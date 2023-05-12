WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mount Greylock asserted themselves Friday night with a dominant outing against local rival Wahconah.
The Mounties had a 10-goal lead by halftime and finished off the visiting Warriors 15-4 under the lights of John T. Allen Field.
Sarah Polumbo had seven goals and Ainsley Abel had four as Greylock won for the fifth straight game.
Wahconah got a hat trick from Ava Massaro.
A full story and gallery from Friday’s late game will run at BerkshireEagle.com/sports.
McCann boys 8, Monson 5
NORTH ADAMS — The Hornets overcame Monson Friday to get back to .500 on the season (6-6).
Parker Hart led the way with a hat trick, and added two assists for good measure, while Colby Marko chipped in two goals and Cole Maxwell had three assists.
“Against an upstart Monson team, we struggled early offensively,” wrote coach Marshall Maxwell. “The second half, we found some rhythm offensively. We look forward to a very important game on Monday with Western Mass seeding implications against Granby.”
McCann got 10 saves in net from Brody Rhinemiller, a goal and assist each from Evan Rose and Nick Abuisi, and a final tally from Dom Pause.
Softball
Drury 9, Hoosac Valley 6
NORTH ADAMS — The Blue Devils staved off a seventh-inning rally by Hoosac to get back in the win column Friday night.
Izabela Tart and Ava Kleiner hit RBI singles in the top of the seventh, putting two runners on and the tying run at the plate, but Olivia Perry got a ground out to Madison Saunders at second base to end it.
Perry struck out five, walked four and scattered 10 hits. Four of the runs allowed were earned.
Offensively, Perry had one of three Drury triples, with Brooke Bishop and Saunders hitting the others. Kaley Bushika doubled as part of a 14-hit attack. Ariana Rivard had three hits, four RBI and scored twice. Saunders scored three times. Marley Brothers had two hits.
Hoosac got doubles from Tart and Alayna Shears. Kleiner and Tart had three hits each, with Kleiner driving in three runs and Tart scoring three. Gracelyn Wright had two hits and pitched six innings, striking out six and walking two. Only four of the nine runs were earned
———
Hoosac 000 201 3 — 6 10 4
Drury 220 302 x — 9 1 2
Lee 10, Monument 0
LEE — Bri Lynch was on one again Friday afternoon, throwing a three-hit shutout against Monument Mountain.
The Lee ace struck out 15 against one walk, throwing 75 strikes in 97 pitches.
The run support came in a torrential third inning rally by the Wildcats.
Bella Kotek led off with a single and scored on a Julianna Schuerer single. Taryn Bannon sacrificed in a second run with the first out of the frame. Lily Brancato followed with a RBI single, and then Lynch and Makayla Schuerer singled the bases loaded.
Delaney Reed singled in two runs with a drive to left. Kotek drove in another run in her second at bat. Three more RBI singles followed from Maddie Kotek, Julianna Schuerer and Bannon, before Monument got out of the inning trailing 9-0.
Juliana Schuerer, Bannon and Reed had two hits and two RBI each. Lynch had two hits as well.
For Monument, Meg Dupont struck out four over six innings, allowing 13 hits and 10 runs.
———
Monument 000 000 0 — 0 3 0
Lee 009 010 x — 10 13 2
Mount Everett 8, McCann 0
SHEFFIELD — Emma Goewey homered, Makayla Carpenter had three hits and Julia Devoti tossed a shutout from the circle in a Mount Everett win on Friday.
The Eagle dispatched McCann Tech with a 14-hit attack, while Devoti struck out six and walked two over seven strong innings. Devoti added a double and two RBI.
Alison Steuernagle, Emily Steuernagle, Tonilynn Smith and Goewey had two hits each.
“Three games in three days and these guys keep impressing me with their effort and ability to grind,” wrote Eagles coach Josh King. “We had a lot of quality plays in the field and our defense along with great pitching got us going today.
“The great thing again today is when we did make an error we shook it and got the next play. Another quick turnaround with St. Mary’s coming to us for a 4 p.m. game.”
Miranda Ranzoni had two hits for the Hornets. Hannah Tatro went six innings, allowing six earned runs. She struck out three and walked one.
Lenox 11, Saint Mary’s 2
LENOX — Hailey Armold kept on slugging with another home run, and the Millionaires got a solid pitching performance from Evelyn Julieano in a home win to sweep a home-and-home vs. Saint Mary’s.
Armold was 3 for 3 with a double and a homer. She drove in three runs and scored three times herself. Her third inning solo shot made it 5-1. Aliza Munch was 4 for 4 out of the leadoff spot, scoring three times, while No. 3 hitter Grace Julieano had three hits and two RBI. Both players doubled. Amaya Alger added two RBI.
