PITTSFIELD — Rylee Paranto did a bit of everything as the Thunder handled Turners Falls on Thursday.
Paranto went the distance in the circle and struck out seven in the 12-5 victory. At the plate batting leadoff, she was 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs scored and three runs batted in.
Cheyanne Goddard, Brenna McNeice, Laynie Burke and Amelia Leasure each scored two runs as Taconic improved to 3-4 on the year.
Taconic has a quick turnaround and will play at Pittsfield later today. The first pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.
———
Turners Falls 010 010 3 — 5 8 3
Taconic 004 431 x — 12 5 2
Liimatainca and Young. Paranto and Donovan. W — Paranto. L — Liimatainca. 3B — T 1 (Paranto).
Mount Everett 9, Central 8
SHEFFIELD — Julia Devoti was 4 for 4 and pitched a complete game in the circle as the Eagles overcame a five-run deficit against Central.
“Pretty resilient group of girls I have, they definitely like to make things interesting and stressful,” Mount Everett coach Josh King wrote in an email, “but I was super proud of all of them for battling all game and finding a way at the end to get the win. We had to put some girls in different positions with Julia pitching today and the girls stepped up and made the plays when we needed to.”
Devoti knocked a home run and a double, closing the game with four runs and three RBI. Makayla Carpenter matched Devoti’s game-high of three RBI while Mariah Broderick was 3 for 4 with a double and a triple, knocking home two runs in the win.
The Eagles (3-6) are now riding a three game winning streak and will try to make it four with a game at Monument Mountain on Saturday.
———
Central 116 000 0 — 8 8 1
Mount Everett 301 023 x — 9 11 3
Bridges and Amaro. Devoti and Goewey. W — Devoti. L — Bridges. 2B — C 2 (Odom, Perez) ME 3 (Creamer, Broderick, Devoti); 3B — ME 1 (Broderick); HR — C 2 (Davis, Jones) ME 1 (Devoti).
Ludlow 19, McCann Tech 5
NORTH ADAMS — An eight-run second inning by the Lions was too much for the Hornets to overcome.
Hannah Tatro, Nora Moser and Kyrsten Gazaille-Adams all doubled for McCann Tech while Madison Clark reached base twice out of the leadoff spot.
The Hornets (1-5) will play at Hopkins on Saturday.
———
Ludlow 280 45 — 19 19 1
McCann Tech 121 10 — 5 7 5
Sunderland and Learnect. N. Moser and Raschdorf. W — Sunderland. L — N. Moser.
Gateway 7, Lee 6
HUNTINGTON — Kylie Joyce knocked a home run and earned four RBI but the Wildcats came up just short against Gateway.
Joyce was 3 for 4 on the afternoon, Kamryn Renata and Taryn Bannon each had a pair of hits for Lee.
The Wildcats, who have won seven of nine games to begin the year, will host Putnam on Monday.
———
Lee 003 010 2 — 6 11 5
Gateway 103 120 x — 7 7 3
Greenfield 11, Mount Greylock 4
WILLIAMSTOWN — Emma Newberry knocked a two-run double in the bottom of the first inning but the Mounties struggled to consistently generate runs in a loss to Greenfield.
Greylock scored runs in the third and fifth innings, but two four-run innings by the Green Wave were too much to overcome.
Newberry and Kami Sweet were both 2 for 3 and leadoff hitter Brodi Rosier launched a solo shot in the third inning.
———
Greenfield 014 020 4 — 11 11 1
Greylock 201 010 0 — 4 6 4
Paulin and Richardson. Sweet and Rosier. W — Paulin. L — Sweet. 2B — G 3 (Lavione, Bucala, Benitz); MG 2 (Newberry, Sweet). 3B — G 3 (Paulin). HR — G 2 (Richardson 2); MG 1 (Rosier).
Southwick 5, Hoosac Valley 3
CHESHIRE — Southwick made the most of the seventh inning, plating two runs with two outs in a win over the Hurricanes.
Rylynn Witek had another big performance for Hoosac, going 3 for 4 at the plate, scoring each time she reached base. Additionally, she dominated on the mound with 16 strikeouts while allowing just three earned runs.
The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Hurricanes (2-4), who will hit the road on Monday with a game at Mount Greylock.
