GREAT BARRINGTON — What a difference 24 hours can make.
A night after dropping a one-possession heart-breaker to Hoosac Valley, the Monument Mountain boys were back in their gym against another Berkshire County foe. This time, coach Randy Koldys’ Spartans delighted the home crowd with a 67-39 victory.
Visiting Mount Greylock (7-4) fell behind early, and a slew of turnovers made it impossible for the Mounties to catch back up. Greylock had more than five giveaways in each of the four quarters, and the Monument depth wore down coach Bob Thistle’s crew all night long.
Koldys played 12 guys on Tuesday night, and 11 of them found their way into the scorebook. Leading scorer Khalil Carlson had seven of his 13 points in the first quarter, helping stake the hosts to a 16-8 lead. What Greylock maybe didn’t count on was Griffin McElroy off the bench. The freshman dropped a career-high 13 points, hitting three times from 3-point land in the win. Monument connected on eight triples as a team.
Greylock got 11 points from its own freshman, Elias Robinson, a season-high as well. Jackson Shelsy had two 3-pointers early and finished with nine points.
Monument improves to 8-4 overall.
———
MOUNT GREYLOCK (39)
Robinson 3-4-11, McAlister 3-0-7, Powell 2-0-4, Doyle 1-2-4, O’Keefe 0-0-0, Shelsy 2-3-9, Art 0-0-0, Moore 0-0-0, 2-0-4, T. Martin 0-0-0, J. Martin 0-0-0. Totals 13-9-39.
MONUMENT MOUNTAIN (67)
Chandler-Ellerbee 2-0-4, Elbach 1-0-2, Gidarakos 3-0-6, Boyko 2-0-4, Buffoni 1-0-3, Hanavan 3-0-8, Carr 1-1-3, Carlson 6-1-13, Gross 1-0-2, Wellenamp 3-1-9, McElroy 4-2-12, Arienti 0-0-0. Totals 27-5-67.
Greylock 8 12 12 7 — 39
Monument 16 22 18 11 — 67
3-pointers — MG 4 (Shelsy 2, Robinson, McAlister); MM 8 (McElroy 3, Wellenkamp 2, Hanavan 2, Buffoni).
Baystate 66, Wahconah 64
DALTON — Travis Jordan scored 12 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter, and Tyreeq Evans dropped a pair of 3-pointers, as Baystate came from behind in the fourth quarter to knock off Wahconah Tuesday night.
The Warriors led by six at halftime and 47-44 entering the final frame, but couldn’t hold off the Bi-County East rivals. The two teams split the season, with each winning on the other’s home floor.
Jordan’s 33 were his second 30-plus night in Berkshire County, after he poured 35 on Monument in a win on Jan. 24.
Wahconah (9-4, 6-3) got 19 points from Pat McLaughlin, 18 from Brody Calvert and 12 from Lucas Pickard. McLaughlin was held to one field goal and four points in the second half, as Baystate zeroed in.
———
BAYSTATE (66)
Jordan 11-7-33, Christie 5-3-14, Evans 3-2-10, Casey 0-1-1, Mayfield 4-0-8. Totals 19-13-66.
WAHCONAH (64)
Payson 0-0-0, Calvert 6-6-18, Pickard 5-1-12, DiCicco 1-1-4, Chapman 2-4-8, Melle 0-0-0, Noyes 1-1-3, McLaughlin 5-7-19. Totals 20-20-64.
Baystate 19 9 16 22 — 66
Wahconah 22 12 13 17 — 64
3-pointers — B 7 (Jordan 4, Evans 2, Christie); W 4 (McLaughlin 2, Pickard, DiCicco).
Hoosac Valley 53, Monument Mountain 50
GREAT BARRINGTON — Carson Meczywor and Hoosac Valley got all their scoring done with around five minutes left to play Monday night at Monument Mountain.
The Spartans reeled off 12 straight points to close the contest, but couldn’t catch all the way back up.
Meczywor capped a big night with a pair of 3-pointers to shove Monument into a 53-38 hole in the fourth quarter. He finished with four made treys and 28 points. Frank Field added 14 points.
The Spartans got 16 points from Khalil Carlson and 12 from Kyle Wellenkamp. They had a couple looks from 3-point range to tie the game, but the Hurricanes’ defense stood tall.
“Hoosac’s D was really tough. They made us earn all our points,” wrote Monument coach Randy Koldys in an email. “We made a good run and defended well at the end. We ran off 12 straight and had two opportunities at a 3 with time running out to tie it. Hoosac played great defense in that last possession.”
Hoosac (7-3, 5-2) swept the season series from the Spartans (7-4, 5-4), winning the two games by a combined four points.
———
HOOSAC VALLEY (53)
White 1-0-2, Meczywor 9-9-28, McGovern 0-0-0, Harrington 1-1-3, Szabo 3-0-6, Field 6-2-14, Waterman 0-0-0. Totals 20-8-53.
