home, a 4 p.m. start against Mohawk Trail.
———
Everett 210 010 0 — 4 7 0
Lee 010 000 2 — 3 5 0
DeGrenier (6), VonRuden, Shannon (1) and VonRuden, Kries. Naventi (5 2/3), Thombly and Lassor. W — DeGrenier. L — Naventi. 2B — MG 1 (VonRuden).
Lacrosse
Lenox 10, St. Mary’s 5
WESTFIELD — The Millionaires are undefeated in their new uniforms after handling St. Mary’s on Thursday.
Eddie Boyko led the march with a game-high four goals while Fred Eustis added in a hat trick.
In the net, Jeffrey Larmon stopped nine saves for the Wildcats.
The win pushed Lee to 7-1 on the year. The Wildcats will complete a home-and-home series with St. Mary’s later today.
———
Lenox 3 3 3 1 — 10
St. Mary’s 2 0 2 2 — 6
Wahconah boys 17, Agawam 3
DALTON — Billy O’Neill joined the 200-career point club with six goals and four assists against Agawam on Thursday afternoon.
Caden Padelford added another five goals and seven assists as Wahconah improved to 11-0 on the year.
Rylan Padelford added a pair of goals and assists, Devin Lampron scored two goals in the win.
The Warriors will host Longmeadow on Saturday.
Hoosac Valley boys 15, Springfield Central 0
CHESHIRE — Matt Tassone and Will Broadwell split time in net, but Springfield Central couldn’t get by either one of them.
The Hurricanes were perfect defensively on five shots on goal, and got more than enough offense up and down the roster.
Luke Waterman led nine different goal scorers with five of his own, while Carson Meczywor doled out six assists to go with his two strikes. He also led the team with four ground balls. Zack Lillie added a pair of goals.
———
Goals — HV: Waterman 5, Meczywor 2, Lillie 2, Brierly, C. Taylor, Bush, Walsh, Zanolo, O. Taylor.
Assists — HV: Meczywor 6, Waterman, Brierly, Valois, O. Taylor.
Saves — HV: Tassone 3, Broadwell 2.