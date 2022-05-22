LENOX — The Millionaires captured their seventh straight victory with a 7-3 home win over McCann Tech on Saturday afternoon.
Donny Bowler netted a game-high three goals as the Lenox boys outpaced McCann Tech with two goals in each of the first three quarters.
Frederick Eustis scored two goals while six different Millionaires registered an assist in the win. Keeper Jeffrey Larmon had seven saves in the net for Lenox.
At 13-1 on the year, Lenox has just two games left on the regular-season slate. Hoosac Valley, which topped Lenox 14-12 back on April 28, will host the Millionaires later today.
McCann Tech, which has won seven of the last nine games, will host St. Mary’s later today before closing the regular season with a trip to Monson on Tuesday.
———
McCann 1 1 1 0 — 3
Lenox 2 2 2 1 — 7
Hoosac Valley girls 16, Chicopee 5
CHICOPEE — The Hurricanes got four separate hat tricks on the road Friday afternoon, thumping host Chicopee.
Lauren Davis and Emma Meczywor led the way offensively with four goals a piece. Davis added three assists, while Meczywor had two. Jacinta Felix and Ashlyn Lesure tacked on three goals each, with Lesure accounting for two more helpers.
“Cannot say enough about the leadership of Lauren Davis and Karyssa Charon,” wrote coach Molly Meczywor in an email. “We were short players today due to a number of factors and they demonstrated patience, positivity and inclusion throughout the entire game. Everyone played and contributed to today’s win!”
Kennedy Whitely made five saves. Hoosac closes out its regular season on Wednesday at Hampshire.
Pittsfield girls 11, Monson 3
PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield High continued a hot string of play to close out its regular season at home with a Senior Night win on Friday at BCC.
Juliana Kastrinakas had the hot hand and then some, pouring in six goals. Britain Sadowy lent the helping hand by sending out four assists. Sadowy added a goal to the effort as well.
Alyssa Potvin, Brenna BellFontaine, Alicia Houle and Riley Steinman each added a strike to the Generals’ offensive punch.
Hoosac Valley 10, Mount Greylock 8
WILLIAMSTOWN — A herculean effort on both sides Friday night resulted in a victory for Hoosac Valley softball over Mount Greylock.
The Hurricanes scored three times in the top of the 10th inning, and Rylynn Witek closed the door in the home half completing a 178-pitch outing.
Witek was immense all night long, striking out 14 batters and allowing just two earned runs. At the plate, the senior was 2 for 5 with a pair of triples, three RBI and three runs scored.
Her second three-bagger came with one out and two on in the 10th, plating the two runs that broke what had been a 7-7 deadlock since the bottom of the sixth inning. Witek tacked on an insurance run by stealing home to make it 10-7.
In the bottom of the 10th, Witek picked up a pair of quick Ks, before AJ Pelkey singled at the top of the Greylock order. Mia Filiault then singled Pelkey into scoring position and Malia Koffi knocked her home with a third-straight single.
Hopes of extending the extra-inning affair were squashed when Witek induced the next hitter to fly out to Nora Kondel in center field.
The Hurricanes built an early 4-0 lead when Witek tripled to lead off the third. Three runs came home in the inning, though that was the only hit. She also walked an scored on an Izzy Tart ground out in the first.
Then, Greylock pounded out six runs in the fourth inning, sending 11 girls to the plate. Kami Sweet had a one-out single and then Pelkey, Filiault and Koffi all singled in runs.
Hoosac plated three more in the top of the sixth, climbing in front 7-6. Kondel and Trinity Brackett each singled and scored in the frame. Greylock responded quickly in the bottom half, with Koffi singling with one out, advancing on an error and then scoring on Emma Newberry’s ground out. Sweet followed with a two-out double and tried to score from second on Kelsey MacHaffie’s single, but was thrown out at the plate keeping the score knotted at 7-7.
Sweet went the distance for Greylock, and then some. She threw 213 pitches, scattering seven hits and five earned runs over 10 innings. She struck out 13 and walked 11. Sweet was also 3 for 5 at the plate. Koffi had three hits and two RBI, while Filiault and Pelkey added two hits each.
Brackett had two hits and scored twice for Hoosac.
———
Hoosac 103 003 000 3 — 10 7 4
Greylock 000 601 000 1 — 8 13 5
Witek and Witto 4, Glasier 6. Sweet and Pelkey. W — Witek. L — Sweet. 2B — MG: Sweet, Whitley. 3B — HV: Witek 2.
Mount Greylock girls 5, Monument Mountain 0
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mount Greylock girls entered there postseason run on the right foot with a sweep over Monument Mountain on Friday.
The Mounties earned the No. 3 seed in the PVIAC Western Mass Class C Tournament earlier in the day. They’ll hit the road in the semifinals, but not too far for a match against No. 2 Lenox.
On Friday, though, Greylock wrapped its regular campaign with three victories in three contested matches.
Mai O’Connor hung on against a stiff push by Monument’s Marti Cunningham at first singles. The Mounties No. 1 took a 7-6 opening set via a 7-4 tie-breaker, and then ran with the momentum to shut out Cunningham in the second.
Mia Patrick won via a straight-set blanking at second singles. At first doubles, Effie Skinner and Shea Johnson managed to hold off a second-set charge by Ella Pechalonis and Gwen Brady of the Spartans.
———
Singles — 1. O’Connor (MG) def. Cunningham 7-6(7-4), 6-0; 2. Patrick (MG) def. Cohen 6-0, 6-0; 3. Holubar (MG) wins via forfeit.
Doubles — Skinner/Johnson (MG) def. Pechalonis/Brady 6-1, 6-3; 2. Madrigal/Towler (MG) win via forfeit.