Evelyn Julieano went seven full in just 85 pitches, working around six hits by striking out 11 and walking none. She was charged with just one earned run after Lenox staked her to a 4-0 lead in the first inning. After allowing a run in the third inning, she stranded a girl on second with three straight Ks.
———
St. Mary 001 010 0 — 2 6 5
Lenox 401 033 x — 11 12 3
Space constraints have pushed the rest of Friday night’s local roundup to the website at BerkshireEagle.com/sports.
Taconic 12, Frontier 8
PITTSFIELD — The Thunder racked up 14 hits and played error-free softball to get by hard-hitting Frontier Friday night.
Rylee Paronto hooked up with batterymate Leena Schettini for 13 strikeouts against one walk. That limited the damage of 11 hits by the visitors.
Offensively, it was a comfortable lead from the jump, as Ella Stodden hit an RBI triple to jumpstart a seven-run first inning. Audrina Maloney later socked a three-run homer and Chey Goddard and Paronto had an RBI single. Paronto actually singled twice in the first inning and four times in the game, walking in her fifth at bat.
Harrington had an RBI single in the second. Stodden was 3 for 4 with a single, double and triple. Maloney was 2 for 4 with the homer and three RBI.
———
Frontier 201 100 4 — 8 11 1
Taconic 730 002 x — 12 14 0
Baseball Monument 11, Lenox 1
GREAT BARRINGTON — Jack Bissaillon and two relievers combined to throw a three-hitter and help Monument finish off Lenox in six innings on Friday.
Monument led 4-1 before a six-run fourth inning put the game out of reach. A Lenox error — one of seven on the day — in the bottom of the sixth brought home Jayder Raifstanger after a single and ended the game via run rule.
Raifstanger scored three times on three base hits, but Cole Bissaillon had a four-hit day that included a first-inning homer following Raifstanger’s first single. Cole also doubled in the sixth.
Jack Bissaillon, who singled twice a the plate, struck out seven in four innings, before giving way to Collin Parker for a scoreless fifth with two Ks. Parker stranded two runners after a Mike Butler two-out single. Mark Bailey finished things with a 1-2-3 sixth.
Cliff Flynn got the start for Lenox.
———
Lenox 000 100 — 1 3 7
Monument 211 601 — 11 13 1
Taconic 11, Westfield 1
PITTSFIELD — The Thunder completed a wild week of wins by putting away Westfield an inning early Friday night at home.
Quentin Christopher got the ball for a taxed pitching staff and delivered with six innings of work, allowing four hits and four walks, but only one run. He struck out four.
Taconic snapped a 1-1 game with three runs in the third inning, and then finished the game with a four-run sixth.
Matt Lee was 4 for 5 out of the leadoff spot with three RBI. Nick Guachione doubled, tripled, drove in two runs and scored twice. Damon Pause tripled as one of his two hits as well, and finished with three RBI and three runs scored.
———
Westfield 010 000 — 1 4 2
Taconic 013 124 — 11 11 0
Wahconah 4, Longmeadow 3
DALTON — Knotted 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh, Wahconah catcher Matt Kinzer was walked on four pitches with one out. He moved to second with two away, before Longmeadow issued another walk. An error loaded the bases to bring Holden Kotelnicki to the plate. After fouling off two balls, he hit it hard tot he shortstop, who bobbled and let the walk-off run come home.
Braedyn Melle got the win, going all seven innings and allowing three runs on six hits and three walks. he struck out six. Melle also doubled in two runs in the sixth to knot tie the game up.
Wahconah made its offense work with just three hits, taking five walks and benefiting from six Lancer errors. Kinzer walked twice and scored twice.
———
Longmeadow 000 300 0 — 3 6 6
Wahconah 001 002 1 — 4 3 0
Greylock 14, Ludlow 2
WILLIAMSTOWN — Mount Greylock needed only four at-bats to defeat Ludlow via run rule on Friday.
The Mounties were on with 10 hits, half of which went for extra bases, from five different players.
Thomas Art was 2 for 2 with three RBI and two runs scored, while Jackson Shelsy was 2 for 2 with three runs scored out of the leadoff spot. Both players doubled, as did Dylen Harrison.
Jake Thompson and Mason Canata tripled in the game, with Canata plating three runs and Thompson scoring four times. Jameson Bayliss drove in two runs as well.
Harrison and Cam Miller pitched a scoreless inning each, while Jason Jaros got the win for going three innings, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out a batter.
———
Ludlow 002 00 — 2 6 0
Greylock 442 4 x — 14 10 1