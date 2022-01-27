CHESHIRE — Following their classmate Frankie Scialabba receiving the Boog Powell and Bob Gauthier Sportsman Award for girls soccer, the Hoosac Valley girls basketball team took the floor and beat her sister’s Mount Greylock Mounties 50-33 on Thursday night.
Abby Scialabba matched Charlotte Coody with a team-high eight points and hit the Mounties’ lone 3-pointer of the night, but it wasn’t enough to top a fired-up Hurricanes squad.
Coming off a road loss the night before at Pittsfield, Hoosac forced the issue to get back in the win column. Averie McGrath scored 17 points and Taylor Garabedian added 10 more for the Hurricanes. Hoosac led 14-3 after one quarter, and by 21 points at halftime. McGrath and Garabedian had a combined 20 at the break.
Hoosac improves to 11-2, while Greylock drops to 3-7.
———
MOUNT GREYLOCK (33)
Leveque 3-0-6, Newberry 1-0-2, Art 0-0-0, Brannan 2-0-4, Quagliano 0-0-0, Filiault 0-0-0, Barnes 0-1-1, Pelkey 0-0-0, Scialabba 3-1-8, Sullivan 2-0-4, Gilooly 0-0-0, Henderson 0-0-0, Coody 3-2-8. Totals 14-4-33.
HOOSAC VALLEY (50)
Boudreau 0-0-0, Cappiello 0-0-0, Billetz 3-0-6, Shea 3-0-7, A. Garabedian 0-0-0, McNeice 0-0-0, Meczywor 0-0-0, Lesure 1-2-4, Witek 1-3-6, McGrath 6-5-17, T. Garabedian 4-1-10. Totals 18-11-50.
Mount Greylock 3 9 10 11 — 33
Hoosac Valley 14 19 10 7 — 50
3-pointers — MG 1 (Scialabba); HV 3 (Shea Witek, T. Garabedian).
Belchertown 43, Drury 41
NORTH ADAMS — The Blue Devils went from a 21-18 halftime lead to an 11-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter on Thursday night.
It was a tough third quarter that saw the hosts score just four points and set up an uphill climb in the fourth quarter. The hill got steeper when Kayla McGrath went down with an injury. McGrath scored 14 points in the first three quarters, and that’s where she finished. Brooke Bishop added nine and the Blue Devils did score 16 in the final frame but came up a bucket short, or a couple foul shots.
Drury was 6 of 17 from the stripe, while the Orioles made 10 of 18 to provide the difference.
“We were up 41-40, but we gave up an offensive rebound off of a free throw,” wrote coach Ian Downey. “[Avery] Klingersmith made a tough shot, but if we secure that rebound, I think we win the game.”
The Blue Devils lost for the first time in the Central League, falling to 6-1 and 7-3 overall. They visit league foe Agawam tonight.
———
BELCHERTOWN (43)
Klingersmith 1-1-3, LaFlamme 1-2-4, Cote 0-0-0, Camerota 5-3-14, Troy 5-3-13, LaRoche 4-1-9. Totals 15-10-43.
DRURY (41)
McGrath 6-1-14, Sarkis 0-0-0, Davis 0-2-2, Houghtaling 0-0-0, Felix 2-0-5, LaCasse 3-0-7, Bishop 4-1-9, Russell 1-1-3, Harnick 0-1-1. Totals 16-6-41.
Belchertown 9 9 16 9 — 43
Drury 12 9 4 16 — 41
3-pointers — B 1 (Caamerota); D 3 (McGrath, Felix, LaCasse).
Easthampton 54, Mount Everett 25
SHEFFIELD — Visiting Easthampton found kind rims at Mount Everett on Thursday.
The road Eagles dropped in 10 3-pointers, while the hometown birds were stuck without a trey. That differential was too much to overcome, as Easthampton led 26-12 at halftime and didn’t lighten up from there.
“We came out flat in the middle two quarters tonight and Easthampton did a good job of making us pay for mistakes we continued to make,” coach Josh King wrote in an email. “We’ve got to do a better job of taking care of the basketball, boxing out on the defensive end, and getting some of our easier shots to fall. In the first half we probably missed five or six shots within 10 feet and if those shots fall it’s a different story in the first half.”
Mount Everett drops to 5-6 overall and 3-5 in the Franklin West.
———
EASTHAMPTON (54)
Bentley 3-0-9, Morse 9-3-30, Belfakin 4-3-11, Pappadellis 1-0-2, Raymond 1-0-2. Totals 17-6-54.
MOUNT EVERETT (25)
Gennari 0-0-0, Sarnacki 0-0-0, Ngoy Nkulu 0-3-3, Stewart 0-0-0, E. Steuernagle 2-0-4, Devoti 1-2-4, A. Steuernagle 0-0-0, Carpenter 0-1-1, Kosik 0-0-0, Goewey 5-3-13, Creamer 0-0-0. Totals 8-9-25.