———
Southwick 100 002 2 — 5 4 0
Hoosac Valley 101 010 0 — 3 6 2
Wahconah 17, Frontier 2
DALTON — A big win over Frontier marked an eighth straight win for the Warriors.
Avery-Vale Cruz had another big day at the plate with a homerun, triple and five runs batted in. Catcher Olivia Wehner was 2 for 2 with two RBI and Casey Wilson scored three times as Wahconah’s cleanup hitter.
Vale-Cruz matched her energy at the plate with 10 strikeouts in the circle as Frontier could only connect for two hits against Wahconah’s ace.
The Warriors are headed to Burr and Burton Academy on Saturday morning as they look to improve to 9-0 on the year.
———
Frontier 000 2 — 2 2 0
Wahconah 617 3 — 17 13 0
Machon and Hutkoski. Vale-Cruz and Wehner. W — Vale-Cruz. L — Machon. 2B — W 1 (Wilson). 3B — W 3 (Barry, Vale-Cruz). HR — F 1 (Fifield); W 1 (Vale-Cruz).
Taconic 12, East Longmeadow 1
EAST LONGMEADOW — The Thunder struck in five of six innings in Thursday’s big win at East Longmeadow.
Taconic scored three runs in the top of the first inning, which was more than enough for Sam Sherman, who pitched all five innings and struck out five while allowing just one run to score.
Sherman, Nick Guachione and Evan Blake each had two hits. Guachione led the team with three RBI while Blake set the tone with a two-run dinger in the top of the first inning.
The Thunder (6-1) have now won five straight games and will play at Pittsfield on Saturday. First pitch is slated for 1:30 p.m.
———
Taconic 321 06 — 12 10 0
E. Longmeadow 100 00 — 1 3 1
Sherman and Scalise. Feliciano (3), King (2) and Birks. W — Sherman. L — Feliciano. 2B — T 4 (Sherman 2, Bramer, Blake. HR — T 1 (Blake).
McCann Tech 12, Hoosac Valley 2
CHESHIRE — McCann starting pitcher Lukas Rylander set the tone for the Hornets, as he struck out the first four Hoosac Valley hitters, including brother Carson.
The McCann offense did the rest. The Hornets scored runs in five of the six innings, being shut out in the second. McCann scored the final seven runs which kicked the 10-run rule into effect and the game ended after six innings.
Ozzie Weber had three hits for the Hornets, who are now 5-3, and play at Hopkins Academy on Saturday. Hoosac Valley falls to 0-5, and has to bounce back on Friday to host Lenox.
———
McCann 302 223 — 12
Hoosac 011 000 — 2
Game ended after 6 innings by the 10-run rule.
Mount Greylock girls 4, Monument Mountain 1
WILLIAMSTOWN — Mia Patrick and Charlotte Holubar guided the Mounties to a victory against the Spartans.
Patrick, in second singles, won her match 6-2, 6-2 while Holubar took care of business 6-1, 6-0.
Monument’s Marti Cunningham took first singles 6-2, 7-5. Greylock was granted wins in first and second doubles due to forfeits on the other side.
The Mounties will look to keep on rolling with a home match against Pittsfield later today.
———
Singles — 1. Cunningham (MM) def. O’Connor 6-2, 7-5; 2. Patrick (MG) def. DeFelice 6-2, 6-2; 3. Holubar (MG) def. Goudey 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles — 1. Schulman/Louis (MG) win via forfeit; 2. Skinner/Pedroni (MG) win via forfeit.
Lenox boys 19, Smith Vocational 0
PITTSFIELD — The Millionaires handled business with ease at Berkshire Community College on Wednesday.
Frederick Eustis scored four goals and Kitson Stover added three more in a big win over Smith Voc.
Donny Bowler led Lenox with three assists, Jack Pignatelli and Eddie Boyko had two each.
———
Smith 0 0 0 0 — 0
Lenox 8 5 4 2 — 19
Goals — L: Eustis 4, Stover 3, Pignatelli 2, Naventi 2, Lenehan 2, Gamberoni 2, Bowler 2, Fairfield and Boyko.
Assists — L: Bowler 3, Pignatelli 2, Boyko 2, Trask, Lenehan, Fairfield.
Saves — L: Larmon 4.