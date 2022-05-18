WEST SPRINGFIELD — Patrick Rindfuss reached second base on a wild pitch and Chase Racine brought him home with a double in the eighth inning as Pittsfield escaped with a big road win on Wednesday afternoon, beating West Springfield 3-2 in extra innings.
Racine was active at the plate from the start, going 3 for 3 with a double and triple. Tommy Mullin and Walker Abdallah each earned a RBI for the Generals.
Pittsfield leaned on Rindfuss to pitch all eight innings on the hill. The senior finished with six strikeouts while allowing just three hits and the Generals improved to 9-8 on the year with the win.
———
Pittsfield 010 010 01 — 3 8 3
W. Springfield 110 000 00 — 2 3 0
Rindfuss and Lavinio. Jreaswec (7), Lopez (1) and Accuedo. W — Rindfuss. L — Lopez. 2B — P 1 (Racine). 3B — P 1 (Racine).
Lenox 9, Lee 8
LENOX — The Lenox baseball team walked off with a win that put it over .500 for the regular season.
Max DiGrigoli’s two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning plated two runs and gave the Millionaires a 9-8 win over Lee.
With the win, the Millionaires are 8-7, and look forward to the Western Massachusetts Class C tournament. The Wildcats are 3-11 and will play Hoosac on Thursday.
Max Shepardson, who pitched three innings of relief to get the win for Lenox, got out of the top of the seventh with little damage. He struck out two before Kyle Kelly reached on an error. But Shepardson got Evan Trombley on a grounder to shortstop Mike Ward to end the inning.
In the home seventh two hits and two walks plated a run, before DiGrigoli’s double that ended the game.
Michael Butler and Brendan Armstrong each had three hits for the Millionaires.
———
Lee 002 240 0 — 8 12 0
Lenox 102 400 2 — 9 11 1
Mike Naventi and Gabe Lassor. Michael Buter 4, Max Shepardson and Sam Joyce. W — Shepardson. L — Naventi. 2B — L: Max DiGrigoli.
Wahconah 8, Monson 1
MONSON — Owen Salvatore was 2 for 4 with two RBI as the Warriors finished the regular season with a big road win.
Salvatore swung a big bat, knocking a double and a triple in the win. Ethan Orsini, batting leadoff, scored twice and Scott Duma stole three bases.
Charlie Wendell struck out 10 in six-plus innings of scoreless work before Braedyn Melle came on in relief for the game’s final out.
The win snapped a three-game slide by Wahconah, which will enter the Western Mass. tournament with a record of 8-10.
———
Wahconah 002 042 0 — 8 8 2
Monson 000 001 0 — 1 5 3
Wendell (6 2/3), Melle (1/3) and Kinzer. Yesu and N/A. W — Wendell. L — Yesu. 2B — W 1 (Salvatore). 3B — W 1 (Salvatore).
Mount Everett 6, Drury 5
SHEFFIELD — The Eagles had a counter for every punch thrown by the Blue Devils on Wednesday afternoon.
Mount Everett (12-6) jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, but Drury tied the game in the third before a three-run fifth gave the Blue Devils a 5-3 advantage.
The Eagles answered and sealed the game with three runs in the bottom of the frame. Justin Foster went 2 for 2 while Hunter DeGrenier, Michael Ullrich and Connor Boardman each went 2 for 3 in the win.
DeGrenier started for Mount Everett and struck out eight in five-plus innings of work.
Anthony Pettengill went 2 for 4 with a double for Drury.
———
Drury 002 030 0 — 5 7 1
Everett 200 130 x — 6 9 1
Miller ( 4 1/3), Lescarbeau ( 1 2/3) and Davis. DeGrenier (5 2/3), Cutlip (1 1/3) and VonRuden. W — DeGrenier. L — Miller. 2B — D 1 (Pettengill).
Mount Everett 15, Lenox 8
SHEFFIELD — Emma Goewey launched a pair of home runs in the third inning as the 10-run frame left little doubt in a big home win on Wednesday.
Goewey’s first home run, a two-run shot, gave the Eagles a 5-4 lead. Mount Everett batted around as Goewey re-entered the batter’s box with three ducks on the pound, launching a grand slam to deep center field.
Goewey closed with six RBI and Tori Gilmore was 3 for 4 with two runs scored. Atop Mount Everett’s lineup, Hudah Ngoy Nkulu and Julia Devoti each scored three times.
Hailey Ano sent a two-run shot over the fence for Lenox while No. 2 hitter Grace Julieano was 2 for 4 with four RBI.
Mount Everett improved to 6-11 on the year and will host St. Mary later today. Lenox (3-12), also playing later today, will host Putnam and both games are slated for 4:30 p.m.
———
Lenox 103 400 0 — 8 8 7
Mount Everett 02(10) 030 x — 15 9 2
Alger and MacDonald. Broderick (4 1/3), Devoti (2 2/3) and Goewey. W — Broderick. L — Alger. 2B — ME 3 (Gilmore 2, Devoti). HR — L 1 (Ano); ME 2 (Goewey 2).
Hoosac Valley 16, Central 2
SPRINGFIELD — Rylynn Witek tossed a two-hitter, struck out 12 and helped her cause with a home run to lead off the game as visiting Hoosac Valley routed Springfield Central.
Witek only walked one, in going the distance, Witek kickstarted the Hoosac offense when she led off the game with a solo home run.
Ella Bissaillon was 3 for 3 for the Hurricanes, who broke the game open withh eight runs in the second inning. Gracelyn Wright and Izzy Tart each had two hits.
While the Golden Knights managed only two hits, one of them was a solo home run by Bryanna Jones in the third inning.
The Hurricanes host Ware Thursday at Russell Field. First pitch is 4 p.m.
———
Hoosac 183 40 — 16
Springfield C. 011 00 — 2
Rylynn Witek and Danielle Glasier. Kailene Davis and Samantha Odom. W — Witek. L — Davis. 2B — HV: Ella Bissaillon, Glasier. HR — HV: Witek. C: Bryanna Jones.
Drury 10, Ware 8
WARE — The Blue Devils scored seven runs through two innings but a late push was needed to put away Ware on Wednesday.
Michelle Wood and Ky Hyde reached base and later scored in the top of the seventh. Drury ended up needing the insurance runs as Ware tried to complete a comeback, but only scored two runs in the home half of the frame.
Marley Brothers knocked a double and brought home a game-high two RBI for Drury. Ariana Rivard, batting second, was 3 for 5 with two runs scored. Elle Harnick tossed a complete game in the circle, striking out four batters in the win.
The Blue Devils close the regular season with a record of 9-9.
———
Drury 340 001 2 — 10 12 4
Ware 024 000 2 — 8 7 5
Harnick and Bishop. A. McQuaid and Silverio. W — Harnick. L — A. McQuaid. 2B — D 2 (Bishop, Brothers); W 1 (S. McQuaid).
Mount Anthony 20, Hoosac Valley 4
CHESHIRE — Mount Anthony made the trip to Cheshire and left with a big win on Wednesday.
Emma Meczywor scored her 100th goal for the Hurricanes while Jacinta Felix led the team with a pair of goals.
“Mount Anthony was the better team today,” Hoosac coach Molly Meczywor said, “speed, skill-wise and in their transition. It was a great opportunity for us to recognize what we need to work on moving into the postseason.”