Easthampton 15 11 12 16 — 54
Mount Everett 7 5 3 10 — 25
3-pointers — E 10 (Morse 7, Bentley 3).
Taconic 54, West Springfield 49
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Down two starters and with top scorer Sean Harrigan held to six points on the road, Taconic still found a way to win Thursday night.
Coach Bill Heaphy’s boys collected victory No. 10 in a row, improving to 10-1 overall and 4-0 in the Suburban North. What’s more, it was Taconic’s fourth win in six days and three of those wins have come by five-or-fewer points.
On Thursday, Sam Sherman and Christian Maturevich were out, Taconic managed a single 3-pointer — against six by the Terriers — and Harrigan was held to one basket in each of the first three quarters. The result was the same, though.
Tayvon Sandifer scored 13 of his game-high 15 points in the fourth quarter to help keep West Springfield from coming all the way back. The Terriers scored 25 points in the final frame, but Taconic started that period with a 35-24 lead. Maimoudou Bamba had 14 points for Taconic, and was 4 of 4 from the foul line in the fourth, an impressive mark considering the visitors were a combined 7 of 18 in the game.
———
TACONIC (54)
Harrigan 3-0-6, Shepardson 3-0-6, Sandifer 6-2-15, Patch 2-1-5, Sistrunk 1-0-2, Bamba 5-4-14, Lee 0-0-0, McCartney 3-0-6, Boua 0-0-0. Totals 25-7-54.
WEST SPRINGFIELD (49)
Ashrat 2-0-5, Kosior 4-3-13, Smith 3-0-8, Insegneni 3-5-12, Villaloago 2-1-5, Curran 3-0-6. Totals 19-9-49.
Taconic 10 13 12 19 — 54
West Side 10 6 8 25 — 49
3-pointers — T 1 (Sandifer); WS 6 (Kosior 2, Smith 2, Ashrat, Insegneni).
Mount Everett 49, Duggan 37
SPRINGFIELD — Michael Ullrich and Ben Monteleone combined for 11 points as Mount Everett put Duggan away with a 17-point fourth quarter on Thursday.
Justin Foster scored a game-high 16 points and scored at least three points in every quarter for the eagles. Monteleone and Matt Lowe, who stretched the court with two shots from beyond the arc, each had eight points.
Mount Everett has won each of the last three games and is now 9-5 on the year.
———
MOUNT EVERETT (49)
Foster 5-6-16, Peck 2-0-4, Ullrich 1-2-4, Monteleone 1-5-8, Lowe 3-0-8, Rahilly 3-1-7, Mullen 1-0-2. Totals 16-14-49.
DUGGAN (37)
Smith 1-0-2, Edwards 2-0-4, Dones 5-3-14, Alvanado 5-0-12, Dickerson 2-0-4, Rowlins 0-1-1, T. Smith 0-0-0, Murphy 0-0-0. Totals 15-4-37.
Mount Everett 9 9 14 17 — 49
Duggan 4 11 12 10 — 37
3-point field goals — ME 3 (Lowe 2, Monteleone); D 3 (Alvanado 2, Dones).
McCann 60, Hampden 44
NORTH ADAMS — McCann Tech got 15 points a piece from Landon Champney, Cole Boisvert and Jacob Howland on Thursday night to run away from Hampden Charter.
The Hornets held their visitors to a single free throw in the opening quarter, building out a 12-point lead that set them up for success.
It was a bounce-back win by the Hornets, who had a six-game winning streak snapped earlier this week. The win pushes McCann to 7-3 overall and 4-0 in the Tri-County North.
Champney and Howland both connected three times from distance, as the Hornets hit seven 3-pointers.
A full game story from North Adams is available at berkshireeagle.com/sports.
———
HAMPDEN CHARTER (44)
Smith 8-2-22, Callazo 2-0-6, Gubbs 1-0-3, Covmyhn 2-1-6, Oates 0-1-1, Prevarg 2-2-6. Totals 15-5-43.
MCCANN TECH (60)
Knapp 1-1-3, Champney 6-0-15, Howland 5-4-15, Boisvert 4-7-15, Dolan 2-0-5, Gagne 2-0-4, Demers 0-0-0, Boucher 0-0-0, Mazza 1-0-2, Gougeau 1-1-3. Totals 21-9-60.
Hampden 1 12 12 19 — 44
McCann 13 18 13 16 — 60
3-pointers — 8 (Smith 4, Callazo 2, Gubbs, Covmyhn); MT 7 (Champney 3, Howland 3, Dolan).