MONUMENT MOUNTAIN (50)
Chandler-Ellerbee 4-0-8, Gidarakos 3-0-7, Boyko 0-0-0, Buffoni 0-0-0, Hanavan 0-2-2, Carr 0-0-0, Carlson 8-0-16, Wellenkamp 4-2-12, McElroy 1-0-2, Arienti 0-3-3. Totals 20-7-50.
Hoosac 10 14 15 14 — 53
Monument 15 9 10 11 — 50
3-pointers — HV 5 (Meczywor 4, Field); MM 3 (Wellenkamp 2, Gidarakos).
Girls Basketball
Drury 74, Ludlow 29
NORTH ADAMS — The treys were falling and 74 points were more than enough for a slumping Drury squad to get back on track with a win on senior night.
Kayla McGrath scored a game-high 16 points while four other Blue Devils made at least two 3-point shots. Morgan Sarkis, Lauren Davis and Jacinta Felix knocked down two each and Ellie Harnick added three more, closing with 13 points on the night.
“Felt good to get back in the win column on senior night,” Drury coach Ian Downey wrote in an email. “We were coming off a rough week and a rough game against Agawam. We had some good positive discussions as a team during practices and I thought we came out and played like a team.
“We have a huge game coming up against South Hadley on Thursday so we want to carry this momentum into that game and keep pushing to become a better team.”
Drury is now 8-5 on the year. It plays at South Hadley at 7 p.m.
———
LUDLOW (29)
Hewes 3-0-8, Lyman 3-0-8, Rosenblum 0-1-1, Gauvin 1-0-2, Coelho 2-2-8, Carvalho 0-0-0, Scott 1-0-2, Albright 0-0-0. Totals 10-3-29.
DRURY (74)
McGrath 7-1-16, Sarkis 4-0-10, Davis 6-0-14, Felix 3-0-8, LaCasse 0-0-0, Bishop 3-0-9, Harnick 3-7-13. Totals 28-8-74.
Ludlow 7 8 4 10 — 29
Drury 24 13 19 18 – 74
3-point field goals — L 6 (Hewes 2, Lyman 2, Coelho 2); D 10 ( Harnick 3, Felix 2, Sarkis 2, Davis 2, McGrath).
Lee 61, Mount Everett 31
LEE — The Wildcats meant business on Tuesday night at home.
Lee opened up with a 21-point first quarter, setting visiting Mount Everett behind by 13 before the second stanza could begin.
Emma Puleri hit two 3-pointers in the opening eight minutes, while Carina Brown netted six of her game-high 19 points. Brown scored her season-high 19 in just three quarters, going 5 of 6 from the foul line. Emma Puleri finished with 14 points, while Caroline Maloney stuck a pair of triples as well and finished with 12 points.
The Wildcats improved to 7-4 overall and 5-1 in Franklin West play.
Emma Goewey led the way for the Eagles (5-7, 3-6) with 10 points. Lee led 38-14 at halftime.
———
MOUNT EVERETT (31)
Gennari 0-0-0, Sarnacki 2-0-5, Ngoy Nkulu 1-1-3, Bordan 0-0-0, Stewart 0-1-1, E. Steuernagle 1-2-4, Devoti 2-2-6, A. Steuernagle 1-0-2, Carpenter 0-0-0, Creamer 0-0-0, Goewey 3-4-10. Totals 10-10-31.
LEE (61)
Hall 0-0-0, S. Kelly 0-0-0, B. Kelly 3-0-6, Maloney 4-2-12, M. Puleri 0-2-2, E. Puleri 6-0-14, Lovato 0-0-0, Brown 7-5-19, Haddad 0-0-0, Herman 1-0-2, Salice 2-1-6. Totals 23-10-61.
Everett 8 6 8 9 — 31
Lee 21 17 18 5 — 61
3-pointers — ME 1 (Sarnacki); L 5 (Maloney 2, E. Puleri 2, Salice).
Wahconah 59, Agawam 44
AGAWAM — Grace Wigington found some friendly rims at Agawam on Tuesday, putting down six 3-pointers to help visiting Wahconah come away with a win.
Wigington finished with a game-high 25 points, her fourth straight game with over 20. Olivia Gamberoni added 12 for the Warriors (12-2).
It was a 20-10 third quarter that put away the Brownies. Wigington had 11 in that frame, while Olivia Mason and Ella Quinto each had two buckets to account for the other nine.
———
WAHCONAH (59)
Eberwein 1-0-3, Barry 0-0-0, Belcher 1-1-3, Gamberoni 4-2-12, Drury 0-0-0, Wigington 9-1-25, Mason 2-4-8, Quinto 4-0-8, Totals 21-8-59.
AGAWAM (46)
Frasier 4-0-11, Lalancette 2-0-5, Smith 0-1-1, Catelotti 5-0-12, Stevens 3-1-7, Montagna 2-0-4, Gagnon 1-0-2, Cohen 1-0-2. Totals 18-2-46.
Wahconah 15 14 20 10 — 59
Agawam 10 12 10 12 — 46
3-pointers — W 9 (Wigington 6, Gamberoni 2, Eberwein); A 6 (Frasier 3, Catelotti 2, Lalancette).